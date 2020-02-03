Ice skating, macaroni and cheese, cookies and hot chocolate are the elements of many a cold-weather day dream. They are just some of the attractions that will be offered at Babylon Village’s Winterfest scheduled to be held Feb. 16, with all activities and foods involved in the festival available for free.

Also planned for the event, set from noon to 4 p.m. in Argyle Park, are a photo booth and games provided by the Babylon Public Library at one of several booths expected to be set up for the occasion.

A 24-by-60-foot skating rink will be set up on the playground side of Argyle Park parking lot and the booths will be located in the lot. Skates for children and adults to use during the event will also be available for free.

"Everything is free because we're hoping people will come down and donate to the restoration of Argyle Falls," explains village trustee Mary E. Adams. "There is no better place for our first Winterfest than at Argyle Park,” Adams adds. "It will be an incredible family fun-filled day, and we hope to see everyone there.”

Adams notes the restoration of the falls will cost about $500,000 and that about $425,000 has been raised so far from grants and private donations. "The falls was deeded to the village 100 years ago, but it's been in disrepair — it needs a lot of work," she says.

Library director Vicki Lever says that in addition to being able to donate to the restoration, there'll be lots of fun besides ice skating to be had during the day.

“The photo booth is really like a green screen,” says Lever. “We’re doing two different backgrounds — a winter wonderland and probably something like summer in the winter — probably a tropical island." She adds, “People like getting their picture taken — we’ll take the picture and then email it to them.”

Lever says attendees can also play a giant Connect Four game — a two-player challenge in which the players choose a color and take turns dropping one colored disc from the top into a seven-column, six-row vertically suspended grid. The object of the game is to be the first to form a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line of four of one's own discs.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The macaroni and cheese will be provided by Francesco's Italian restaurant; the village's Beautification Committee will donate s'mores along with the hot chocolate, and the snowflake cookies will be courtesy of Torta-Fina Bakeshoppe & Patisserie, Adams says.