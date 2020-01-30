Black History Month events on Long Island

Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History initiated the first “Negro History Week,” according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February. Since then, U.S. presidents and Congress have signed proclamations and passed laws, respectively, to continue the annual monthlong observance.

ONGOING

BRIDGEHAMPTON

ART GALLERY: ‘THE WORDSMITHS — A CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN WRITERS’

Portraits and quotes from the likes of Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison and Richard Wright. Display on view during regular library hours through Feb. 29 at Geri Bauer Art Gallery at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

BRIGHTWATERS

ART DISPLAY

Books, photos and artwork from the collection of resident and library board trustee Frances Bell; viewable during regular library hours through Feb. 29 at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

ELMONT

GALLERY

Paintings by Ebony Thompson and quilts by Marilyn Hamilton on display during regular library hours through Feb. 29 at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

GALLERY

Libin Babu’s art series “Black Light” focuses on inspirational black people whose extraordinary fighting spirit has inspired mankind; on view during regular library hours through Feb. 28, with an artist reception at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

GARDEN CITY

EXHIBIT: 'FROM PHILLY BY WAY OF RICHMOND, WITH LOVE'

Selected artworks from Damien Davis’ “Color Cargo,” which "creates a deceptively appealing space for confronting bias and dehumanization in contemporary society"; on view during regular hours through Feb. 29, with an artist reception at 3 p.m. Feb. 29, at Swirbul Library Art Gallery, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave.; free; 516-877-3126; art-galleries.adelphi.edu.

RIVERHEAD

EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION

Includes the history of African American pillars of the Long Island community, photography, textiles and art provided by the African American Educational and Cultural Festival; on display during regular library hours through Feb. 29, with an artist reception featuring music, dance, poetry and refreshments from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

STONY BROOK

‘RUNNING SCARED, RUNNING FREE: ESCAPE TO THE PROMISED LAND’

Interactive theatrical performance, based on oral history, involving the Civil War, slavery, the Underground Railroad, secret codes hidden in quilts and the struggle for freedom. St. George Production plays on selected dates through Feb. 28 at the Ward Melville Educational & Cultural Center, Stony Brook Village Center; tickets $12, $20 for evening performances; for details and public performance dates, call 631-751-2244 or check wmho.org.

UNIONDALE

GALLERY: ‘A NEW DESTINATION IN CREATIVITY’

Andrew Nichols' artwork reflects the history of the African-American experience; on display during regular library hours through Feb. 29, with an artist reception at 2 p.m. Feb. 8, at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

STATE PARKS

CULTURAL EXHIBIT

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation hosts a display featuring paintings from black artists, posters and prints on display through Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday in the Long Island Parks regional headquarters lobby in West Babylon. Exhibit is also on display 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Jones Beach State Park, Field 4, Central Mall, Wantagh. Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park visitor center in Oyster Bay has an exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. All exhibits are free, limited in size and self-guided. For more information, call 631-321-3510 or visit parks.ny.gov.

FEB. 2

HUNTINGTON

CONCERT: ANASTASIA RENÉ BAND

Travel back to the '70s for the greatest songs and hidden gems by African-American artists of the era, with vocalist Anastasia René and her band, open to all, 3 p.m. at Huntington Library, 338 Main St.; free, register; 631-427-5165, myhpl.org.

MANHASSET

QUILT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

The unveiling of the Spinney Hill History Quilt, created by women from the Great Neck and Manhasset communities and funded through the African American Civil Rights Grant Program; it will be displayed at the Great Neck Library in March and North Hempstead Town Hall in April. The reception is 3 p.m. at the Equal Opportunity Center on 65 High St.; free; 516-869-6311. northhempsteadny.gov.

SAYVILLE

CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT ON LONG ISLAND

Using images from local historical societies and private collections, Long Island history instructor and author of “Civil Rights on Long Island” Christopher Verga tells the story of how LI has been a battleground for the civil rights movement, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave.; free, register; 631-589-4440, sayvillelibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

CONCERT

Explore the sound of jazz vocalists in the civil rights era. Tabreeca Woodside and her band perform songs that fueled the pursuit of equality through the lens of women in jazz, including Billie Holiday, Nancy Wilson and Nina Simone, 2 to 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

VALLEY STREAM

CELEBRATING VALLEY STREAM THROUGH THE ARTS

Members of the Valley Stream Inspirational Community Choir from the Valley Stream Presbyterian Church perform songs, gospels and readings, 1 p.m. at Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, 60 Verona Place; free; 516-825-6422, nassaulibrary.org/valleyst.

EXHIBIT: ‘TUSKEGEE AIRMEN, WORLD WAR II HEROES’

News coverage that runs through present time, including obituaries, 1 to 4 p.m. at Pagan-Fletcher Restoration, 143 Hendrickson Ave.; free; 516-825-7157, 516-872-4159, vsvny.org.

WESTBURY

AFRICAN AMERICAN READ-IN

Works by African American authors will be read by students with the goal of making literacy a significant part of Black History Month. Music performed by Westbury School District students, hospitality provided by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Phi Pi Omega Chapter, 2 p.m. at Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org.

FEB. 3

BABYLON

WEST AFRICAN DANCE AND DRUMS

Awaken your body’s inner rhythm with African dances and drums; wear comfortable clothing and footwear, no experience necessary, adults only, 7 to 8 p.m. at Babylon Library, 24 South Carll Ave.; free, register; 631-669-1624, babylonlibrary.org.

CENTRAL ISLIP

FILM: ‘AMAZING GRACE’

Documentary (2018, rated G, 1:29), presents Aretha Franklin with a choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles, in January 1972, 6:30 p.m. at Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave.; free; 631-234-9333, centralisliplibrary.org.

LAWRENCE

SIDNEY POITIER

Humanities lecturer Marc Courtade presents the life and career of the barrier-breaking actor Sidney Poitier, 1 p.m. at Peninsula Library, 280 Central Ave.; free; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

27TH ANNUAL AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN

Readings and discussion of poems by contemporary African-American poets, presented by the Molloy College English Department, all welcome, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Kellenberg Hall reception room at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave.; free; 516-323-3260, life.molloy.edu/event/5457635.

UNIONDALE

PAINT PARTY

Paint your own creation inspired by the work of artist Alma Thomas, for children in kindergarten to fifth grade, 7 to 8 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 4

BALDWIN

LOUIS AND ELLA

Marilyn Carminio discusses the great 20th century musicians Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, 2 to 3 p.m. at Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave.; free, register; 516-223-6228, baldwinpl.org.

GLEN COVE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Guest speakers, poetry, music and more, noon to 1 p.m. at Glen Cove Senior Center, 130 Glen St.; free for celebration; $3 suggested donation for optional lunch, reserve; 516-759-9610, glencoveseniorcenter.com.

LINDENHURST

AFRICAN-AMERICAN RECORDING PIONEERS

Rare examples of early recordings by African-American artists, including Bessie Smith, Bert Williams and Eubie Blake, from original 78 rpm records, played on period phonographs, with performer photos and sheet music covers, refreshments served, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lindenhurst Library, 1 Lee Ave.; free, register; 631-957-7755, lindenhurstlibrary.org.

ROOSEVELT

FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL: ‘CLAUDINE’

Romantic comedy-drama (1974, rated PG, 1:32), starring Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones, takes place in 1970s Harlem, about a garbage collector who feels intimidated by the idea of dating a single mother of six on welfare, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

STONY BROOK

HIP-HOP MEDITATION

Join hip-hop artist, music maker and educator Toni Blackman, who uses hip-hop to inspire people to go beyond their limitations and help to create a better world, 6:30 p.m. in the Wang Chapel, Charles B. Wang Center, Stony Brook University; free; 631-632-7240, zuccairegallery.stonybrook.edu.

UNIONDALE

PROGRAM: 'STANDING WHERE THEY STOOD'

Learn about the history of 19 African Americans who were enslaved by the family of Robert Townsend. (See cover story.) Examine historical documents and learn how laws in New York to end slavery impacted the lives of these forgotten Long Islanders, presented by Raynham Hall Museum, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 5

BALDWIN

CELEBRATE WITH KG GROUP ENTERTAINMENT

Music, a fashion show, games and more, for children in grades six to 12 and their families, 7 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave.; free; 516-223-6228, ext. 152, baldwinpl.org.

BRENTWOOD

KENTE CLOTH WALL HANGING

Design and weave your own kente clothing wall hanging, for children 13 to 17, 3 to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

BOOK DISCUSSION: ‘THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’

Discuss the novel by Colson Whitehead, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

BRIGHTWATERS

MOVIE: ‘LILIES OF THE FIELD’

Drama (1963, not rated, 1:34), starring Sidney Poitier and Lilia Skala, about a traveling African-American handyman who takes on repairs for nuns who believe he was sent by God to help them build a chapel, complimentary coffee and tea, 7 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

DIX HILLS

MUSIC IMPROVISATION

Workshop for musicians of all levels to experiment with improvisation. Led by professional musicians and teachers, feel free to bring hand instruments, drums and keyboards, for 10 and older, 7 p.m. at Half Hollow Hills Community Library-Dix Hills Branch at Chestnut Hill School, 600 South Service Rd.; free, register; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org.

MINEOLA

LECTURE AND BOOK SIGNING: ‘FOOTSTEPS OF A FORGOTTEN SOLDIER’

Author and Oyster Bay Historical Society director Denice Evans-Sheppard shares the story of her great-great-grandfather David Carll, an African-American man from Oyster Bay who enlisted in the Civil War; books available for purchase and signing, 7 p.m. at Mineola Memorial Library, 195 Marcellus Rd.; free, register; 516-746-8488, mineolalibrary.info.

NORTHPORT

HISTORIC PRESERVATION FOR LONG ISLAND COMMUNITIES

Director of Preservation Long Island explains how residents can help protect historic places in their communities, with a discussion of Booker T. Washington’s summer house in Fort Salonga that was designated a town landmark, 7 p.m. at Northport-East Northport Library, 151 Laurel Ave.; free; 631-261-6930, nenpl.org.

PATCHOGUE

SOUL FOOD COOKING

Chef Cheryl demonstrates how to use ingredients that connect us to African-American culture and feed our souls, 6:30 p.m. at Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St.; free, register; 631-654-4700, pmlib.org.

SAG HARBOR

THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT: THEN AND NOW

The Rev. Walter Thompson speaks about the civil rights movement, what it means to him, what he thinks has been accomplished and what it looks like for the community in the 21st century, 2 to 4 p.m. at John Jermain Library, 201 Main St.; free, register; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org.

UNIONDALE

STORY TIME IN BLACK

Families and day care groups are invited to celebrate black culture throughout the African diaspora with stories, rhymes, dances and songs, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 6

BRENTWOOD

BLACK HISTORY EXPERIENCE

Learn the history and styles of African American poetry in an interactive, author-led workshop, then create your own poetry to share, for children ages 7 to 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

CENTEREACH

CYBERSPACE RAILROAD

Like Harriet Tubman used quilts with a secret code to help slaves navigate the Underground Railroad, participants create a coded poster by converting old symbols into modern ones, creating a positive message of appreciating diversity, for children in grades four to six, 7 to 8 p.m. Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd.; free, library cardholders only, register; mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

HUNTINGTON

MOVIE: ‘ATLANTICS’

Drama (2019, rated TV-14, 1:46), starring Mame Bineta Sane, Amadou Mbow and Traore, and directed by Mati Diop, the first black female director to compete for Cannes Film Festival’s highest prize, the Palme d’Or, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $17, reserve; cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7610.

STONY BROOK

WORKSHOP: STORY QUILTS & FAITH RINGGOLD

An introduction to quiltmaking and artist Faith Ringgold’s Story Quilt. Learn about the inspiration from the African-American story quilt tradition and the quilting process and techniques, then create your own quilt square to take home; all ages and sewing abilities welcome, 3 to 5 p.m. Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Rd.; free, registration required; 631-632-7240, zuccairegallery.stonybrook.edu/2020/01/intro-to-quilting.

WESTBURY

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

"African Americans and the Vote" celebrates the 150 years since the Fifteenth Amendment, which allowed African American men to vote, the Nineteenth Amendment and the women's suffrage movement; features cocktail hour, live music, guest speakers and recognition of individuals who made an impact on the fight for minority voting rights; hosted by Town of North Hempstead, 6 p.m. at North Hempstead (Yes We Can) Community Center, 141 Garden St.; free; 516-869-7794.

FEB. 7

BRENTWOOD

GENEALOGY 101: AFRICAN-AMERICAN FAMILY HISTORY

Stop by the history room for a quick introduction to genealogy, discover the library’s resources for researching African-American family history, 3 to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

ELMONT

AMERICAN DANCE FROM AFRICA TO BROADWAY

The Okra Dance Company explores how American dance evolved from African roots and European influences into the popular stage and social dances, 12:30 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

FREEPORT

TALKING ABOUT LITERATURE: ‘JAZZ’

Join a discussion of the Toni Morrison novel about a murder and reconciliation set in Harlem during the 1920s. Bring a snack; beverage and dessert provided; noon at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

NIGHT OWL CINEMA: ‘DOLEMITE’

Blaxploitation crime-comedy (1975, rated R, 1:30), starring Rudy Ray Moore, about a pimp released from jail who takes on those who framed him, 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $12, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

HUNTINGTON STATION

MOVIE: 'TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD'

Crime drama (1962, not rated, 2:09), starring Gregory Peck, about a lawyer in the Depression-era South who defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge and his children against prejudice, 6:30 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

MATTITUCK

MOVIE: 'HARRIET'

Biographical drama (2019, rated PG-13, 2:05), starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Joe Alwyn, about Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, 1:30 p.m. at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Rd.; free; 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

NORTHPORT

MOVIE: 'HARRIET'

Biographical drama (2019, rated PG-13, 2:05), starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Joe Alwyn, about Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes; closed caption displayed, 2 p.m. Northport-East Northport Library, 151 Laurel Ave.; free; 631-261-6930, nenpl.org.

PATCHOGUE

CIVIL RIGHTS ZENTANGLE PORTRAITS

Celebrate civil rights activists and important African-American leaders through a unique art experience, for children in grades six to 12, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Teen Center at the Patchogue-Medford Carnegie Library, 160 West Main St.; free, register; 631-654-4700, ext. 500, pmlib.org.

UNIONDALE

MOVIE: ‘RACE TO FREEDOM: THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD’

Historical drama (1994, not rated, 1:31), starring Falconer Abraham, Dwight Bacquie and Janet Bailey, about slaves who risk their lives to escape with help from the secret slave escape network, 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 8

BRIDGEHAMPTON

JAZZ PERFORMANCE

Discover “America’s classical music” with drummer percussionist, educator and jazz composer-arranger Napoleon Revels-Bey, 2 p.m. at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free, register; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

BRIGHTWATERS

TOBY TOBIAS: JOURNEY FROM JOHANNESBURG

Singer-songwriter shares his compelling journey through three continents as he moved from his native South Africa to Jerusalem to New York. His message is one of racial equality, cultural understanding and unity, 2 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free, register; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

ELMONT

MORE THAN MOTOWN: A CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN MUSIC

Jet stream performs different genres of African-American music beyond Motown, 2 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

HEMPSTEAD

EXHIBIT: 'THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS'

Honor African-American heroes who faced bigotry inside and outside the military but displayed remarkable bravery on the battlefield, presented by the North Shore Historical Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct.; free; 516-481-6990, hempsteadlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

CULT CAFE: ‘SUGAR HILL’

American horror blaxploitation zombie film (1974, rated PG, 1:31), starring Marki Bey, about a woman who conjures zombies to help her seek revenge against gangsters who killed her fiance, 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $7, register; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

NORTHPORT

SONG OF OLD SOULS: A CONCERT OF AFRO-AMERICAN SPIRITUALS

Renowned vocalist and native Long Islander Z. Edmund Toliver presents an afternoon of Afro-American spirituals accompanied by pianist Wayne Sanders, 2 p.m. at Northport-East Northport Library, 151 Laurel Ave.; free; 631-261-6930, nenpl.org.

ROOSEVELT

BLACK HERITAGE PROGRAM: THE EVOLUTION OF MUSIC

Pianist Shailah Edmonds explores the evolution of music from the African drum to popular music, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

SHIRLEY

CONCERT: THE WORLD BEAT GROOVE PROJECT

Listen to music that blends African, Cuban, Caribbean and Brazilian folkloric rhythms and melodies with flute, saxophone, piano and keyboards, creating a contemporary fusion of styles driven by conga, timbales, djembe and other ethnic percussion, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, 407 William Floyd Pkwy.; free, register; 631-399-1511, communitylibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY 101

Learn how to conduct genealogical research and address roadblocks unique to African-American genealogy, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 9

BRENTWOOD

CIVIL RIGHTS ON LONG ISLAND

On behalf of the African-American Museum of Nassau County, author Chris Verga discusses his research and writing on the Long Island civil rights movement, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, register; 631-273-7883, ext. 123, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

FILM: ‘AN EVENING WITH THE ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER’

Studio recording (1986, not rated, 1:48), of musical dance performances from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, 2 p.m. at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free, register; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

DIX HILLS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, Concerned Fathers Association and Half Hollow Hills Community Library celebrate African American heritage with song, dance, poetry and music, learn about the rich contributions of pioneers, present leaders and their impact on the U.S., 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Half Hollow Hills Library, Chestnut Hill School, 600 South Service Rd.; free; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org.

ELMONT

MUSIC FROM YESTERDAY AND TODAY

Simply Magic performs the best of R&B music, 2 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDS OF JAZZ AND SOUL

Cody Childs performs the music of Nat King Cole, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Sam Cooke, with biographical notes, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

GLEN COVE

SCOTT JOPLIN: KING OF RAGTIME

Musician and music educator Dan Lupo chronicles the life and achievements of ragtime composer Scott Joplin. Learn what made ragtime so special and enjoy pieces by the king of ragtime writers, 2 p.m. at Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; free, register; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org.

MIDDLE ISLAND

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY WITH SYMPATICO

Listen to a mixture of popular jazz and blues, both nostalgic and current, from Nina Simone to Etta James and Sergio Mendes to Diana Krall, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd.; free, register; 631-924-6400, longwoodlibrary.org.

NORTH BABYLON

AFRICAN DRUM EXPERIENCE

Cross-generational musical workshop in which participants have a chance to learn to play the African drums or sit back and enjoy the rhythms, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave.; free, register; 631-669-4020, northbabylonpl.org.

PATCHOGUE

DRUM AND DANCE CIRCLE

Join the World Beat Groove Project at an interactive drum, dance and singalong with keyboards, sax, flute and hand drums, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St.; free; 631-654-4700, pmlib.org.

SAG HARBOR

MOVIE: ‘LOVING’

Biographical romance-drama (2016, rated PG-13, 2:03), starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, about a couple whose for interracial marriage in the 1960s began a legal battle that ended with the Supreme Court’s historic 1967 decision; moderated discussion follows, 2 p.m. at John Jermain Library, 201 Main St.; free, register; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org.

UNIONDALE

BLACK EXPERIENCE FITNESS WORKOUT

KG Group Entertainment offers a workout featuring music from all genres of Africa-based music, 2 to 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

VALLEY STREAM

EXHIBIT: ‘TUSKEGEE AIRMEN, WORLD WAR II HEROES’

News coverage that runs through present, including obituaries, 1 to 4 p.m. at Pagan-Fletcher Restoration, 143 Hendrickson Ave.; free; 516-825-7157, 516-872-4159, vsvny.org.

WESTBURY

OVERCOME WITH JOY AND GLADNESS: YET WE STILL RISE

Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble perform black music from the pre- and post-Civil Rights era that crossed color lines in this musical and theatrical offering, 2:30 p.m. Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org.

FEB. 10

CENTRAL ISLIP

DOCUMENTARY: 'BOSS: THE BLACK EXPERIENCE IN BUSINESS'

Learn the untold story of African-American entrepreneurship (2019, rated TV-PG, 1:53), 6:30 p.m. at Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave.; free; 631-234-9333, centralisliplibrary.org.

FREEPORT

AFRICAN AMERICAN CONTRIBUTIONS TO MUSIC GENRES OF THE WORLD

PowerPoint program on the history and influence of African-American music, 2 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON STATION

MOVIE: 'HARRIET'

Biographical drama (2019, rated PG-13, 2:05), starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Joe Alwyn, about Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into an American hero, 2:30 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

LEVITTOWN

PAGE TURNERS BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP: 'CHARIOT ON THE MOUNTAIN'

Discuss the book by Jack Ford based on the true story of a slave woman on her tumultuous path to freedom, 1 p.m. at Levittown Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane; free; 516-731-5728, levittownpl.org.

FEB. 11

CENTEREACH

PAPER BEAD BRACELET

Create a unique paper bead bracelet, inspired by the generations-old African jewelrymaking technique, for children in grades six to 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-585-9393, mcplibrary.org.

HAMPTON BAYS

THE KING AND QUEEN OF JAZZ: LOUIS ARMSTRONG & ELLA FITZGERALD

Program on two about the greatest musicians of the 20th century, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave.; free; 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org.

ROOSEVELT

FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL: 'CARMEN JONES'

Musical romance, drama (1954, not rated, 1:45), starring Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte, a revised version of the George Bizet opera with new lyrics and an African-American cast, 2 and 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 'BLACK ENOUGH: STORIES OF BEING YOUNG & BLACK IN AMERICA'

Discuss the collection of short stories written by black authors about the experiences of black teenagers, with prizes, food and beverages, 6:15 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 12

BRIGHTWATERS

MOVIE: 'RAY'

Biographical documentary (2004, rated PG-13, 2:32), starring Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington, about the life and career of Ray Charles, coffee and tea served, 7 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

LAWRENCE

AFRICAN AMERICANS IN FILM: THE EARLY YEARS

A look back at film legends and lesser-known artists of color whose talent is a vital part of Hollywood’s legacy, 1 p.m. at Peninsula Library, 280 Central Ave.; free; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org.



LONG BEACH

AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN

Celebrate the contributions of African-Americans through literature and song, 7 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

TRIAL OF THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

Presentation of the 1931 trial of nine young African-Americans falsely accused of raping two white women on a train in Alabama, 2 to 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

THE BLACK EXPERIENCE THROUGH GRAPHIC NOVELS: 'HOT COMB'

Discussion of the graphic novel by Ebony Flowers, for ages 18 and up, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 13

HUNTINGTON

CONVERSATIONS IN THE ARTS: THE ARTS AND AFRICAN-AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

Explore the diversity and rich artistic contributions of African Americans to American culture, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Huntington Arts Council, 213 Main St.; $10, register; 631-271-8423, ext. 12, huntingtonarts.org.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

MOVIE: 'GLORY'

Historical war drama (1989, rated R, 2:02), starring Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington, about Robert Gould Shaw, who leads the U.S. Civil War's first all-black volunteer company fighting prejudices, 5:30 p.m. at Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd.; free, register by Feb. 10; 516-536-3071, lakeview.nassaulibrary.org.

FEB. 14

EAST NORTHPORT

MOVIE: 'HARRIET'

Biographical drama (2019, rated PG-13, 2:05), starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Joe Alwyn, about Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into an American hero; closed captioning displayed, 2 p.m. at Northport-East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Rd.; free; 631-261-2313, nenpl.org.

ELMONT

COTTON: THE DREAM AND HOPE OF THE SLAVE IN SPIRITUALS AND NARRATIVES

An audiovisual tribute to remember and honor the journey of the African-American slave, 12:30 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON STATION

MOVIE: 'WAITING TO EXHALE'

Comedy, drama (1995, rated R, 2:04), starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett and Loretta Devine, about four African-American women and their relationships with men, 6:30 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

PATCHOGUE

CHOPPED: SOUL FOOD

Soul-food themed workshop, for children in grades six to 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Teen Center at the Patchogue-Medford Carnegie Library, 160 West Main St.; free, register; 631-654-4700, ext. 500, pmlib.org.

FEB. 15

ELMONT

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDS OF SOUL

Cody Childs performs the music of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin, and others, 2 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

GLEN COVE

OPERA LECTURE: PORGY AND BESS

Explore the history behind George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward’s opera and play, and discuss whether it is a black opera, 2 p.m. at Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; free, register; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

CULT CAFE: 'FOXY BROWN'

Action crime thriller (1974, rated R, 1:32), starring Pam Grier, about an African-American woman who resorts to acts of revenge after her boyfriend is killed by gangsters, 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $7, register; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LONG BEACH

FILM: 'BACK TO NATURAL'

Documentary (2019, not rated, 1:15), on universal aspects of the black experience and the “new” natural hair movement, 2 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

NEW HYDE PARK

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Dancing, stories and refreshments, for children of all ages, 3:30 p.m. at Great Neck Library-Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

NORTH BABYLON

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER DIGITAL CONCERT

Live screening of the “The Best of Basie + Black, Brown and Beige,” highlighting Duke Ellington and Count Basie’s most extraordinary repertoire, 2:30 p.m. at North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave.; free, bring a cup for tea or coffee; 631-669-4020, northbabylonpl.org.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Join the Nassau County Guardians, Legis. Siela Bynoe and other guests to celebrate African Americans with stories, spoken word, live music and refreshments, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd.; free, register by Feb. 12; lakeview.nassaulibrary.org, 516-536-3071.

THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN ROCK & ROLL

Bobby “Brooks” Wilson pays tribute to his father, Jackie Wilson, with performances by Charlie Thomas’ Drifters, The Coasters and The Chiclettes, 8 p.m. at Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave.; $49-$59, reserve; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org.

ROOSEVELT

BLACK HERITAGE PROGRAM: AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN

Adults and young adults are invited to participate by reading an excerpt from their favorite book by a black author, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free, register; 516-378-0222, ext. 4, rooseveltlibrary.org.

SAG HARBOR

TEEN MOVIE: 'HIDDEN FIGURES'

Biographical drama (2016, rated PG, 2:07), starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, based on the true story of three African-American women working for NASA who helped launch an astronaut into orbit; for children in grades six to 12, popcorn served, 2:30 p.m. at John Jermain Library, 201 Main St.; free; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org.

DR. K'S MOTOWN REVIEW

Relive the magic of the 1960s sound with the music of Motown, 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, Main Street; $30, reserve; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org.

SHELTER ISLAND

PODCAST CLUB: 'THE BLACK CONGRESSMEN OF RECONSTRUCTION'

Discussion of the “Mobituaries” podcast by Mo Rocca,coffee and tea served, 2 p.m. at Shelter Island Library, 37 N. Ferry Rd.; free; 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

WESTBURY

FINDING HIDDEN TREASURE IN YOUR FAMILY: FROM SLAVERY TO FREEDOM

Cheryl Wills, author of “Die Free: A Heroic Family History,” traces her great-great-great grandfather Sandy Wills’ courageous service in the Civil War as a member of the U.S. Colored Troops; book sales and signing, 2:30 p.m. at Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org.

FEB. 16

ELMONT

OVERCOME WITH JOY AND GLADNESS: YET STILL WE RISE!

Musical and theatrical performance by Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble focuses on the influence of black music from around the globe, 2 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SUNDAY SCHMOOZE: 'CLAUDINE'

Screening of the romantic comedy-drama (1974, rated PG, 1:32), starring Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones, that takes place in 1970s Harlem, bagels at 10 a.m. , film at 11 a.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $17, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.



LONG BEACH

INSPIRATIONAL GOSPEL MUSIC

The Christian Light Missionary Baptist Church Music Department presents their Black History Month concert, 3 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

WEST BABYLON

MUSICAL TOUR OF ROCK AND ROLL, DOO WOP & POP

A musical history tour of the great eras of music, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte. 109; free, register (each attendee may sign up three guests); 631-669-5445, wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us.

