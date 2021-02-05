Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History initiated the first "Negro History Week," according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February. Since then, U.S. presidents and Congress have signed proclamations and passed laws, respectively, to continue the annual monthlong observance. This year's theme is "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity."

ONGOING

BRENTWOOD

TAKE AND MAKE: ADINKRA SYMBOLS

Make an adinkra cloth using foam and paper, for children 5 to 12, Feb. 1-27, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, library cardholders only can register to pick up a craft kit; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

THEMED ACTIVITY BOX

"Neon-Sign Art," experiment with contemporary African American art inspired by artist Glenn Ligon, for children 13 to 17, Saturdays through Feb. 28, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, teen library cardholders only can register to pick up a box kit; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

HEMPSTEAD

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EXHIBIT: ‘JAZZ GREATS’

Display of the contributions and achievements of six celebrated performers who lived on Long Island: John Coltrane of Dix Hills, Billy Mitchell of Rockville Centre, Seldon Powell of Hempstead, Buddy Tate of Massapequa, Hale Smith of Freeport and Clark Terry of Glen Cove; during museum hours Wednesdays to Saturdays, through summer at the African American Museum of Nassau County, 110 N. Franklin St.; tours are $5 self-guided, $8 docent-guided, $10 tour and a video by appointment only; mask required and temperature taken in lobby; 516-572-0730, theaamuseum.org.

PATCHOGUE

EXHIBITION

The Patchogue Arts Council and the Museum of Contemporary Art Long Island present "Generations of Color," which brings together female African American artists across the age spectrum working in a variety of media, each with a unique voice, united by their successes in a world that has put barriers of both race and gender before them; viewing by appointment only from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Feb. 27; MoCA LI, 20 Terry St.; free, email info@patchoguearts.org to request a viewing at least 24 hours before planned visit, maximum of four guests per group; masks required upon entry into the gallery, guests must practice established social distancing protocol; patchoguearts.org, 631-627-8686.

FEB. 8

LOCUST VALLEY

VIRTUAL: THE HISTORY OF MOTOWN MUSIC

Professor Thomas Rizzuto of Molloy College presents a live lecture and performance about the history of Motown music; from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Locust Valley Library; free, register for a Zoom link; locustvalleylibrary.org, 516-671-1837.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

VIRTUAL: THE BLACK AESTHETIC — BLACK ARTISTS AND THEIR ART

Art lecturer Louise Cella Caruso shows the works of many of the great Black artists and shares their work as an aesthetic and intellectual experience; from 1 to 2:30 p.m., hosted by Massapequa Library; free, register for a link; massapequalibrary.org, 516-798-4607, ext. 6304.

MATTITUCK

VIRTUAL: MY AMERICAN SPIRITUAL

Broadway and television actor Tyrone L. Robinson presents a prerecorded multimedia performance of spirituals, hymns and speeches that weave a historical narrative through the African American experience, a Q&A with the performer follows; from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Mattituck-Laurel Library; free, visit mattitucklaurellibrary.org for a Zoom link; 631-298-4134.

FEB. 9

COPIAGUE

VIRTUAL: BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans' struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I, learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this dark chapter of our history as well as Black New Yorkers' organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Copiague Library; free, register for a Zoom link; copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: BLACK FUNERALS AND CEMETERIES

Segregation extended into death for African Americans, especially in the Southern U.S. Genealogist Janice Lovelace discusses the development of separate funeral homes and burial grounds as well as burial practices for African Americans from the 16th to the 20th century in an illustrated presentation; 7 p.m., February 9, 2021 Peninsula Library; free, register for a Zoom link; peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

ONLINE: BASQUIAT AND THE HIP HOP GENERATION

Professor Thomas Germano presents the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, who went from hoodlum to art world darling and megastar of the transformational art movement, along with contemporaries like Fab 5 Freddy, Rammellzee and Keith Haring, Basquiat thrust a New York urban style upon the art and music scene; 7 p.m., hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library; free, register for a Zoom link; rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

FEB. 10

COLD SPRING HARBOR

ONLINE: BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans’ struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I; learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this dark chapter of U.S. history as well as Black New Yorkers’ organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; from 1 to 2 p.m., hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library; free, register for a Zoom link, limit of 25; cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

COPIAGUE

VIRTUAL: HISTORY OF THE SUPER BOWL

Veteran sports broadcaster Evan Weiner discusses the birth of the Super Bowl, the halftime show and everything in between, learn how the Super Bowl was created as a result of the African-American boycott of the AFL All-Star Game in New Orleans in 1965; from 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by Copiague Library; free, library cardholders only can register for a Zoom link; copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

ELWOOD

ONLINE: BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans' struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I. Learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this chapter of our history, as well as Black New Yorkers' organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; from 1 to 2 p.m., hosted by Elwood Library; free, Suffolk County cardholders only can register for a link; elwoodlibrary.org, 631-499-3722.

GREENLAWN

ONLINE: BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Explore the struggle for full citizenship and racial equality that unfolded in the 50 years after the Civil War; presented by the New-York Historical Society; from 1 to 2 p.m., hosted by Harborfields Library; free, register for a Zoom link; harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.number cq/reo

MINEOLA

VIRTUAL: CONCERT: FROM JAZZ TO SOUL

Rhonda Denet performs songs from the '30s through the '70s, from the era when Ella Fitzgerald graced the stage to when the Aretha Franklin ruled the airwaves, and pays tribute to Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Etta James and more; 7 p.m., hosted by Mineola Memorial Library; free; visit facebook.com/MineolaLibrary, 516-746-8488.

PORT WASHINGTON

AFTERNOON T.E.A. @ HOME: BLACK HOLLYWOOD — THE EARLY YEARS

Multimedia presentation by Marilyn Carminio portraying the Black film community during Hollywood’s formative years, 2 p.m., presented by Landmark on Main Street; free, register for a Zoom link; landmarkonmainstreet.org, 516-767-6444.

FEB. 11

BELLPORT

VIRTUAL: STRUCTURAL RACISM ON LONG ISLAND

Informative presentation and discussion from ERASE Racism, a Long Island-based organization that leads public policy advocacy campaigns and related initiatives to promote racial equity in such areas as housing, public school education and community development; from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by South Country Library; free, register for a link; sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

CUTCHOGUE

ONLINE: DOCUMENTARY DISCUSSION

Discuss "I Am Not Your Negro" (2016, rated PG-13, 1:33), which addresses the Civil Rights Movement, America's response to it and how the movement shapes the world we live in, documentary available to watch anytime ahead of the discussion on Hoopla and Kanopy; discussion from 10 a.m. to noon, hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library; free, register for a Zoom link; cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.

HUNTINGTON

ONLINE: BLACK CITIZENSHIP IN THE AGE OF JIM CROW

Based on the New-York Historical Society’s 2018-19 exhibition, this presentation explores Black Americans' struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I. Learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this chapter of U.S. history, as well as Black New Yorkers' organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination; attendees view a PowerPoint presentation delivered by a museum curator and have the opportunity to interact via live chat during the program; from 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Huntington Library; free, Suffolk County cardholders only can register for a Zoom link; myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

OCEANSIDE

ONLINE: AFRICAN AMERICANS IN FILM — THE EARLY YEARS

A portrait of the Black film community during Hollywood’s formative years, from 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Oceanside Library; free, visit oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

FEB. 12

BRENTWOOD

ONLINE: GENEALOGY 101 — AFRICAN BURIAL GROUND NATIONAL MONUMENT

Learn about the history of the African Burial Ground, from the days of slavery in early New York to its development into a historical site; from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library; free, register for a GoToMeeting link; brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

HUNTINGTON

FILM AND DISCUSSION

Discuss "I Am Not Your Negro" (2016, rated PG-13, 1:33), a documentary that addresses the Civil Rights Movement, America's response to it and how the movement shapes the world we live in; 7:30 p.m., sponsored by the Social Justice Ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Huntington; free, register for a Zoom link at nwsdy.li/uufhblkhist; email hboxwill@gmail for more information.

FEB. 13

AMITYVILLE

VIRTUAL CONCERT: STEEL IMPRESSIONS

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean with Steel Impressions Steelband, 2 p.m., hosted by Amityville Library; free, register by email at adult@amityvillepubliclibrary.org, include "Steel Impressions" in the subject line; amityvillepubliclibrary.org/virtual-adult-programs, 631-264-0567.

CENTEREACH

ONLINE: THE LADIES OF MOTOWN

Rhonda Denet performs favorite songs by the ladies of Motown; from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Middle Country Public Library; free, register for a link; mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393, ext. 558.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler