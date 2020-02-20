Black History Month events on Long Island, Feb. 23-29

Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History initiated the first “Negro History Week,” according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February.

ONGOING

BRIDGEHAMPTON

ART GALLERY: ‘THE WORDSMITHS — A CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN WRITERS’

Portraits and quotes from the likes of Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Toni Morrison and Richard Wright. Display on view during library hours through Feb. 29 at Geri Bauer Art Gallery at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

EXHIBIT: 'A TIME AND A PLACE'

The works of Jules Arthur, Stefanie Jackson, Dean Mitchell and Phillip Thomas, including artistic narrative with each that speaks to the black experience and unfolds layers of black history; viewable during gallery hours through at RJD Gallery, 2385 Main St.; free; 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com.

BRIGHTWATERS

ART DISPLAY

Books, photos and artwork from the collection of library board trustee Frances Bell; viewable during library hours through Feb. 29 at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

GALLERY

Paintings by Ebony Thompson and quilts by Marilyn Hamilton; on display during library hours through Feb. 29 at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

GALLERY

Libin Babu’s art series “Black Light” focuses on inspirational black people whose extraordinary fighting spirit has inspired mankind; on view during library hours through Feb. 28 at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

GARDEN CITY

EXHIBIT: ‘AMERICAN MOMENTS’

Photographs by John Shearer, a black photographer who chronicled the tumultuous 1960s, co-sponsored by the Black History Month Committee; on display during gallery hours through March 9 at Plaza Art Gallery, Nassau Community College, 1 Education Dr.; free; 516-572-5073, ncc.edu.

EXHIBIT: 'FROM PHILLY BY WAY OF RICHMOND, WITH LOVE'

Selected artworks from Damien Davis’ “Color Cargo,” which examines the role of wood in movement and containment and the subjective power of color; on view during regular hours through Feb. 29, with an artist reception at 3 p.m. Feb. 29, at Swirbul Library Art Gallery, Adelphi University, 1 South Ave.; free; 516-877-3126; art-galleries.adelphi.edu.

GLEN COVE

EXHIBIT: 'THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS'

Curated exhibit on the African-American army unit in World War I that spent more time in combat than any other American unit; on display during regular hours Wednesdays and Saturdays through Feb. 29 at North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St.; free; 516-801-1191, nshmgc.org.

ISLIP

ART EXHIBIT: WILLIAM HENRY JOHNSON

Selected works by the African American expressionist artist; on display during regular hours through Feb. 28 in the rotunda at Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St.; free; 631-224-5500, islipny.gov.

OYSTER BAY

EXHIBIT: 'SHE HAD A DREAM'

Honors the work and legacy of Mrs. Mary Tankard Marshall. Memorabilia of photos and documents emphasize African-American life in Oyster Bay as early as 1930 and her work with voter registration; on display during regular hours through March 20 at Oyster Bay Historical Society, 20 Summit St.; $10; 516-922-5032, oysterbayhistorical.org.

RIVERHEAD

EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION

The history of African-American pillars of the Long Island community, photography, textiles and art provided by the African American Educational and Cultural Festival; on display during regular hours through Feb. 29, with an artist reception featuring music, dance, poetry and refreshments from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

GALLERY: ‘A NEW DESTINATION IN CREATIVITY’

Andrew Nichols' artwork reflects the history of the African-American experience; on display during regular hours through Feb. 29, at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

STATE PARKS

CULTURAL EXHIBIT

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation hosts a display featuring paintings from black artists as well as posters and prints through Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday in the Long Island Parks regional headquarters lobby in West Babylon. Exhibit is also on display 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Jones Beach State Park, Field 4, Central Mall, Wantagh. Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park visitor center in Oyster Bay has an exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Exhibits are free and self-guided. For more information, call 631-321-3510 or visit parks.ny.gov.

FEB. 23

BRIDGEHAMPTON

FILM: 'ALL ME: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF WINFRED REMBERT'

Documentary (2011, not rated, 1:18), about a character whose youth in Cuthbert, Georgia, during the Jim Crow era inspires the art he makes; includes discussion with filmmaker Vivian Ducat; 2 p.m. at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free; 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

MARIAN ANDERSON: AN AMERICAN ICON

Discussion on Marian Anderson, whose beautiful contralto voice broke through racial barriers in the operatic world and, ultimately, in American society, 2:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

CONCERT: SPIRITUALS

Long Island-born opera star Zelotes Edmund Toliver performs iconic African-American spirituals, 4 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., $20, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LINDENHURST

TO ETTA WITH LOVE ... IN THE KEY OF STEVIE

Rhonda Denet and the Silver Fox Trio celebrate soul icons Etta James and Stevie Wonder, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lindenhurst Library, 1 Lee Ave.; free; 631-957-7755, lindenhurstlibrary.org.

LONG BEACH

CONCERT: SUGAR AND SPICE SOUL BAND

Performance of Motown and soul music, 2:30 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

PORT WASHINGTON

AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING: 'EMMA'

Author Cheryl Wills discusses her book about her great-great-great grandfather Sandy Wills, and his transformation from Tennessee slave to Civil War soldier fighting for his own freedom; books will be available for purchase and signing, 3 p.m. at Landmark on Main Street; free; 516-767-1384, landmarkonmainstreet.org.

SAG HARBOR

NARRATIVES IN THE MAKING: UNEARTHING THE STORIES WITHIN US

Panel discussion and presentations on how institutions and communities are uncovering the history of the enslaved through archaeology, anthropology, oral history, historic documentation and interpretation, reception follows, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, Main Street, $15 in advance, $20 at the door; 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org/black-history-2020.

VALLEY STREAM

EXHIBIT: ‘TUSKEGEE AIRMEN, WORLD WAR II HEROES’

News coverage that runs through present time, including obituaries, 1 to 4 p.m. at Pagan-Fletcher Restoration, 143 Hendrickson Ave.; free; 516-825-7157, 516-872-4159, vsvny.org.

FEB. 24

BRENTWOOD

AFRICAN CANVAS PAINTING

Learn how to paint a beautiful African scene, for ages 13 to 17, 3 to 4 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

GARDEN CITY

THE STATE OF BLACK MEN IN HIGHER EDUCATION

Presentation by John Osae-Kwapong of Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning, 2 p.m. at Nassau Community College, College Center Building (252-253), 1 Education Dr.; free, priority seating given to students; 516-572-7148, ncc.edu.

LONG BEACH

GREAT BOOKS DISCUSSION GROUP: 'HALF-BLOOD BLUES'

Discussion of the novel by Esi Edugyan about a group of black musicians trying to record a jazz album in the middle of World War II, 2 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

PORT WASHINGTON

AFTERNOON ON BROADWAY

Tanisha Mitchell explores the history behind the opera “Porgy and Bess,” and plays and performs memorable selections from the production, 3 p.m. at Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.; free; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org.

SELDEN

WEST AFRICAN DANCE

Basic level dance class to African drum music, dress in comfortable clothing and footwear, no experience necessary, 7 to 8 p.m. at Middle Country Library-Selden Branch, 575 Middle Country Rd.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-585-9393, mcplibrary.org.

SOUTHAMPTON

MOVIE: 'TONI MORRISON — THE PIECES I AM'

Documentary (2019, rated PG-13, 2:00), on the life and works of the award-winning storyteller, 3 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd.; free, register; 631-283-0774, ext. 523, myrml.org.

FEB. 25

GREAT NECK

WEST EGG BOOK CLUB: 'SULA'

Discussion of the novel by Toni Morrison about a young black girl who matures into a strong and determined woman in the face of adversity and the distrust of the black community where she lives, 7 p.m. at Great Neck Library-Station Branch, 26 Great Neck Rd.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

PORT WASHINGTON

BOOK DISCUSSION: 'THE CROSSOVER'

Discussion of the book by Kwame Alexander about basketball-playing African-American twins who find challenges to their relationship on and off the court as they cope with changes in their lives, for children in grades five to six, 7:15 p.m. at Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.; free; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org.

ROOSEVELT

FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL: 'CAR WASH'

Comedy (1976, rated PG, 1:37), starring Franklyn Ajaye, Ivan Dixon, Antonio Fargas, and Richard Pryor, about a day in the life of the DeLuxe Car Wash, down from the Strip in Los Angeles, 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org.

UNIONDALE

HEAR THEIR VOICES: AFRICAN-AMERICAN POETRY

Linda Napoli explores the beauty and meaning of African-American poetry, reads and discusses works of Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and other poets, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 26

BRIGHTWATERS

MOVIE: 'IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK'

Drama (2018, rated R, 1:59), starring Stephan James and KiKi Layne, about a young couple in Harlem who face mounting difficulties; complimentary coffee and tea; 7 p.m. at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org.

CENTRAL ISLIP

FILM: 'TONI MORRISON — THE PIECES I AM'

Documentary (2019, rated PG-13, 2:00), on the life and works of the award-winning storyteller, 2:30 p.m. at Central Islip Public Library, 33 Hawthorne Ave.; free; 631-234-9333, centralisliplibrary.org.

ELMONT

BLACK HOLLYWOOD: AFRICAN AMERICANS IN FILM: THE EARLY YEARS

Marilyn Carminio presents a portrait of the black film community during Hollywood’s formative years. Learn about black film legends and lesser-known artists whose talent is important to Hollywood history, 1 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free, register; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org.

FREEPORT

BLACK HISTORY ART TALK: AMY SHERALD

Art lecturer Mary Vahey examines Sherald’s creative depictions of African Americans that continue to leave an indelible impression on society, 1:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free, register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

GARDEN CITY

SIMPLY BECAUSE PEOPLE REFUSE TO SEE ME: THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT

Explore the history of the struggle for racial equality in the United States from the civil rights era through the Black Lives Matter movement, including key episodes and moments in U.S. history, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Ave.; free, register; 516-877-4980, african-black-caribbean-studies.adelphi.edu/events.

THE IMPACT OF MENTAL ILLNESS ON COMMUNITIES OF COLOR

Journalist Renee Chenault-Fattah discusses the health disparities that result from racial and economic inequality, and how technology can provide possible solutions, 11 a.m. to noon at Nassau Community College, College Center Building (252-253), 1 Education Dr.; free, priority seating given to students; 516-572-7148, ncc.edu.

GREAT NECK

MOVIE: 'THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO'

Drama (2019, rated R, 2:01), starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors and Danny Glover, about a young black man who dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco, 2 p.m. at Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

HEMPSTEAD

DISCOVER 'PORGY AND BESS'

Soprano Tanisha Mitchell presents information about the famous 20th century opera and performs an aria, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct.; free; 516-481-6990, hempsteadlibrary.info.

HUNTINGTON

MOVIE: 'CROWN HEIGHTS'

Biographical crime drama (2017, rated R, 1:34), starring LaKeith Stanfield, based on the true story of Colin Warner, wrongfully convicted of murder, and his best friend, Carl King, who devotes his life to proving Colin's innocence; Q&A and reception with Colin Warner, his wife, Antoinette, and King follows; 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $17, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

UNIONDALE

MOVIE: 'RAY'

Biographical documentary (2004, rated PG-13, 2:32), starring Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington, about the life and career of Ray Charles, 3 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org.

FEB. 27

BRENTWOOD

DO-IT-YOURSELF AFRICAN MASK

Use paint and foam to create a miniature tribal African mask, for youths 13 to 17, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

I HAVE A DREAM

Discover famous African Americans who followed their dreams and inspired others, then create a dream collage using quotes and pictures from famous African Americans as well as images that show your dreams, for children 6 to 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

VOTING RIGHTS PANEL

Panel discussion on the history of African-Americans and the right to vote, 7 to 8 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org. (See cover story.)

GREAT NECK

MOVIE: 'THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO'

Drama (2019, rated R, 2:01), starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors and Danny Glover, about a young black man who dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco, 2 p.m. at Great Neck Library-Station Branch, 26 Great Neck Rd.; free; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON

FILM: 'CANE RIVER'

Romantic drama (1982, not rated, 1:30), starring Tommye Myrick, Richard Romain and Carol Sutton, about the romance between two African Americans who come from a different class backgrounds, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $12, reserve; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org.

LONG BEACH

DOCUMENTARY: 'BACK TO NATURAL'

Documentary (2019, not rated, 1:15), examines how hair, politics and identity are related in black communities, 7:30 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

NORTH BABYLON

FILM: 'PRIDE AND PERSEVERANCE: THE STORY OF THE NEGRO LEAGUES'

Sports history documentary (2014, not rated, 50 min.), 7 p.m. at North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave.; free; 631-669-4020, northbabylonpl.org.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

MOVIE: 'HIDDEN FIGURES'

Biographical drama (2016, rated PG, 2:07), starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, based on the true story of three African-American women working for NASA who helped launch an astronaut into orbit, 5:30 p.m. at Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd.; free, register by Feb. 24; 516-536-3071, lakeview.nassaulibrary.org.

SYOSSET

POSING MODERNITY: THE BLACK MODEL

Lecture on the recent exhibitions at Columbia University’s Wallach Art Gallery and at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris that explored the changing modes of representation of the black figure as central to the development of modern art; presented by Ranelle Wolf, assistant professor, Art and Design, at Suffolk County Community College, 2 p.m. at Syosset Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd.; free; 516-921-7161, nassaulibrary.org/syosset.

FEB. 28

GLEN COVE

MOVIE: 'LOVING'

Biographical drama (2016, rated PG-13, 2:03), starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, about a couple whose arrest for interracial marriage in the 1960s began a legal battle that ended with the Supreme Court’s historic 1967 decision, 2 p.m. at Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; free; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org.

HUNTINGTON STATION

MOVIE: 'HIDDEN FIGURES'

Biographical drama (2016, rated PG, 2:07), starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, based on the true story of three African-American women working for NASA who helped launch an astronaut into orbit, 6:30 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

OYSTER BAY

PROGRAM: 'STANDING WHERE THEY STOOD': LEARNING ABOUT SLAVERY IN OYSTER BAY

Learn about the history of African Americans who were enslaved in Oyster Bay and on Long Island. Examine historical documents and learn how laws in New York to end slavery impacted the lives of these forgotten Long Islanders, 3 p.m. at Raynham Hall Museum, 20 W. Main St.; $8, register; 516-922-6808, nwsdy.li/bhoysterbay. (Repeats March 20 and April 17)

PORT WASHINGTON

JACOB LAWRENCE: THE AMERICAN STRUGGLE

Alice Schwarz of the Metropolitan Museum of Art explores the work of African-American modern artist Jacob Lawrence, 12:15 p.m. at Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.; free; pwpl.org.

WAINSCOTT

EAST END UNDERGROUND: BLUES & GOSPEL NIGHT

Live studio taping of Mamalee Rose & Friends and Heaven Sent performing blues and gospel music, 7 to 9 p.m. at LTV Media Center, 75 Industrial Rd.; $20, reserve; 631-537-2777, ltveh.org.

FEB. 29

EAST HAMPTON

BOOK TALK: 'ALL BLOOD RUNS RED'

Author Phil Keith with Tom Calvin discuss their book, “All Blood Runs Red: The Legendary Life of Eugene Bullard-Boxer, Pilot, Soldier, Spy,” about Eugene Bullard, the first African- American military pilot, who went on to become a Paris nightclub impresario, a spy in the French Resistance and an American civil rights pioneer; books available for purchase and signing, 4 p.m. at BookHampton, 41 Main St.; free, register; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

HUNTINGTON STATION

CONCERT: SUGAR AND SPICE BAND

Performance of Motown and soul music, 7 p.m. at South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free, tickets required, residents only; 631-549-4411, shpl.info.

RIVERHEAD

AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY WORKSHOP

Learn about the best genealogy resources to consult, using information sources and interpreting research data, 1 p.m. at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., $5, register; 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

SAG HARBOR

SOUL SPECTACULAR

Classic soul music of the 1960s to '70s with The HooDoo Loungers plus Mighty Ramon and the Phantoms of Soul, 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, Main Street, $30, reserve; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with the Library Data Team