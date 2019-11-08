The days are shorter and the temps are dropping fast, but a warm and welcoming dinner table may be the best way to stave off late-autumn blues. This Thanksgiving, gather family, friends, neighbors and assorted guests to relax and eat to their hearts' content with pretty, practical pieces that will serve you long after the season is done.

Pie art

This 100% stoneware Fresh Baked Pie Plate is the height of chic simplicity. Sized at 2 inches deep and 10 inches in diameter, the plate is dishwasher safe. $32 at JCPenney stores at South Shore Mall in Bay Shore and Roosevelt Field in Garden City, as well as online at jcpenney.com.

Delicate dozen

Don't make guests eat off cocktail napkins. This stylish set of 12 appetizer plates — three of each leafy design — helps you serve predinner snacks and post-dinner desserts. The set comes with its own gold-toned stand, and the 12.7-inch porcelain plates are dishwasher- and microwave safe. $59.99 at Crate and Barrel in Manhasset Store, and online at crateandbarrel.com.

Great pumpkin

For nuts, candies, condiments or even individual servings of soup, this 5.75-inch diameter Le Creuset Petite Pumpkin Cocotte is pretty perfect. The stoneware pot is oven-safe, broilersafe, freezersafe, dishwasher safe, and microwavable, and it's glazed inside. $30 at the Williams-Sonoma store at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead, Bridgehampton Commons in Bridgehampton, and online at both williams-sonoma.com and lecreuset.com.

Pretty as a pitcher

Serve family style drinks for the whole table from this elegant 64-ounce Ceramic Pitcher from Threshold. The 9.6-inch-high ceramic vessel features a contrasting brown base, and it's suitable for hot and cold drinks. Hand wash only. $19.99 at Target stores in Huntington, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Levittown, Bay Shore, Copiague, Westbury, South Setauket, Sayville, Valley Stream, and Medford, and online at target.com.

It's all gravy

Thanksgiving just doesn't make sense without gravy. What better way to dish it out than with this fun 30-ounce glazed stoneware gravy boat? The dishwasher-safe bird bowl even comes with its own ladle. $29.50 at Pottery Barn in Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, and online at potterybarn.com.