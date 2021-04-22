Car meets are returning to Long Island after losing out on the 2020 season. One of the first to flash the green light is "Cruisin’ Wednesdays" at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho, and on opening day, the energy was high.

"We haven’t been here for a year and a half. It’s good to be back!" announced organizer Sonny Rawson, 67, of Massapequa Park, who serves as president of the NY Wheelz Car Community. "I missed the camaraderie."

The free gathering is scheduled to happen every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to dusk through October, weather dependent. However, health precautions are being taken.

"We have compliance officers to make sure, in a friendly way, people are wearing their masks and remaining socially distant," said Milleridge owner Butch Yamali. (Guests are permitted to temporarily remove their masks when snapping photos.) "There’s one entrance in and one entrance out in order to limit the crowd. When we feel there’s not enough room, we shut it down. We are not going to let it get overpopulated."

Car owners drove their coveted automobiles through the entrance with pride waving to their friends and honking their horns eager to start the season.

"It’s always a nice turn out here," said Ralph Tuckett, Jr., 56, of Yaphank, who was showing off his newly acquired 1972 Buick Skylark convertible. "There are cars from new to old — anything from a Corvette to a Model T Ford. You see everything here and everybody is welcome."

AUTOPHILES

Heidi Errante of Dix Hills was excited about the recent purchase of her 1955 Chevrolet Cameo 3100 pickup truck, which she bought last year on eBay and had it shipped from the west coast.

"It’s a different kind of truck," said Errante, 62. "My husband and I like the uniqueness of it because there’s not a lot of them around. A big part of our life is car shows. It’s just something we do together."

Phyllis and Tony Marasco of Massapequa Park have been married for 45 years and they were marveling over their new baby: a 1999 Corvette.

"It’s very unusual to find a car that’s 22 years old, original owner and only been driven 2,900 miles," said Tony, 68, who took off the factory wheels and body side molding.

Phyllis, 71, added, "Now, it’s ready for me to drive."

"BAC2D80S" is what Levittown resident Frankie D’Amore’s license plate reads on his 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible.

"I redid the whole thing — the grills, rims, tires, paint job and pin-striping," said D’Amore, 58. "I’m actually customizing the interior right now."

As the president of La Familia Cadillac Club, D’Amore also owns a 1989 customized triple white Cadillac Coupe DeVille and a 2001 Cadillac DeVille DTS customized with LED lights.

"I’ve been a car guy all my life," he said. "It’s something I grew up with."

DRIVE N’ DINE

Guests cannot only peruse the vehicles but have dinner at the Carriage House 1672 where there’s a gastropub menu with 110 craft beers.

"We seat 50 socially distanced indoors and 60 outdoors," said Yamali. "The Milleridge Inn is also open for dinner at half capacity plus we have the outdoor terrace."

For dessert, get a sweet treat at the Milleridge Bakery or homemade ice cream at the Milleridge Café featuring signature flavor peppermint.

"I love the chocolate shakes," admitted D'Amore. "They are awesome!"

Although people were wearing masks and spacing themselves out, it was clear that the car community reconnected.

"You meet a lot of new people. It’s nice to see friendly faces," said Mike Horowitz, 64, of East Northport, who did a seven-year restoration on his 1970 Plymouth Superbird. "It doesn’t make a difference whether you drive a Dodge, a Ford or a Plymouth. We love all cars."