Celebrate the summer on weeknights in local downtowns with outdoor dining, street vendors, food trucks, live music and children’s activities. Here are eight neighborhoods that host evening activities:

PATCHOGUE’S ALIVE AFTER FIVE

Patchogue’s long-running summer fair continues to set the standard for the neighborhood night out format.

“It’s become a great way to help develop our downtown area,” says Kennedy. “When we started, it was about exposing people to a growing community. Now we are celebrating what we’ve become.”

The block party-type atmosphere has something for everyone. There’s a children’s section at the Capital One Bank Plaza and an artist area showcasing painting, sketching and poetry readings (and more). Live music ranging from jazz to pop to rock is performed on Main Street, and more than 100 food and craft vendors sell their goods.

TIP Take the shuttle from St. Joseph’s College or Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church to avoid traffic.

WHEN | WHERE 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8 and rain date if needed Aug. 22, Main Street (Maple to West avenues) plus South Ocean, Havens and Railroad avenues in Patchogue.

INFO 631-207-1000, aliveafterfive.com

RIVERHEAD’S ALIVE ON 25

“Alive on 25” is held in Riverhead starting on Wednesday, July 3, with fireworks at 9 p.m. and continues on the opposite Thursdays of Patchogue’s event.

“We want people to enjoy what Riverhead has to offer,” says Diane Tucci, lead organizer. Alive After Five was definitely a catalyst in Patchogue’s revitalization and economic development. We feel ‘Alive on 25’ is going to do the same for us.”

Local restaurants will be serving alfresco, while food trucks sell gyros, sausage and peppers, cheesesteaks, Italian specialties, farm-to-truck and empanadas. A car show will be held on Peconic Avenue as well as children’s activities such as bubblepalooza, a rock climbing wall, paintball trailer and community mural. Art in the Park features a light art and sculpture installation in Milton L. Burns Park (formerly Grangebel Park) on Peconic Avenue. Live music on eight stages each night will feature bands such as Who are Those Guys and Oogee WaWa.

WHEN | WHERE 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesday July 3 and Thursdays July 18, Aug. 1 and 15, Main Street (from Griffing Avenue to Heidi Behr Way) in Riverhead. Rain date is Aug. 22, if needed.

INFO 631-209-4244, aliveon25.com

BAY SHORE’S ALIVE BY THE BAY

Bay Shore is also into the summer nights game.

“It’s similar to Patchogue’s Alive After Five,” says Mike McElwee, event coordinator. “There’s a tremendous support from the local community with thousand’s attending.”

‘This year, a new section called Local to Locals, will feature local breweries, vendors, music by local artist and local food trucks, such as Chiddy’s Cheese Steak and Farm to Truck,” according to Mike McElwee, event coordinator.

Vendors will be available and local restaurants and bars such as Local Burger Co., Changing Times and Salt & Barrel will seat diners outside. Four stages will showcase bands such as Drop Dead Sexy and Rich Mahogany. A children’s area will feature bounce houses, arts and crafts, and face painting. Northwell Health will have a health and wellness area.

WHEN | WHERE 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 16 and July 30 and Aug. 13. Main Street in Bay Shore, between Shore Lane and Ocean Avenue.

INFO 631-848-0458, facebook.com/bayshorerestaurantcommittee

FARMINGDALE’S MUSIC ON MAIN

This year, Farmingdale focuses on live music with outdoor stages along Main Street, including The Nutty Irishman, Dark Horse Tavern, CaraCara, Croxley’s and 317 Main Street. Featured bands include Electric Dudes, Peat Moss & the Fertilizers, Nicolls Road, Hot Date and 12X.

“Last year, attendance doubled from 5,000 to 10,000, and we look forward to an even better year this year,” says Joe Fortuna, an event committee member from Farmingdale Village Merchants Association.

Food will be served by local eateries such as Whiskey Down Diner, Harleys American Grille, 317 Main Street (opening in July), Chiddy’s Cheese Steaks, CaraCara, Vespa, Uncle Tony’s and That Meetball Place. And more than 20 vendors will be selling toys, T-shirts and trinkets.

WHEN | WHERE 5-9 p.m., Thursdays July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22; Main Street in Farmingdale

INFO 516-314-0050

GARDEN CITY: FRIDAY NIGHT PROMENADE

Fridays party night in Garden City, where the weekend starts with a bang.

“We close our main retail shopping street to vehicular traffic so it becomes a pedestrian mall,” says Dennis Donnelly, executive director of Garden City’s chamber of commerce.

Every week brings a new theme, from “Christmas in July,” complete with holiday songs, artificial snowballs and a Santa Claus, to “Celebrating the Circus,” with jugglers and tightrope walkers.

Live music fills the street as restaurants provide alfresco dining and shops extend their business hours.

WHEN | WHERE 6-10 p.m. Fridays June 14-Sept. 13, Seventh Street (between Franklin and Hilton avenues) in Garden City

INFO 516-746-7724, gardencitychamber.org

GREAT NECK PLAZA’S SUMMER PROMENADE NIGHTS

Dine in the street European style, and join the social scene in Great Neck Plaza.

“Most restaurants offer prix fixe dinners or special deals,” says Ron Edelson, executive director of the Great Neck Plaza Business Improvement District. “Restaurants will go through three to four rounds of their tables.”

Locations alternate from Bond Street (perpendicular to the LIRR station) to North Middle Neck Road (main drag, from Grace Avenue up to Maple Drive).

Entertainment ranges from outdoor movies to dancing to big band music.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 19 (Bond Street), June 26 (North Middle Neck Road) and July 10 (Bond Street), July 17 (North Middle Neck Road) in Great Neck. Rain dates are the next day.

INFO 516-482-4500, shopgreatneck.com

BABYLON BLOCK PARTY

For the second year in a row, The Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce and Babylon Restaurant Committee are hosting the Babylon Block Party.

“Over 10,000 people attended,” says Kelly Peckholdt, president of the Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce. “There was something for everyone.”

Outdoor dining, vendors and artisans for adults, and bounce houses, sand art and face painting for the younger set. Live bands, including One Step Ahead, will be playing at several locations along Deer Park Avenue.

WHEN | WHERE 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, June 13, 18, Aug. 29, Deer Park Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Babylon.

INFO 631-669-8612, babylonvillagechamberofcommerce.com/events

ST. JAMES SUMMER NIGHTS

For the third year in a row the Community Association of Greater Saint James hosts Summer nights.

A live band performs each night onstage in front of the elementary school; bring seating or blankets. In addition to food trucks, and arts and craft vendors, children activities include face painting, sand art and crafts.

WHEN | WHERE Wednesdays, June 26, July 10 (rain date July 24), Aug. 7 (rain date Aug. 21), St. James Elementary School, 580 Lake Ave., St. James.

INFO Kerry at 631-584-5200, stjamesny11780.org