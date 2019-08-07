The Boys of Summer are not TV personalities, movie stars, stand-up comedians or famous musicians, but they are headlining a national tour stop at 89 North in Patchogue on Saturday, Aug. 10. The social media influencers — who communicate with their fans via video clips on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok — will spend six hours playing games, taking pictures, signing autographs and answering questions with fans.

CHARLES GITNICK

Gitnick started to attract followers online in the wake of posting his anti-gun artwork online.

“I did a lot of art shows and got some media coverage that led to social media influencers reaching out to me,” says Gitnick, 17, of Los Angeles. “I’d put a gun on the canvas and camouflage it in an abstract three-dimensional way to make a statement against gun violence. All of my art has a message behind it.”

One of Gitnick’s favorite parts of being on tour is connecting with his fans. He lets them in on his relationship with actress Mads Lewis, who often makes appearances in his videos and live shows. “We put a lot of our life out online,” says Gitnick. The pair celebrated their one-year dating anniversary on stage together in Denver.

Looking toward the future, Gitnick wants to produce events, develop small social media influencers and work on some brand deals.

“I’m looking to get into business,” he says. “But I’ll always do art my whole life.”

FOLLOWERS Instagram: 718,000, Twitter: 90,700, YouTube: 91,643, TikTok: 435,200

BLAKE GRAY

The day before going into 9th grade, Gray made a video called the “Don’t Judge Me Challenge” as a joke. The clip showed Gray making his face look ugly, then covering up the camera and reappearing as his normal self.

“I went to sleep and woke up with 100,000 more followers,” recalls Gray, 18, of Houston. “When I started high school, everybody knew who I was.”

Being relatable to his followers is something that’s important to Gray whether it be struggling with acne or his recent hospitalization for a tear in his esophagus.

“I’m just a normal human being,” says Gray. “I let all my followers know what’s going on. They were right next to me the whole way in the hospital. It was very comforting.”

Known for lip-syncing videos, Gray smiles and winks to the camera as his numbers grow daily while on tour.

“Everybody is just always filming,” he says. “There’s not a time where nobody has their camera down. We post a lot of content.”

Gray says his next adventure is becoming a professional model as well getting his real estate license.

“I still want to stay digital because I love social media,” he says. “I’m going to keep making videos because that’s what I love to do.”

FOLLOWERS Instagram: 2.7 million, Twitter: 891,200, YouTube: 360,365, TikTok: 168,800 (4 million on old account)