Black History Month Events on Long Island

Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History initiated the first “Negro History Week,” according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February. Since then, U.S. presidents and Congress have signed proclamations and passed laws, respectively, to continue the annual monthlong observance.

ONGOING

BRIDGEHAMPTON

ART GALLERY: ‘THE WORDSMITHS-A CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN WRITERS’

Portraits and quotes from the likes of Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison and Richard Wright. Display on view during regular library hours from Saturday through Feb. 29 at Geri Bauer Art Gallery at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

BRIGHTWATERS

ART DISPLAY

Black History Month exhibit incorporates books, photos and artwork from the collection of resident and library board trustee Frances Bell; viewable during regular library hours from Saturday through Feb. 29 at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

ELMONT

GALLERY

Paintings by Ebony Thompson and quilts by Marilyn Hamilton on display in honor of Black History Month during regular library hours from Saturday through Feb. 29 at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

GALLERY

Libin Babu’s art series “Black Light” focuses on inspirational black people whose demonstrated extraordinary fighting spirit has inspired mankind. Display on view during regular library hours from Saturday through Feb. 28, with an artist reception at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

RIVERHEAD

EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION

The exhibit includes the history of African American pillars of the Long Island community, photography, textiles and art provided by the African American Educational and Cultural Festival. It Display during regular library hours from Saturday through Feb. 29, with an artist reception featuring music, dance, poetry and refreshments from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

STONY BROOK

‘RUNNING SCARED, RUNNING FREE: ESCAPE TO THE PROMISED LAND’

An interactive theatrical performance, based on oral history, involving the Civil War, slavery, the Underground Railroad, secret codes hidden in quilts and the struggle for freedom. This St. George Production plays on selected dates from Saturday through Feb. 28 at the Ward Melville Educational & Cultural Center, Stony Brook Village Center; tickets $12, $20 for evening performances; for details and public performance dates call 631-751-2244 or check wmho.org.

UNIONDALE

GALLERY: ‘A NEW DESTINATION IN CREATIVITY’

Features the artwork of Andrew Nichols that reflects the history of the African-American experience, on display during regular library hours from Saturday through Feb. 29, with an artist reception at 2 p.m. Feb. 8, at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

STATE PARKS

CULTURAL EXHIBIT

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation hosts a display featuring paintings from black artists, posters and prints on display Saturday through Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday in the Long Island Parks regional headquarters lobby in West Babylon. An exhibit is also available 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Jones Beach State Park, Field 4, Central Mall, Wantagh. Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park visitor center in Oyster Bay has an exhibit viewable 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. All exhibits are free, limited in size and self-guided. For more information about the exhibits, call 631-321-3510 or visit parks.ny.gov.

JAN. 29

UNIONDALE

STORYTIME IN BLACK

Families and day-care groups are invited to celebrate black culture throughout the African diaspora with stories, rhymes, dances and songs, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

JAN. 31

WESTBURY

MOVIE: ‘HARRIET’

Biographical drama (2019, rated PG-13, 2:05), starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Joe Alwyn, about the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, 6 p.m. at Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org.

FEB. 1

BRENTWOOD

AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY ON LONG ISLAND

Historian and author Lynda Day discusses the fascinating history of African Americans on Long Island, noon to 1 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free; 631-273-7883, ext. 123, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

EQUALITY MATTERS IN THE HAMPTONS

Celebrate the start of Black History Month with Kofi Appenteng, president of the Africa-America Institute, for a conversation about the need to include knowledge about the role of Africa in the world and the achievements of Afro-descendants in the core of educational curriculum, refreshments served, 5:30 p.m. at Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, 551 Sag Harbor Tpke.; free, reserve; 631-537-0616, bhccrc.org/thinking-forward-lecture-series.

HUNTINGTON

CULT CAFE MOVIE: ‘I’M GONNA GIT YOU SUCKA’

Action comedy (1988, rated R, 1:28), starring Keenen Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey and Antonio Fargas, about a black hero wannabe who reunites former black heroes from the ‘70s to get revenge on a crime lord, 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $7, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

ROOSEVELT

BLACK HERITAGE PROGRAM: CONCERT

Live performance by 15-year-old jazz/blues vocalist Rahsaan Jamal Cruse Jr., accompanied by Robert Lepley, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, ext. 4, rooseveltlibrary.org.

WESTBURY

WESTBURY ARTS BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION: ‘SANKOFA’

Enjoy liturgical dancing, African dancing, stepping, spoken word, storytelling, singing and giveaways, with special appearance by Uniondale High School’s Rhythm of the Knight show choir, 3 to 5 p.m. at Church of the Advent, 555 Advent St.; free, reserve; 516-400-2787, eventbrite.com/e/87493205533.

FEB. 2

HUNTINGTON

CONCERT: ANASTASIA RENÉ BAND

Travel back to the ‘70s for the greatest songs and hidden gems by African-American artists of the era, with vocalist Anastasia René and her band, open to all, 3 p.m. at Huntington Library, 338 Main St.; free, register; 631-427-5165, myhpl.org.

SAYVILLE

CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT ON LONG ISLAND

Using images from local historical societies and private collections, Long Island history instructor and author of “Civil Rights on Long Island” Christopher Verga tells the story of how LI has been a battleground for the civil rights movement, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave.; free, register; 631-589-4440, sayvillelibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

CONCERT TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Explore the sound of jazz vocalists in the civil rights era. Tabreeca Woodside and her band perform songs that fueled the pursuit of equality through the lens of women in jazz, including Billie Holiday, Nancy Wilson and Nina Simone, 2 to 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

VALLEY STREAM

EXHIBIT: ‘TUSKEGEE AIRMEN, WORLD WAR II HEROES’

News coverage that runs through present time, including obituaries 1 to 4 p.m. at Pagan-Fletcher Restoration, 143 Hendrickson Ave.; free, donations welcome; 516-825-7157, 516-872-4159, vsvny.org.

WESTBURY

AFRICAN AMERICAN READ-IN

Works by African American authors will be read by students. The goal of the Read-In is to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. Music performed by Westbury School District students, hospitality provided by members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Phi Pi Omega Chapter, 2 p.m. at Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org.

FEB. 3

BABYLON

WEST AFRICAN DANCE AND DRUMS

Awaken your body’s inner rhythm with African dances and drums; wear comfortable clothing and footwear, no experience necessary, adults only, register starting Jan. 16 (Jan. 30 for nonresidents), 7 to 8 p.m. at Babylon Library, 24 South Carll Ave.; free, register; 631-669-1624, babylonlibrary.org.

CENTRAL ISLIP

FILM: ‘AMAZING GRACE’

Documentary (2018, rated G, 1:29), presents Aretha Franklin with a choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles, in January 1972, 6:30 p.m. at Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave.; free; 631-234-9333, centralisliplibrary.org.

LAWRENCE

SIDNEY POITIER

Humanities lecturer Marc Courtade presents the life and career of the barrier-breaking actor Sidney Poitier, 1 p.m. at Peninsula Library, 280 Central Ave.; free; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

27TH ANNUAL AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN

Readings and discussion of poems by contemporary African-American poets, presented by the Molloy College English Department, all welcome, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Kellenberg Hall reception room at Molloy College,1000 Hempstead Ave.; free; 516-323-3260, life.molloy.edu/event/5457635.

UNIONDALE

PAINT PARTY

Paint your own creation inspired by the work of artist Alma Thomas, for children in kindergarten to fifth grade, 7 to 8 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 4

BALDWIN

LOUIS AND ELLA

Marilyn Carminio discusses the great 20th century musicians Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, 2 to 3 p.m. at Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave.; free, register; 516-223-6228, baldwinpl.org.

GLEN COVE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Guest speakers, poetry, music and more, noon to 1 p.m. at Glen Cove Senior Center, 130 Glen St.; free for celebration; $3 suggested donation for optional lunch, reserve; 516-759-9610, glencoveseniorcenter.com.

LINDENHURST

AFRICAN-AMERICAN RECORDING PIONEERS

Rare examples of early recordings by African-American artists, including Bessie Smith, Bert Williams and Eubie Blake, from original 78 rpm records, played on period phonographs with performer photos and sheet music covers, refreshments served, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lindenhurst Library, 1 Lee Ave.; free, register; 631-957-7755, lindenhurstlibrary.org.

ROOSEVELT

FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL: ‘CLAUDINE’

Romantic comedy-drama (1974, rated PG, 1:32), starring Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones, takes place in 1970s Harlem, about a garbage collector who feels intimidated by the idea of dating a single mother of six on welfare, 2 to 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

STANDING WHERE THEY STOOD: LEARNING ABOUT SLAVERY IN OYSTER BAY

Learn about the history of 19 African-Americans who were enslaved by the family of Robert Townsend. Examine historical documents and learn how laws in New York to end slavery impacted the lives of these forgotten Long Islanders, presented by Raynham Hall Museum, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 5

BRENTWOOD

KENTE CLOTH WALL HANGING

Design and weave your own kente clothing wall hanging, for children 13 to 17, 3 to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

BOOK DISCUSSION: ‘THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’

Discuss the novel by Colson Whitehead, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

BRIGHTWATERS

MOVIE: ‘LILIES OF THE FIELD’

Drama (1963, not rated, 1:34), starring Sidney Poitier and Lilia Skala, about a traveling African-American handyman who takes on repairs for nuns who believe he was sent by God to help them build a chapel, complimentary coffee and tea served, 7 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

DIX HILLS

MUSIC IMPROVISATION

Workshop for musicians of all levels to experiment with improvisation. Led by professional musicians and teachers, feel free to bring hand instruments, drums and keyboards, for ages 10 and older, 7 p.m. at Half Hollow Hills Community Library-Dix Hills Branch at Chestnut Hill School, 600 South Service Rd.; free, register; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org.

MINEOLA

LECTURE AND BOOK SIGNING: ‘FOOTSTEPS OF A FORGOTTEN SOLDIER’

Author and Oyster Bay Historical Society director Denice Evans-Sheppard shares the story of her great-great-grandfather David Carll, an African-American man from Oyster Bay who enlisted in the Civil War; books available for purchase and signing, 7 p.m. at Mineola Memorial Library, 195 Marcellus Rd.; free, register; 516-746-8488, mineolalibrary.info.

PATCHOGUE

SOUL FOOD COOKING

Chef Cheryl demonstrates how to use ingredients that connect us to African-American culture and feed our souls, 6:30 p.m. at Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St.; free, register (ongoing for residents; Jan. 29 for nonresidents); 631-654-4700, pmlib.org.

SAG HARBOR

THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT: THEN AND NOW

The Rev. Walter Thompson speaks about the Civil Rights Movement in honor of Black History Month Discover what it means to him, what he thinks has been accomplished and what it looks like for the community in the 21st century, 2 to 4 p.m. at John Jermain Library, 201 Main St.; free, register; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org.

UNIONDALE

STORYTIME IN BLACK

Families and day-care groups are invited to celebrate black culture throughout the African diaspora with stories, rhymes, dances and songs, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 6

BRENTWOOD

BLACK HISTORY EXPERIENCE

Learn the history and different styles of African American poetry in an interactive, author-led workshop, then create your own poetry to share, for children ages 7 to 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

CENTEREACH

CYBERSPACE RAILROAD

Like Harriet Tubman used quilts with a secret code to help slaves navigate the Underground Railroad, participants create a coded poster by converting old symbols into modern ones, creating a positive message of appreciating diversity, for children in grades four to six, 7 to 8 p.m. Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd.; free, library cardholders only, register; mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

HUNTINGTON

MOVIE: ‘ATLANTICS’

Drama (2019, rated TV-14, 1:46), starring Mame Bineta Sane, Amadou Mbow and Traore, and directed by Mati Diop, the first black female director to compete for Cannes Film Festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $17, reserve; cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.

STONY BROOK

INTRO TO QUILTING WORKSHOP: STORY QUILTS AND FAITH RINGGOLD

An introduction to quiltmaking and artist Faith Ringgold’s Story Quilt. Learn about the inspiration from the African-American story quilt tradition and the quilting process and techniques, then create your own quilt square to take home; all ages and sewing abilities welcome, 3 to 5 p.m. Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Rd.; free, registration required; 631-632-7240, zuccairegallery.stonybrook.edu/2020/01/intro-to-quilting.

FEB. 7

BRENTWOOD

GENEALOGY 101: AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY HISTORY

Stop by the history room for a quick introduction to genealogy, discover the library’s resources for researching African American family history, 3 to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

ELMONT

AMERICAN DANCE FROM AFRICA TO BROADWAY

The Okra Dance Company explores how American dance evolved from African roots and European influences into the popular stage and social dances today, 12:30 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

FREEPORT

TALKING ABOUT LITERATURE: ‘JAZZ’

Join a discussion of the novel by Toni Morrison about a murder and reconciliation set in Harlem during the 1920s. Bring a snack; beverage and dessert will be provided; noon at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

NIGHT OWL CINEMA: ‘DOLEMITE’

Blaxploitation crime-comedy (1975, rated R, 1:30), starring Rudy Ray Moore, about a pimp released from jail who takes on those who framed him, 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $12, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

PATCHOGUE

CIVIL RIGHTS ZENTANGLE PORTRAITS

Celebrate civil rights activists and important African-American leaders through a unique art experience, for children in grades six to 12, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Teen Center at the Patchogue-Medford Carnegie Library, 160 West Main St.; free, register; 631-654-4700, ext. 500, pmlib.org.

UNIONDALE

MOVIE: ‘RACE TO FREEDOM: THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’

Historical drama (1994, not rated, 1:31), starring Falconer Abraham, Dwight Bacquie and Janet Bailey, about slaves who risk their lives to escape with help from the secret slave escape network, 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 8

BRIDGEHAMPTON

JAZZ PERFORMANCE

Discover “America’s classical music” with drummer percussionist, educator and jazz composer-arranger Napoleon Revels-Bey, 2 p.m. at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free, register; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

BRIGHTWATERS

TOBY TOBIAS: JOURNEY FROM JOHANNESBURG

The South African-born singer-songwriter shares his compelling journey through three continents as he moved from South Africa to Jerusalem to New York. His message is one of racial equality, cultural understanding and unity, 2 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free, register; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

ELMONT

MORE THAN MOTOWN: A CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN MUSIC

Jetstream performs different genres of African-American music beyond Motown, 2 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

CULT CAFE: ‘SUGAR HILL’

American horror blaxploitation zombie film (1974, rated PG, 1:31), starring Marki Bey, about a woman who seeks revenge against gangsters, who killed her fiance, by conjuring up zombies to help her, 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $7, register; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

ROOSEVELT

BLACK HERITAGE PROGRAM: THE EVOLUTION OF MUSIC

Pianist Shailah Edmonds explores the evolution of music from the African drum to popular music today, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

SHIRLEY

CONCERT: THE WORLD BEAT GROOVE PROJECT

Listen to music that blends African, Cuban, Caribbean and Brazilian folkloric rhythms and melodies with flute, saxophone, piano and keyboards, creating a contemporary fusion of styles driven by conga, timbales, djembe and other ethnic percussion, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, 407 William Floyd Pkwy.; free, register; 631-399-1511, communitylibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY 101

Learn how to conduct genealogical research and address roadblocks unique to African-American genealogy, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 9

BRENTWOOD

CIVIL RIGHTS ON LONG ISLAND

On behalf of the African-American Museum of Nassau County, author Chris Verga discusses his research and writing on the Long Island civil rights movement, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, register; 631-273-7883, ext. 123, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

FILM: ‘AN EVENING WITH THE ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER’

Studio recording (1986, not rated, 1:48), of musical dance performances from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, 2 p.m. at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free, register; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

DIX HILLS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, Concerned Fathers Association and Half Hollow Hills Community Library celebrate African American heritage with song, dance, poetry and music, learn about the rich contributions of past pioneers, present leaders and their impact on our country, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Half Hollow Hills Library, Chestnut Hill School, 600 South Service Rd.; free; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org.

ELMONT

MUSIC FROM YESTERDAY AND TODAY

Simply Magic performs the best of R&B music in celebration of Black History Month, 2 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDS OF JAZZ AND SOUL

Cody Childs performs the music of Nat King Cole, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Sam Cooke, and provides biographical notes on their lives, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

GLEN COVE

SCOTT JOPLIN: KING OF RAGTIME

Musician and music educator Dan Lupo chronicles the life and achievements of ragtime composer Scott Joplin. Learn what made ragtime so special and enjoy select pieces by the king of ragtime writers, 2 p.m. at Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; free, register; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org.

MIDDLE ISLAND

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH SYMPATICO

Listen to a mixture of popular jazz and blues, both nostalgic and current, from Nina Simone to Etta James and Sergio Mendes to Diana Krall, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd.; free, register; 631-924-6400, longwoodlibrary.org.

NORTH BABYLON

AFRICAN DRUM EXPERIENCE

Cross-generational musical workshop in which participants have a chance to learn to play the African drums, or just sit back and enjoy the rhythms, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave.; free, register; 631-669-4020, northbabylonpl.org.

PATCHOGUE

DRUM AND DANCE CIRCLE

Join the World Beat Groove Project at an interactive drum, dance and singalong with keyboards, sax, flute and hand drums, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St.; free; 631-654-4700, pmlib.org.

SAG HARBOR

MOVIE: ‘LOVING’

Biographical romance-drama (2016, rated PG-13, 2:03), starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton about a couple whose arrest for interracial marriage in the 1960s began a legal battle that would end with the Supreme Court’s historic 1967 decision; moderated discussion about the issues presented in the film follows, 2 p.m. at John Jermain Library, 201 Main St.; free, register; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org.

UNIONDALE

BLACK EXPERIENCE FITNESS WORKOUT

KG Group Entertainment offers a workout featuring music from all genres of African-based music, 2 to 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

VALLEY STREAM

EXHIBIT: ‘TUSKEGEE AIRMEN, WORLD WAR II HEROES’

News coverage that runs through present time, including obituaries1 to 4 p.m., at Pagan-Fletcher Restoration, 143 Hendrickson Ave.; free; 516-825-7157, 516-872-4159, vsvny.org.

WESTBURY

OVERCOME WITH JOY AND GLADNESS: YET WE STILL RISE

Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble perform Black music from the pre- and post-Civil Rights era that crossed color lines in this musical and theatrical offering, 2:30 p.m. Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with the Library Data Team