The Mason sisters of Merrick cannot wait to make music in their new music room.

The room that was once a cluttered one-car garage is now a state-of-the-art space, complete with drums, keyboard, guitar, mic, amps, lighting and an acoustic sound system that is so sophisticated that even Rachel’s and sister Maya’s, musical icons — Ariane Grande, Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes — would approve.

The room renovation was courtesy of the NBC home makeover show “George to the Rescue,” along with a team of contractors, designers and engineers. It is set to air at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Rachel, 13, was born with a spinal deformity, congenital scoliosis. Five of her ribs are fused together. Rachel also suffers from Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome, which is the inability of the thorax (chest) to support normal breathing and lung growth. Her condition, explains mom, Beth, 40, is that her daughter’s chest wall is unable to support full-length growth.

Since age 3, Rachel has had 17 surgeries. In 2015, she underwent an extremely delicate and dangerous procedure to help straighten her spine and improve pulmonary function. For months, the eighth-grader had to wear a halo-gravity traction device around her head and had limited range of motion.

Show host/general contractor George Oliphant works with The Garden of Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks, to bring positive experiences to children facing obstacles. The organization selected Rachel for the show because of her spirit, drive and determination.

For five weeks, the Masons moved out of their home and let Oliphant and the team complete their rescue mission.

“We have done everything — basements, attics, bedrooms, kitchens, extensions. We have never done a music room. We always thought it was extra that wasn’t needed, but I believe this music room was something that was needed. Rachel has gone through so much and music has helped her get through it. That is medicine,” says Oliphant.

Oliphant, along with general contractors Howie and Allison Gumpel, owners of Levittown-based Great Additions, helped with the transformation. One of their goals was to bring the garage up to code. SoundSense, an acoustical engineering firm in Wainscott, donated its services and soundproofed the space so the girls can get as loud as they want.

Company founder Bonnie Schnitta and her team of engineers installed acoustic materials before the walls went up to stop any unwanted sounds. She worked with Bellmore interior designer Marlaina Teich to incorporate some of the technology into the space. One of these items includes a liner added to the curtains to help absorb sound and a decorative guitar — built by Jonathan Isbell of Metaevol Technology in Brooklyn — that hangs on the wall to help diminish echoes. Massapequa mural artist Arlene McLoughlin created a bold, colorful, graffiti-inspired painting that features a black stencil of Marilyn Monroe with touches of glitter to make the space pop.

Teich created a wall pattern of 45 vinyl albums that she purchased from a shop on Long Island. She painted them gold and mounted them on black foam core to hang them. She kept them frameless, so everyone was able to sign the art with gold metallic pens. Furniture included a pair of soft, white, fluffy chairs; a bean bag, a sleek white desk with shelving; and a flat-screen TV. A few steps up from the music room leads into the lounge/seating area. To make both rooms cohesive, Teich pulled the coral colors from the mural and installed wallpaper that gives the space, she says, a chic vibe. For seating, a white slipcovered sofa was installed, and custom linen shades with a navy border were used for window treatments. A white lacquered coffee table and white framed artwork add some interest. A turquoise blue area rug was placed on the floor to complete the look and is the “perfect anchor for the room,” says Teich.

Guitar Center in Times Square donated all the musical equipment; its Carle Place location gave both girls free lessons to start their musical journey.

When the room reveal took place in June, the Masons invited all their friends and family. “We had no clue what it would look like,” says Rachel. “Giving no input, they really got our personalities right. They were spot-on.”

Younger sister Maya, 12, adds, “We love it. It’s our favorite place to hang out with our friends. And, when we don’t have friends over, Rachel and I spend time here. It’s brought us even closer.”