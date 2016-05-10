Antiques shows and fairs

MAY

A CELEBRATION OF VINTAGE TRANSPORTATION: MOTORCYCLES, AUTOMOBILES AND AIRPLANES Bayport Aerodrome Society’s Living Aviation Museum, Bayport Aerodrome, Bayport, 631-682-5973. Antique and vintage bikes and cars, trophies for top three in each class, live music, food and vendors Fee $10 for bike and car entry, freewill donations for spectators. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 22, rain date: June 5

SOUTHAMPTON ANTIQUES FAIR Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org Antiques, furniture, jewelry, vintage clothing, glass, ceramics, artwork and collectibles will be among the goods sold inside the Red Barn and on the grounds of the Southampton Historical Museum. Fee Free; mansion tours $4. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 29, weather permitting.

JUNE

ANTIQUE FAIR AND COUNTRY BAKE SALE Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org Antiques and bake sale, open to all. Fee Free. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11, rain date: June 12.

SOUTHAMPTON ANTIQUES FAIR Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org Fee Free; mansion tours $4. Dates 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12 and 26, weather permitting.

ANTIQUES, VINTAGE AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW Sagtikos Manor, Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, 631-889-1166, sagtikosmanor.com Featuring more than 30 vendors, raffles, plant sale and more. Fee $3, free younger than 12, $10 early bird entry starts at 9 a.m. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19, rain date: June 26.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JULY

ANNIVERSARY ANTIQUES SHOW AND SALE

Village Green, Route 25, Cutchogue, 631-734-7122. Hosted by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council, rain or shine, no pets permitted. Fees $6, free younger than 12; $10 early-bird entries 7:30-9 a.m. Date 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 2.

SOUTHAMPTON ANTIQUES FAIR Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org Fee Free; $4 mansion tours. Dates 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 24, weather permitting.

GOLD COAST CRUISERS WATERFRONT CAR SHOW Morgan Park, Glen Cove, 516-671-2004. Open to all show-quality cars, trucks, classics, street rods, muscle cars and antiques. All vehicles must be on the grounds by noon. Entertainment, swimming, food court, clowns, raffles and more. Fee $20; free to spectators. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June26; rain date: July 24

EAST HAMPTON ANTIQUES SHOW Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org Vendors offer a variety of antiques for sale. Fee $10, $20 early-bird entry starts at 9 a.m. July 23. Dates 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 24.

ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR Southold Historical Society, 55200 Rte. 25 (Main Road and Maple Lane), Southold, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org Includes antiques, fine arts, crafts, photography, jewelry and food. Fee $2, free 12 and younger. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July30, rain date: July 31.

AUGUST

SOUTHAMPTON ANTIQUES FAIR Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org Fee Free; $4 mansion tours. Dates 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 7 and 21.

OLD STEEPLE CHURCH ANTIQUES SHOW AND SALE Old Steeple Community Church, Main Road, Aquebogue, 516-868-2751, pekaleshows.com Shop 65 exhibitors outdoors under tents, featuring heirlooms, tools, china, linens, furniture, frames, silver and more. Fee $8. Date 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 27, rain date: Sept. 3.

SEPTEMBER

SOUTHAMPTON ANTIQUES FAIR Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org Fee Free; $4 mansion tours. Dates 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 4 and 18, weather permitting.

FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT FAIR The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville, 631-878-1579. Antiques, flea market items, handmade crafts, raffle auction; sponsored by the Manorville Historical Society. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17.

COLD SPRING HARBOR FIRE DEPARTMENT ANTIQUES SHOW Harborview Park, Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor, 516-868-2751, pekaleshows.com Shop 85 exhibitors under outdoor tents offering formal 18th- and 19th-century furniture, quilts, silver, prints, clocks, pottery and unusual decorative objects. Fee $8, free 12 and younger. Date 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18, rain date: Sept. 24.

ANTIQUE HISTORICAL ARMS SHOW Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 631-722-3248, liahas.org Hosted by the Long Island Antique Historical Arms Society, featuring Revolutionary War and Civil War collectibles, muskets, swords, military rifles and sporting guns. Fee $6, free younger than 11 with paying adult. Dates 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25.

OCTOBER

FALL ANTIQUE FAIR AND COUNTRY BAKE SALE Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org Fee Free. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1, rain date: Oct. 2.