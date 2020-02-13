Black History Month events on Long Island

Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History initiated the first “Negro History Week,” according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February. Since then, U.S. presidents and Congress have signed proclamations and passed laws, respectively, to continue the annual monthlong observance.

ONGOING

BRIDGEHAMPTON

ART GALLERY: ‘THE WORDSMITHS — A CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN WRITERS’

Portraits and quotes from the likes of Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison and Richard Wright. Display on view during regular library hours through Feb. 29 at Geri Bauer Art Gallery at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

EXHIBIT: 'A TIME AND A PLACE'

The works of Jules Arthur, Stefanie Jackson, Dean Mitchell and Phillip Thomas, including artistic narrative with each that speaks to the black experience and unfolds layers of black history; viewable during gallery hours from Feb. 22 to March 16, with an artist reception 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, at RJD Gallery, 2385 Main St.; free; 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com.

BRIGHTWATERS

ART DISPLAY

Books, photos and artwork from the collection of library board trustee Frances Bell; viewable during regular library hours through Feb. 29 at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

ELMONT

GALLERY

Paintings by Ebony Thompson and quilts by Marilyn Hamilton on display during regular library hours through Feb. 29 at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

GALLERY

Libin Babu’s art series “Black Light” focuses on inspirational black people whose extraordinary fighting spirit has inspired mankind; on view during regular library hours through Feb. 28, at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

GARDEN CITY

EXHIBIT: ‘AMERICAN MOMENTS’

Photographs by John Shearer, a black photographer who chronicled the tumultuous 1960s, co-sponsored by the Black History Month Committee, on display during gallery hours through March 9 at Plaza Art Gallery, Nassau Community College, 1 Education Dr.; free; 516-572-5073, ncc.edu.

EXHIBIT: 'FROM PHILLY BY WAY OF RICHMOND, WITH LOVE'

Selected artworks from Damien Davis’ “Color Cargo,” which examines the role of wood in movement and containment and the subjective power of color, on view during regular hours through Feb. 29, with an artist reception at 3 p.m. Feb. 29, at Swirbul Library Art Gallery, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave.; free; 516-877-3126; art-galleries.adelphi.edu.

GLEN COVE

EXHIBIT: 'THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS'

Curated exhibit on the African-American army unit in World War I that spent more time in combat than any other American unit, on display during regular hours Wednesdays and Saturdays through Feb. 29 at North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St.; free; 516-801-1191, nshmgc.org.

RIVERHEAD

EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION

The history of African-American pillars of the Long Island community, photography, textiles and art provided by the African American Educational and Cultural Festival; on display during regular hours through Feb. 29, with an artist reception featuring music, dance, poetry and refreshments from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

GALLERY: ‘A NEW DESTINATION IN CREATIVITY’

Andrew Nichols' artwork reflects the history of the African-American experience; on display during regular hours through Feb. 29, at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

STATE PARKS

CULTURAL EXHIBIT

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation hosts a display featuring paintings from black artists, posters and prints through Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday in the Long Island Parks regional headquarters lobby in West Babylon. Exhibit is also on display 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Jones Beach State Park, Field 4, Central Mall, Wantagh. Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park visitor center in Oyster Bay has an exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Exhibits are free, limited in size and self-guided. For more information, call 631-321-3510 or visit parks.ny.gov.

FEB. 16

ELMONT

OVERCOME WITH JOY AND GLADNESS: YET STILL WE RISE!

Musical and theatrical performance by Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble focuses on the influence of black music from around the globe, 2 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

BLACK HISTORY MONTH SUNDAY SCHMOOZE: 'CLAUDINE'

Screening of the romantic comedy-drama (1974, rated PG, 1:32), starring Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones, that takes place in 1970s Harlem, bagels at 10 a.m., film at 11 a.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $17, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LONG BEACH

INSPIRATIONAL GOSPEL MUSIC

The Christian Light Missionary Baptist Church Music Department presents a Black History Month concert, 3 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

TEEN MOVIE: ‘BLACK PANTHER’

Action adventure (2018, rated PG-13, 2:14), starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, about the heir to the kingdom of Wakanda who leads his people into a new future and confronts a challenger from his country’s past, 1:10 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

VALLEY STREAM

EXHIBIT: ‘TUSKEGEE AIRMEN, WORLD WAR II HEROES’

News coverage that runs through present time, including obituaries, 1 to 4 p.m. at Pagan-Fletcher Restoration, 143 Hendrickson Ave.; free, donations welcome; 516-825-7157, 516-872-4159, vsvny.org.

WEST BABYLON

MUSICAL TOUR OF ROCK AND ROLL, DOO WOP & POP

A musical history tour of the great eras of music, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte. 109; free, register (each attendee may sign up three guests); 631-669-5445, wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us.

FEB. 18

CENTEREACH

FREEDOM QUILTS

Learn about how Freedom Quilts were used in the Underground Railroad, then use tracing paper and oil pastels to create your own quilt, for children in grades three to five, 3 to 4 p.m. at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-585-9393, mcplibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

ANYTHING BUT SILENT: ‘THE SCAR OF SHAME’

Silent film, drama (1927, rated PG, 1:08), starring Harry Henderson, Norman Johnstone and Ann Kennedy, about an educated, upscale young black musician who marries a woman from a lower socioeconomic class to get her away from her abusive stepfather, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $16, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LUNCH AND LEARN: 'CIVIL RIGHTS ON LONG ISLAND'

Author and history professor Christopher Verga discusses his research and writing on the Long Island civil rights movement that delves into the history of what has been accomplished and what still needs to be done, book signing follows, noon at Red, 417 New York Ave.; $50, reserve, includes a two-course meal, cash bar; 631-427-7045, ext. 401, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

TONI MORRISON’S LIFE AND LEGACY

Professor Hedda Marcus discusses the late Toni Morrison’s impact on American literature and her masterpiece “Beloved"; bring observations and questions, 1 p.m. at Massapequa Library, 40 Harbor Lane; free; 516-799-0770, massapequalibrary.org.

ROOSEVELT

FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL: 'SHAFT'

Action thriller (1971, rated R, 1:40), starring Richard Roundtree, about a black private eye hired by a crime lord to find and retrieve his kidnapped daughter, 2 p.m., 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

FEB. 19

BRIGHTWATERS

MOVIE: 'THE LAST KING OF SCOTLAND'

Biographical documentary (2006, rated R, 2:03), starring Forest Whitaker and James McAvoy, based on the events of the violent Ugandan dictator Idi Amin's regime as seen by his personal physician during the 1970s, complimentary coffee and tea served, 7 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

CENTRAL ISLIP

FILM: 'COLORS STRAIGHT UP'

Documentary (1997, not rated, 1:34), directed by Michèle Ohayon, about the nonprofit organization Colors United, which teaches drama to inner-city youth, 2:30 p.m. at Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave.; free; 631-234-9333, centralisliplibrary.org.

COLD SPRING HARBOR

WHALERS WANTED

Find out how black whalers changed history, see examples of harpoons and whale oil, carve a scrimshaw box to take home, 1 p.m. at The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor, 301 Main St. (Rte 25A); $12; 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org.

FREEPORT

SOUL WITH HEART BOOK CLUB: 'WASHINGTON BLACK'

Discussion of the novel by Esi Edugyan about an 11-year-old slave chosen to be a family’s manservant, then brought into a world of technology and dignity before a devastating betrayal propels him throughout the world in search of his true self, 7 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

HEMPSTEAD

WHALERS WANTED

Learn about the contributions of African-Americans in whaling, touch navigational tools and create a wooden ship, for children in grades one to five, 3 p.m. at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct.; free, register; 516-481-6990, ext. 5, hempsteadlibrary.info.

HOLBROOK

'PORGY AND BESS'

Musicologist Tanisha Mitchell explores the history behind the opera, plays memorable selections, performs an aria and discusses whether it is truly a black opera, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd.; free, register; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

FILM: 'THE GREEN BOOK: GUIDE TO FREEDOM'

Documentary (2019, rated PG, 1:00), is a deep look into Victor H. Green’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” during the Jim Crow era and beyond, featuring online Q&A with director Yoruba Richen and discussion with historian Carol A. Gordon of Unspoken History Treasures; artifacts also on display; 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $17, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

PATCHOGUE

FAMILY MOVIE: 'AKEELAH AND THE BEE'

Family drama (2006, rated PG, 1:52), starring Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne and Keke Palmer, about a young girl from South Los Angeles who tries to make it to the National Spelling Bee, with snacks and literacy activities, 2 p.m. at Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St.; free, register; 631-654-4700, pmlib.org.

UNIONDALE

MUSIC IMPROVISATION

Watch a short video on the Coltrane family legacy, its contributions to improvisation and creativity in music, followed by hands-on activities, all skill levels welcome; feel free to bring hand instruments, drums or keyboards, for ages 10 and older, 3 to 4 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

STORYTIME IN BLACK

Families and day-care groups are invited to celebrate black culture throughout the African diaspora with stories, rhymes, dances and songs, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 20

BRIGHTWATERS

LONG ISLAND WHALERS, MEN OF COLOR

Sandi Brewster-Walker shares information at the Bay Shore Historical Society meeting, refreshments served, 7 to 9 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-1707, bayshorehistoricalsociety.org.

CENTEREACH

BLACK POETS: A POETRY WORKSHOP

Introduction to various styles and works from such famous African-American poets as Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes and Toni Morrison, with time to work on writing poetry, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd.; free, register; mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

CENTRAL ISLIP

HARRIET TUBMAN: THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Learn about an important woman in American History, the cause of slavery and how the Underground Railroad helped enslaved people escape to freedom., 7 p.m. at Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave.; free; 631-234-9333, centralisliplibrary.org.

GARDEN CITY

AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN

Join the Center for African, Black and Caribbean Studies to read selections from famous African-American authors and figures, refreshments served, 4 to 7 p.m. at Adelphi University Alumni House, 154 Cambridge Ave.; free, register; 516-877-4979, african-studies.adelphi.edu/events.

LEVITTOWN

BOOK CHAT: 'THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD'

Discussion of the novel by Colson Whitehead, 1:30 p.m. at Island Trees Library, 38 Farmedge Rd.; free, register; 516-731-2211, islandtreespubliclibrary.org.

NEW HYDE PARK

PARKVILLE PAGETURNERS: 'THE HATE U GIVE'

Discussion of the novel by Angie Thomas about a teenage girl who grapples with racism, police brutality and activism after witnessing her black friend's murder by the police, 1:30 p.m. at Great Neck Library-Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

PORT WASHINGTON

NONFICTION BOOK GROUP: 'UNEXAMPLED COURAGE'

Discussion of the book by Richard Gergel, about how the blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard changed the course of America's civil rights, 1:30 p.m. at Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.; free; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

MOVIE: 'BLACK PANTHER'

Action adventure (2018, rated PG-13, 2:14), starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o about the heir to the kingdom of Wakanda who leads his people into a new future and confronts a challenger from his country’s past; 5:30 p.m. at Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd.; free, register by Feb. 17; 516-536-3071, lakeview.nassaulibrary.org.

SOUTHAMPTON

PYRRHUS CONCER: AN ADVENTUROUS LIFE

Connor Flanagan of the Southampton History Museum tells the story of Pyrrhus Concer, the son of one of Nathaniel Cooper’s slaves and one of Southampton's greatest residents. Learn how he gained his freedom, became a successful whaler and saw the world, 1 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd.; free, register; 631-283-0774, ext. 523, myrml.org.

UNIONDALE

MOVIE: 'RUBY BRIDGES'

Historical drama (1998, rated TV-PG, 1:36), starring Chaz Monet, Penelope Ann Miller and Kevin Pollak, based on the true story of Ruby Bridges, the first black student to attend integrated schools in New Orleans, 1 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 21

BELLPORT

RHONDA DENET: MOSTLY MOTOWN

Vocalist Rhonda Denet performs Motown hits with the help of backup musicians, a dessert buffet follows, 7 p.m. at South Country Library, 22 Station Rd.; free; 631-286-0818, sctylib.org.

BRENTWOOD

AFRICAN-AMERICAN WHALING HISTORY

Learn about America’s first racially integrated industry and hear what life was like on a whaling ship for men of color, presented by the Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor, 2 to 3 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, ext. 123, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

ELMONT

BLACK SINGERS OF POPULAR MUSIC

Mel Haber presents videos of some of the finest African-American singers from the 1920s through the present, 12:30 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free, register; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON STATION

MOVIE: 'DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS'

Drama, mystery (1995, rated R, 1:41), starring Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle and Jennifer Beals, about an African-American man hired to find a woman and who gets mixed up in a murderous political scandal, 6:30 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

JERICHO

GREAT PERFORMERS: ELLA FITZGERALD

Marc Courtade showcases the amazing voice of the popular jazz singer, 2 p.m. at Jericho Library, 1 Merry Lane; free; 516-935-6790, jericholibrary.org.

MINEOLA

CELEBRATION

An art exhibit from the Long Island Black Artists Association will be on display, legal leaders will be honored and a musical performance will be given, refreshments follow, 12:30 p.m. at Nassau County Supreme Court, 100 Supreme Court Dr.; free; 516-493-3262.

RIVERHEAD

CERTAIN MOVES TRIO

The Southampton band plays all styles of music, specializing in smooth jazz, R&B, dance, soul and funk, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

STONY BROOK

‘RUNNING SCARED, RUNNING FREE: ESCAPE TO THE PROMISED LAND’

Interactive theatrical performance, based on oral history, involving the Civil War, slavery, the Underground Railroad, secret codes hidden in quilts and the struggle for freedom. St. George Production will give a public performance at 7 p.m. at the Ward Melville Educational & Cultural Center, Stony Brook Village Center; tickets are $20; for specifics and additional public availability, call 631-751-2244 or check wmho.org.

THE WORLD OF ELIZABETH JENNINGS AND HOW IT CHANGED OURS

Historian and author Jerry Mikorenda examines the early history of the civil rights movement and how African-American woman Elizabeth Jennings ended segregation of New York City’s public transit system; a viewing of the museum’s newest acquisition, an 1880s horse-drawn streetcar, follows, 2 p.m. at Long Island Museum of American Art, 1200 Rte 25A; free; 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org.

UNIONDALE

CELEBRATION

The Junior Friends’ annual celebration features a musical performance by actress and storyteller April Armstrong and crafts; each child up to grade 5 receives goody bag, light refreshments, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 22

AMITYVILLE

KEEP SMILING TOUR

Tee Tee Solo, an original member of Steel Impressions Steelband, performs Caribbean music, 2 to 3 p.m. at Amityville Library, 19 John St.; free, register; 631-264-0567, amityvillepubliclibrary.org.

BAY SHORE

SOLID SOUL REVUE

Live performance of soul music, 7 p.m. at Bay Shore Middle School, 393 Brook Ave.; free, register; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

BRENTWOOD

BRENTWOOD GENEALOGY GROUP

Artist, writer and genealogist Kimberly Henderson explores the nuances in African-American genealogy, shares how she discovered a rich history of lineage using very little information and tips on how to navigate your own lineage, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, ext. 123, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

GREAT NECK

STORYTIME

Read stories in honor of Black History Month, for ages 2 to 10 with a parent/caregiver, siblings welcome, 3 p.m. at Great Neck Library-Station Branch, 26 Great Neck Rd.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

HEMPSTEAD

AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN

Discover the artistic contributions of the geniuses of the Harlem Renaissance with poetry, prose and music, 2 to 4 p.m. at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct; free; 516-481-6990, hempsteadlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

CULT CAFE: 'BLACK SAMURAI'

Blaxploitation action and crime thriller (1976, rated R, 1:28), starring Jim Kelly, about an agent of D.R.A.G.O.N. (Defense Reserve Agency Guardian Of Nations) who helps save a royal family daughter who has been kidnapped, 10 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $7, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LONG BEACH

WORDS TO INSPIRE YOU

Poet and professor Lindamichelle Baron, who has been named one of 25 influential black women in business by The Network Journal, reads her poetry and talks about a life full of fun, family, faith and friends, 2 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

MANHASSET

STANDING WHERE THEY STOOD: LEARNING ABOUT SLAVERY ON LI

Interactive program explores the historic record of revolutionary era living that included the presence of slaves in Oyster Bay and Long Island c. 1749-1813, for those in grade five through adults, presented by historian Claire Bellerjeau of the Raynham Hall Museum, 1 to 3 p.m. at Manhasset Library, 30 Onderdonk Ave.; free; 516-627-2300, manhassetpubliclibrary.org.

ROOSEVELT

HISTORY OF ROOSEVELT THROUGH MUSIC

Live musical performance by Damon Mendes and friends, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, ext. 4, rooseveltlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

CELEBRATE WITH MUSIC

All Iz Well Band performs hit songs from the 1980s and 1990s from such artists as Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, and more, 2 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

CRAFT-RAGEOUS SATURDAY

Teens create a piece of art inspired by African-American artist Lois Mailou Jones, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

WATER MILL

FILM AND LIVE PERFORMANCE

Screening of the documentary “4 Little Girls" (1997, TV-14, 1:42), about the notorious racial terrorist bombing of an African-American church during the Civil Rights Movement, as well as a live performance with African drummers and dancers; a conversation follows, 2 p.m. at Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy.; $12, free for children and students, register; 631-283-2118, parrishart.org.

WEST

BABYLON

THE UNFORGETTABLE NAT AND NATALIE COLE

Rhonda Denet celebrates the unforgettable music of world-renowned pianist Nat King Cole and his daughter Natalie Cole, 2 to 3 p.m. at West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte 109; free, register (each attendee may sign up three guests); 631-669-5445, wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us.

FEB. 23

BRIDGEHAMPTON

FILM: 'ALL ME: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF WINFRED REMBERT'

Documentary (2011, not rated, 1:18), about a character whose youth in Cuthbert, Georgia, during the Jim Crow era inspires the art he makes; includes discussion with filmmaker Vivian Ducat; 2 p.m. at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

MARIAN ANDERSON: AN AMERICAN ICON

Discussion on Marian Anderson, whose beautiful contralto voice broke through racial barriers in the operatic world and, ultimately, in American society, 2:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

CONCERT: SPIRITUALS

Long Island-born opera star Zelotes Edmund Toliver performs iconic African-American spirituals, 4 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $20, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LINDENHURST

TO ETTA WITH LOVE ... IN THE KEY OF STEVIE

Rhonda Denet and the Silver Fox Trio celebrate soul icons Etta James and Stevie Wonder, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lindenhurst Library, 1 Lee Ave.; free; 631-957-7755, lindenhurstlibrary.org.

LONG BEACH

CONCERT: SUGAR AND SPICE SOUL BAND

Performance of Motown and soul music, 2:30 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

SAG HARBOR

NARRATIVES IN THE MAKING: UNEARTHING THE STORIES WITHIN US

Panel discussion and presentations on how institutions and communities are uncovering the history of the enslaved through archaeology, anthropology, oral history, historic documentation and interpretation, reception follows, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, Main Street, $15 in advance, $20 at the door; 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org/black-history-2020.

FEB. 24

BRENTWOOD

AFRICAN CANVAS PAINTING

Learn how to paint a beautiful African scene, for ages 13 to 17, 3 to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

GARDEN CITY

THE STATE OF BLACK MEN IN HIGHER EDUCATION

Presentation by John Osae-Kwapong of Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning, 2 p.m. at Nassau Community College, College Center Building (252-253), 1 Education Dr.; free, priority seating given to students; 516-572-7148, ncc.edu.

LONG BEACH

GREAT BOOKS DISCUSSION GROUP: 'HALF-BLOOD BLUES'

Discussion of the novel by Esi Edugyan about a group of black musicians trying to record a jazz album in the middle of World War II, 2 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

PORT WASHINGTON

AFTERNOON ON BROADWAY

Tanisha Mitchell explores the history behind the opera “Porgy and Bess,” and plays and performs memorable selections from the production, 3 p.m. at Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.; free; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org.

SELDEN

WEST AFRICAN DANCE

Basic level dance class to African drum music, dress in comfortable clothing and footwear, no experience necessary, 7 to 8 p.m. at Middle Country Library-Selden Branch, 575 Middle Country Rd.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-585-9393, mcplibrary.org.

SOUTHAMPTON

MOVIE: 'TONI MORRISON — THE PIECES I AM'

Documentary (2019, rated PG-13, 2:00), on the life and works of the award-winning storyteller, 3 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd.; free, register; 631-283-0774, ext. 523, myrml.org.

FEB. 25

GREAT NECK

WEST EGG BOOK CLUB: 'SULA'

Discussion of the novel by Toni Morrison about a young black girl who matures into a strong and determined woman in the face of adversity and the distrust of the black community where she lives, 7 p.m. at Great Neck Library-Station Branch, 26 Great Neck Rd.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

PORT WASHINGTON

BOOK DISCUSSION: 'THE CROSSOVER'

Discussion of the book by Kwame Alexander about basketball-playing African-American twins who find challenges to their relationship on and off the court as they cope with changes in their lives, for children in grades five to six, 7:15 p.m. at Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.; free; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org.

ROOSEVELT

FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL: 'CAR WASH'

Comedy (1976, rated PG, 1:37), starring Franklyn Ajaye, Ivan Dixon, Antonio Fargas, and Richard Pryor, about a day in the life of the DeLuxe Car Wash, down from the Strip in Los Angeles, 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

HEAR THEIR VOICES: AFRICAN-AMERICAN POETRY

Linda Napoli explores the beauty and meaning of African-American poetry, reads and discusses works of Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and other poets, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 26

BRIGHTWATERS

MOVIE: 'IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK'

Drama (2018, rated R, 1:59), starring Stephan James and KiKi Layne, about a young couple in Harlem who face mounting difficulties; complimentary coffee and tea; 7 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

CENTRAL ISLIP

FILM: 'TONI MORRISON — THE PIECES I AM'

Documentary (2019, rated PG-13, 2:00), on the life and works of the award-winning storyteller, 2:30 p.m. at Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave.; free; 631-234-9333, centralisliplibrary.org.

ELMONT

BLACK HOLLYWOOD: AFRICAN AMERICANS IN FILM: THE EARLY YEARS

Marilyn Carminio presents a portrait of the black film community during Hollywood’s formative years. Learn about black film legends and lesser-known artists whose talent is important to Hollywood history, 1 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free, register; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

BLACK HISTORY ART TALK: AMY SHERALD

Art lecturer Mary Vahey examines Sherald’s creative depictions of African Americans that continue to leave an indelible impression on society, 1:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

GARDEN CITY

SIMPLY BECAUSE PEOPLE REFUSE TO SEE ME: THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT

Explore the history of the struggle for racial equality in the United States from the civil rights era through the Black Lives Matter movement, with an exploration of key episodes and moments in U.S. history, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave.; free, register; 516-877-4980, african-black-caribbean-studies.adelphi.edu/events.

THE IMPACT OF MENTAL ILLNESS ON COMMUNITIES OF COLOR

Journalist Renee Chenault-Fattah discusses the health disparities that result from racial and economic inequality, and how technology can provide possible solutions, 11 a.m. to noon at Nassau Community College, College Center Building (252-253), 1 Education Dr.; free, priority seating given to students; 516-572-7148, ncc.edu.

GREAT NECK

MOVIE: 'THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO'

Drama (2019, rated R, 2:01), starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors and Danny Glover, about a young black man who dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco, 2 p.m. at Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

HEMPSTEAD

DISCOVER 'PORGY AND BESS'

Soprano Tanisha Mitchell presents information about the famous 20th century opera and performs an aria, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct; free; 516-481-6990, hempsteadlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

MOVIE: 'CROWN HEIGHTS'

Biographical crime drama (2017, rated R, 1:34), starring LaKeith Stanfield, based on the true story of Colin Warner, wrongfully convicted of murder, and his best friend, Carl King, who devotes his life to proving Colin's innocence; Q&A and reception with Colin Warner, his wife, Antoinette Warner, and Carl “KC” King follows; 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $17, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

UNIONDALE

MOVIE: 'RAY'

Biographical documentary (2004, rated PG-13, 2:32), starring Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington, about the life and career of Ray Charles, 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 27

BRENTWOOD

DO-IT-YOURSELF AFRICAN MASK

Use paint and foam to create a miniature tribal African mask, for youths 13 to 17, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

I HAVE A DREAM

Discover famous African Americans who followed their dreams and inspired others, then create a dream collage using quotes and pictures from famous African Americans as well as images that show your dreams, for children 6 to 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

VOTING RIGHTS PANEL

Panel discussion on the history of African-Americans and the right to vote, 7 to 8 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

GREAT NECK

MOVIE: 'THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO'

Drama (2019, rated R, 2:01), starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors and Danny Glover, about a young black man who dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco, 2 p.m. at Great Neck Library-Station Branch, 26 Great Neck Rd.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

FILM: 'CANE RIVER'

Romantic drama (1982, not rated, 1:30), starring Tommye Myrick, Richard Romain and Carol Sutton, about the romance between two African Americans who come from a different class backgrounds, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $12, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LONG BEACH

DOCUMENTARY: 'BACK TO NATURAL'

Documentary (2019, not rated, 1:15), examines how hair, politics and identity are related in black communities, 7:30 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

NORTH BABYLON

FILM: 'PRIDE AND PERSEVERANCE: THE STORY OF THE NEGRO LEAGUES'

Sports history documentary (2014, not rated, 50 min.), 7 p.m. at North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave.; free; 631-669-4020, northbabylonpl.org.



ROCKVILLE CENTRE

MOVIE: 'HIDDEN FIGURES'

Biographical drama (2016, rated PG, 2:07), starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, based on the true story of three African-American women working for NASA who helped launch an astronaut into orbit, 5:30 p.m. at Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd.; free, register by Feb. 24; 516-536-3071, lakeview.nassaulibrary.org.

SYOSSET

POSING MODERNITY: THE BLACK MODEL

Lecture on the recent exhibitions at Columbia University’s Wallach Art Gallery and at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris that explored the changing modes of representation of the black figure as central to the development of modern art; presented by Ranelle Wolf, assistant professor, Art and Design, at Suffolk County Community College, 2 p.m. at Syosset Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd.; free; 516-921-7161, nassaulibrary.org/syosset.

FEB. 28

HUNTINGTON STATION

MOVIE: 'HIDDEN FIGURES'

Biographical drama (2016, rated PG, 2:07), starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, based on the true story of three African-American women working for NASA who helped launch an astronaut into orbit, 6:30 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

PORT WASHINGTON

JACOB LAWRENCE: THE AMERICAN STRUGGLE

Alice Schwarz of the Metropolitan Museum of Art explores the work of African-American modern artist Jacob Lawrence, 12:15 p.m. at Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.; free; pwpl.org.

FEB. 29

HUNTINGTON STATION

CONCERT: SUGAR AND SPICE BAND

Performance of Motown and soul music, 7 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free, tickets required, residents only; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

RIVERHEAD

AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY WORKSHOP

Learn about the best genealogy resources to consult, using information sources, interpreting research data, and more, 1 p.m. at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., $5, register; 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

SAG HARBOR

SOUL SPECTACULAR

Classic soul music of the 1960s to '70s with The HooDoo Loungers plus Mighty Ramon and the Phantoms of Soul, 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, Main Street, $30, reserve; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with the Library Data Team