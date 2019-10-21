TODAY'S PAPER
Adults can zip line after dark at the Adventure Park's 'Keep It Lit' event

The Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights is hosting

The Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights is hosting an adults-only night called "Keep It Lit" on Saturday, Oct, 26, 2019.

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Adults can spend the night zip lining in aerial courses after dark at The Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights. 

On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7:30-11 p.m., the outdoor zip line and high ropes park will be hosting the "Keep It Lit!" event for people ages 18 and older. Lights will be turned up in the trees and music will be playing. "It's kind of a party in the forest," said Anthony Wellman, director of marketing and communications at The Adventure Park.

The event is geared toward couples looking for a not-so-typical date night or groups of friends. It should be noted, however, that the trails vary in skill level, so it's possible that within couples, friends or any other social group that everyone won't be on the same page when it comes to what they can handle. People who come together "seem to find the right balance for themselves," said Wellman. "There are many different color-coded trails, from beginner through more experienced levels, and most trails are at the intermediate level."

The Adventure Park is located at 75 Colonial Springs Rd. General admission for this event is $30; the last tickets for walk-ins will be sold at 7:30 p.m. To reserve tickets, call 631-983-3844 or visit longislandadventurepark.org.

