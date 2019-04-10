JustWatch is a guide to what's streaming

NAME JustWatch

WHAT IT IS The app (and its companion website, justwatch.com) lets you browse and search for content on all the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

HOW MUCH Free with in-app purchases.

COMPATI BLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, requires iOS 7.0 or later; Adroid 4.4 and up

WHAT’S GOOD More than 50 services are included. You can click on the icon for each one to filter out the ones you don't use. After adding the streaming services, you can start to search for content. There are buttons at the top to filter for movies or TV shows.

You can also filter by release year, genre, price (there are listings for rental and purchase) and rating. There are also pages that show popular titles and new content added each day.

You can search for content anonymously, but if you want to keep track of shows or movies you'd like to watch, log in with a Google or Facebook account to create a watchlist.

You can't transfer that watchlist to your TV, but it is handy to reference when you're trying to decide what to watch.

Want to watch the movie "Four Weddings and a Funeral"? A quick search shows that it streams free on Prime Video, Hulu and EPIX. It's available to rent from six streaming services for $2.99 to $3.99, and you can buy it from six services for $6.99 to $12.99.

WHAT’S NOT A tracking feature to display historical data views as prices drop or increase over time would be nice.

BOTTOM LINE JustWatch makes the process of browsing and searching for streaming video content much easier than trying to navigate each service with your remote.