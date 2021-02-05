Black History Month events on Long Island

Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History initiated the first "Negro History Week," according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February. Since then, U.S. presidents and Congress have signed proclamations and passed laws, respectively, to continue the annual monthlong observance. This year's theme is "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity."

ONGOING

BRENTWOOD

TAKE AND MAKE: ADINKRA SYMBOLS

Make an adinkra cloth using foam and paper, for children 5 to 12, Feb. 1-27, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only can register to pick up a craft kit; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

THEMED ACTIVITY BOX

"Neon-Sign Art," experiment with contemporary African American art inspired by artist Glenn Ligon, for children 13 to 17, through Feb. 28, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, teen library cardholders only can register to pick up a box kit; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

FEB. 1

BRENTWOOD

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LOCAL HISTORY TOUR OF CIVIL RIGHTS AND BLACK HISTORY

Join the library’s local history department for a tour of Civil Rights landmarks in Long Island and New York City, from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Hofstra University, to historic homes, museums and abolition sites; from 3 to 4 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library; free, register for a GoToMeeting link; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

BRENTWOOD STORIES — THE BLACK FAMILY

"Search for the American Dream," Zebulon Miletsky and guests talk about the Black families who traveled to Long Island, Queens and New York City to find the American Dream and the struggles they endured; from 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library,; free, register for a link; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

FEB. 2

ELMONT

LECTURE: BLACK HISTORY IN NEW YORK

Arthur Zuckerman discusses the diaspora of the population from lower Manhattan to Harlem with an emphasis on how African Americans have contributed to the cultural and political life of the city. Learn about the Harlem Renaissance, including such figures as Langston Hughes, Aaron Douglas and Duke Ellington and political influencers like Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell, explore the fabled Harlem neighborhood;s architecture, restaurants, shopping and historical sites; 12:30 p.m., hosted by Elmont Memorial Library; free, library cardholders only can register for a link; elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280, ext. 223.

GLEN COVE

PROGRAM: AFRICAN ART

Hofstra University Museum of Art’s acting museum director and chief curator Karen T. Albert presents a virtual program that explores works of African art from the museum’s diverse collection; from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Glen Cove Library; free, register for a Zoom link; glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

GREAT NECK

MISTY COPELAND AND ROBERTO BOLLE

Marilyn Carminio discusses the lives and careers of African-American dancer Misty Copeland and Italian dancer Roberto Bolle, see their individual performances and their work together at La Scala; from 2 to 3:30 p.m., hosted by Great Neck Library; free; visit greatnecklibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-466-8055.

FEB. 3

BRENTWOOD

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "The Water Dancer," by Ta-Nehisi Coates, about an enslaved person with a magical gift, who embarks on a mission to join the underground war between the slave owners and the enslaved; from 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library; free, register for a GoToMeeting link; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

LAWRENCE

BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

The New-York Historical Society explores Black Americans’ struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I, including both Southern and Northern roles as well as Black New Yorkers organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; 1 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library; free, register for a Zoom link; peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

WESTBURY

HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON

"John Lewis and the Power of Hope," a revealing portrait of civil rights icon and longtime U.S. Congressman John Lewis, linking his life to the painful quest for justice in America from the 1950s to the present; 7 p.m., hosted by Westbury Library; free, contact Kathleen Gaskin at 516-333-0176, ext. 1151, or email kathleengaskin@westburylibrary.org for Zoom link; westburylibrary.org.

FEB. 4

BELLPORT

BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Presentation by the New-York Historical Society based on its 2018-19 exhibition, explores Black Americans’ struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I, learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this dark chapter of our history as well as Black New Yorkers’ organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; from noon to 1 p.m., hosted by South Country Library; free, email jsalvatore@sctylib.org for a Zoom link; sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

ELMONT

LECTURE: THE BLACK AMERICA SHOW OF THE 1890S

David Fiske discusses showman Nate Salsbury’s "The Black America Show," presented in Brooklyn and other cities in the 1890s to "show the people of the North the better side of the colored man and woman of the South." The show featured a large cast of African American singers, dancers, artisans and performers who demonstrated their skills and talents and was intended, not just to entertain but to educate the public on aspects of Black culture, and provide an opportunity for many African Americans to get a start in show business; 12:30 p.m., hosted by Elmont Memorial Library; free, library cardholders only can register for a GoToMeeting link; elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280, ext. 223.

SAYVILLE

'MY AMERICA'

Broadway and television actor Tyrone L. Robinson presents spirituals, hymns and speeches that weave a historical narrative through the African-American Experience. History, literature, theater and multimedia come together in this moving one-man performance; from 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Sayville Library; free, register; sayvillelibrary 631-589-4440.

FEB. 5

BRENTWOOD

RESEARCHING ANCESTORS OF COLOR

Join genealogist Renate Sanders to learn how to research ancestors of color, including formerly enslaved and free people of color, which record types and websites are most helpful and how to extract data about people of color from various document types; from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library; free, register for a GoToMeeting link; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

FEB. 6

ELMONT

SONGS OF LIBERATION AND LOVE

Rhonda Denet celebrates the African-American experience and highlights luminaries who used their talents to elevate, educate and encourage through music. This musical journey includes gospel, jazz, soul and pop with songs recorded by Mahalia Jackson, Dinah Washington, Sam Cooke, Nina Simone, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin and more; 2 p.m., hosted by Elmont Memorial Library; free, library cardholders only can register for a link; elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280, ext. 223.

WESTBURY

HARLEM RENAISSANCE CELEBRATED

"Rebirth of African-American Arts," live and recorded performances in storytelling, dance, song and poetry to reflect on the Harlem Renaissance, an intellectual and cultural period in American history; from 7:30 to 9 p.m., presented by Westbury Arts; free, register for a Zoom link; WestburyArts.org, 516-400-2787.

FEB. 8

LOCUST VALLEY

THE HISTORY OF MOTOWN MUSIC

Professor Thomas Rizzuto of Molloy College presents a live lecture and performance on the history of Motown music; from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Locust Valley Library; free, register for a Zoom link; locustvalleylibrary.org, 516-671-1837.

FEB. 9

COPIAGUE

BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans' struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I, learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this dark chapter of our history as well as Black New Yorkers' organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Copiague Library; free, register for a Zoom link; copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

LAWRENCE

BLACK FUNERALS AND CEMETERIES

Segregation extended into death for African Americans, especially in the Southern U.S. Genealogist Janice Lovelace discusses the development of separate funeral homes and burial grounds as well as burial practices for African Americans from the 16th to the 20th century in an illustrated presentation; 7 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library; free, register for a Zoom link; peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

FEB. 10

COLD SPRING HARBOR

BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans’ struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I; learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this dark chapter of U.S. history as well as Black New Yorkers’ organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; from 1 to 2 p.m., hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library; free, register for a Zoom link, limit of 25; cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

COPIAGUE

HISTORY OF THE SUPER BOWL

Veteran sports broadcaster Evan Weiner discusses the birth of the Super Bowl, the halftime show and everything in between, learn how the Super Bowl was created as a result of the African-American boycott of the AFL All-Star Game in New Orleans in 1965; from 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by Copiague Library; free, library cardholders only can register for a Zoom link; copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

ELWOOD

BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans' struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I. Learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this chapter of our history, as well as Black New Yorkers' organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; from 1 to 2 p.m., hosted by Elwood Library; free, Suffolk County cardholders only can register for a link; elwoodlibrary.org, 631-499-3722.

GREENLAWN

BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Explore the struggle for full citizenship and racial equality that unfolded in the 50 years after the Civil War; presented by the New-York Historical Society; from 1 to 2 p.m., hosted by Harborfields Library; free, register for a Zoom link; harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

MINEOLA

CONCERT: FROM JAZZ TO SOUL

Rhonda Denet performs songs from the '30s through the '70s, from the era when the Ella Fitzgerald graced the stage to when Aretha Franklin ruled the airwaves, and pays tribute to Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Etta James and more; 7 p.m., hosted by Mineola Memorial Library; free; visit facebook.com/MineolaLibrary, 516-746-8488.

FEB. 11

BELLPORT

STRUCTURAL RACISM ON LONG ISLAND

Informative presentation and discussion from ERASE Racism, a Long Island-based organization that leads public policy advocacy campaigns and related initiatives to promote racial equity in such areas as housing, public school education and community development; from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by South Country Library; free, register for a link; sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

CUTCHOGUE

DOCUMENTARY DISCUSSION

Discuss "I Am Not Your Negro" (2016, rated PG-13, 1:33), which addresses the Civil Rights Movement, America's response to it and how the movement shapes the world we live in, documentary available to watch anytime ahead of the discussion on Hoopla and Kanopy; discussion from 10 a.m. to noon, hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library; free, register for a Zoom link; cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.

HUNTINGTON

BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans' struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I. Learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this chapter of U.S. history, as well as Black New Yorkers' organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; attendees view a PowerPoint presentation delivered by a museum curator and have the opportunity to interact via live chat during the program; from 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Huntington Library; free, Suffolk County cardholders only can register for a Zoom link; myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

FEB. 12

BRENTWOOD

AFRICAN BURIAL GROUND NATIONAL MONUMENT

Learn about the history of the African Burial Ground, from the days of slavery in early New York to its development into a historical site; from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library; free, register for a GoToMeeting link; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

HUNTINGTON

FILM AND DISCUSSION

Discuss "I Am Not Your Negro" (2016, rated PG-13, 1:33), a documentary that addresses the Civil Rights Movement, America's response to it and how the movement shapes the world we live in; 7:30 p.m., sponsored by the Social Justice Ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Huntington; free, register for a Zoom link at nwsdy.li/uufhblkhist; email hboxwill@gmail for more information.

FEB. 13

CENTEREACH

THE LADIES OF MOTOWN

Rhonda Denet performs favorite songs by the ladies of Motown; from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Middle Country Public Library; free, register for a link; mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393, ext. 558.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler