Aside from turkey with all the trimmings, this holiday kickoff week has become a time to venture out. Here’s a cornucopia of things to do on Long Island from Thanksgiving Eve through the long weekend:

GO THROWBACK

Jamesport Farm Brewery is turning back time to the 1920s for Speakeasy Night on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 5-9 p.m. Patrons can dress in Prohibition-era costume and enjoy live jazz from Bob Barta while sipping themed cocktails ($14) like the Bees Knees (gin, honey and lemon juice), Gin or Whiskey Ricky (gin or whiskey, lime juice and seltzer) or The Redneck (cranberry juice and apple pie moonshine). Plus, there's 15 beers on tap ($7 pints) including seasonal flavors Sugar Skull Pumpkin Ale and American Pie Cinnamon Cider.

INFO $5, 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com, 21 and over

DANCE, DANCE, DANCE

DJ Theo Pisani makes his debut at Stage 317 inside 317 Main Street in Farmingdale on Wednesday, Nov. 27--doors at 7 p.m.

“Thanksgiving Eve is the second biggest night of the year next to New Year’s Eve,” says Pisani, who will be spinning a big room hits-driven set. “This will be a fun upbeat dance party. It’s a nice night to let go of your inhibitions and move.”

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Special lighting and video will be in full effect plus an elevated VIP section with table service. Classic rock band Floodwire and DJ Chris Kenny start the evening.

INFO $15, 516-512-5317, 317mainstreet.com, 21 and over

HEAD TO A CLASSIC

Thanksgiving Eve is an annual tradition at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, which serves as a gathering spot for those coming home for the holiday. Entertainment starts at 8 p.m.

“This is the night I look forward to the most. Everybody is off and in a good mood,” says DJ Mike Savage, who will tag team with DJ Jonathan Move. “The vibe is insane and the place is full of energy. We will shut the music off and they’ll scream out the words to the songs. Everybody gets involved.”

Savage will mix in random beats over songs and throw in some movie quotes with matching video clips.

INFO $50 ($40 advance), 516-783-7500, muls.com, 21 and over

GET A LAUGH

Watch comedian Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling, formerly of “The Howard Stern Show,” tell jokes faster than people can digest them at My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

“My show is straightforward jokes — POW! POW! POW!--no dancing around,” Martling says. “I cut right to the meat of whatever I’m addressing going for nonstop laughs.”

INFO $40 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

ROCK OUT

If you like both the David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar eras of Van Halen, Completely Unchained has got you covered when they play The Warehouse in Amityville on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

“I sing the Dave stuff like ‘Runnin’ With the Devil,’ ‘Panama,’ and ‘Romeo Delight’ while our bass player Kevin Humphris takes the mic on Sammy songs like ‘Dreams,’ ‘Right Now’ and ‘Why Can’t This Be Love,’ ” says lead singer Gene Henrikson. “Either way it’s nothin’ but a party.”

INFO $10, 631-238-1820, thewarehouseli.com

DOUBLE SHOT OF BIG SHOT

Billy Joel tribute band Michael DelGuidice and Big Shot perform back-to-back shows at the newly expanded Mulcahy’s in Wantagh Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 (doors at 7 p.m., band goes on at 10 p.m.) celebrating 20 years at the venue. DelGuidice, who plays in the Piano Man’s actual band, promises some surprises each night.

“We will break it up. I’m not going to do the same set,” he says. “We are going to add a horn section to open up opportunities to do some Billy tunes we don’t normally get to play like ‘Tell Her About It,’ ‘The Ballad of Billy the Kid’ and ‘Big Man on Mulberry Street.’ Plus, we will cover some other artists like Elton John, Chicago, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and The Beatles to keep it interesting.”

INFO $20 ($17 advance), 516-783-7500, muls.com, 21 and over