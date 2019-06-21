How to choose the right washer for your laundry room

Some people love laundry, while others dread it and put it off until the last possible moment. But whether or not you love the joy of sorting, folding and stain-treating , laundry simply has to be done. One way to get those clothes clean and your family looking good is to match your type of washer with your particular laundry style.

Daily dose

In many families, laundry is a daily chore. No matter what, there's something being washed and dried. For other families, laundry builds up into an unruly mass of smelly clothes. These two categories of washing styles are one way to select the right washer for you.

For frequent washing, or if you prefer small loads, a front-loading washer is a good fit. They use less water and can turn out a load of clean clothes relatively quickly. However, if you like to wait to do your laundry, or do a big load, a top-loading washer with a large capacity tub will be your best option.

Considerations

Space is another concern. For compact size, it's hard to beat a front-load washer. Many can fit underneath a counter, leaving valuable space available for folding and sorting. They're also stingy with water, which can help with utility bills.

The drawback of a front-load washer can sometimes be smell. Because they don't empty as efficiently as a top-load washer, some of them can develop a musty odor. Keeping the front door ajar will help curb those musty smells and help prevent mold. Even so, there are specialty washing machine cleaners you can use to freshen your washer, and some washers have a washer sanitizing cycle.

Cost can also run higher for the front-load washers. Standard top-load washers are typically less expensive than front-loading machines, and they're not as economical with water and space. However, if you like to frequently wash pillows, comforters and blankets, the large capacity of a top-loading machine might be a better fit for your family.

Last is the comfort factor. Top-loading machines require bending over to put items into the machine and take them out. Front-load washers require bending down, unless you have your machine on a stand. You'll appreciate the difference, because although bending down and bending over might seem like a trivial difference, for someone with back problems, this slight variation can be the difference between a back pain and getting the laundry done.

Smart wash

To make the most out of your laundry room, make sure it suits you and your wash and space needs. Create a shelf to store detergent, softeners, stain treaters and other laundry cleaners. A wire shelf with a hanging bar makes a perfect spot for hanging items after drying or for garments that can't go into the dryer.

Make sure the washer and dryer are pulled out from the wall about four or five inches so you can access hoses. Do ensure you follow good safety and clean the dryer lint trap each time you dry clothes, and regularly inspect and clean the dryer vent hose and exterior vent to prevent lint buildup.