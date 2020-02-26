An event that occurs once every four years is worth celebrating. Here are four leap year parties, wine tastings and more on Long Island that'll make this Feb. 29 memorable.

A LEAP YEAR TASTING

Why not spend this extra day in February lounging at a vineyard? Bedell Cellars is throwing a tasting party that'll let you sip on three wines bottled during previous leap years, including a 2000 merlot, 2008 Cabernet Franc and a 2012 Malbec. Event includes a personal cheese platter for each guest, according to the listing. Tickets are $40 per person.

When: Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Bedell Cellars, 36225 NY-25, Cutchogue

More info: bedellcellars.com

------

CARNEY'S LEAP DAY PARTY

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Leap into March as you enjoy the sounds of Jimmy Buffett cover band, Jimmy and the Parrots. The group will perform at Carney's Irish Pub & Restaurant during its leap day party. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at the bar.

When: Feb. 29, show starts at 9 p.m

Where: Carney's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 136 Broadway, Amityville

More info: carneysamityvillage.com.

-------

LEAP INTO LOVE

Feb. 29 just might mark the day you meet your match. A leap year mixer takes over Island Soul Restaurant in Lindenhurst and aims to bring together singles over the age of 30 for a face-to-face dating event. The evening includes vendors, a live DJ, food and drink specials and a raffle for a chance to win a trip to Mexico, according to organizer Ariana Monique Almonte. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $35 at the door.

When: Feb. 29, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 1

Where: Island Soul Restaurant ,105 W. Sunrise Hgwy., Lindenhurst

More info: eventbrite.com

------

LEAP YEAR LIVE

Looking for a laid-back vibe? Grab a cocktail and enjoy live music by performer Derek Yukna at Alibi Speakeasy and Lounge in Farmingdale. No cover charge.

When: Feb. 29, 9 p.m. to midnight

Where: Alibi Speakeasy and Lounge, 230 Main St., Farmingdale

More info: alibifarmingdale.com.