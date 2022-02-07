Vampires have been spotted in Bayville this winter, and they are getting hungry. Bayville Scream Park will reopen under a new moniker, "Bayville Valentine Haunt" for a four-night stand on the North Shore, Feb. 11-14, just in time for a bloody romantic scare.

The haunt will be broken down into three parts. The first is the "Vampire Valentine’s Hunt," which takes place inside the vampire infested Bloodworth Haunted Mansion in complete darkness with only candlelight and a red glow stick to guide your way. The second attraction is "Bloody Valentine’s at the Asylum" where evil doctors and patients at St. Benedict’s Hospital welcome visitors to their Valentine’s celebration. The final segment is a nail-biter at "Uncle Needles’ Fun House of Love" featuring the crazy clowns of Saint Valentine’s. Scaredy cats can purchase a vampire rosary necklace ($7.95) to prevent any creatures from getting too close.

Additional activities include vampire axe throwing ($10), a three-course Valentine’s dinner complete with a rose ($35.75 per person) and s’mores kits for roasting at a fire pit ($6.95). Various combo packages are available.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as each one is set for a specific date and time slot. Mask wearing is recommended and due to the scary nature of the attraction, it's not suggested for children under 12.

