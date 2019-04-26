With classic cars and muscle machines, car shows around Long Island are sure to please first-time spectators and enthusiasts alike. Roll back in time this summer with vintage models or check out new exotics on display. Here are some shows with putting their best wheels forward.

CRUISE NIGHTS

BELLMORE FRIDAY NIGHTS CAR SHOW Bellmore LIRR station, Sunrise Highway and Bedford Avenue, 516-679-1875, bellmorechamber.com. Open to all makes and models, co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Bellmores and the Town of Hempstead Fee Free for spectators, fee for cars. Dates 6-10 p.m. Fri. nights through Oct. 4.

CRUISIN’ WEDNESDAYS The Milleridge Inn, 585 N. Broadway, Jericho, milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201. Custom car show with live music. Fee Free for spectators, $5 vehicle fee. Dates 4 p.m. Wed. evenings through Labor Day.

NEW YORK AUTOFEST FRIDAY NIGHT MIDSUMMER NIGHTS’ CRUISE-IN Charles E. Ransom Beach, off Bayville Avenue, Bayville, nyautofest.com, 516-882-5022. Fee Free for spectators and show vehicles. Dates 5:30-9 p.m. Fri. nights through Oct. 26.

OYSTER BAY CRUISE NIGHTS Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-922-6464. All cars, motorcycles and trucks welcome. Fee Free walk-ins, $5 per car. Dates 5:45-9 p.m. Tue. evenings May 28-Sept. 3, weather permitting.

CAR SHOWS

MAY

A CELEBRATION OF VINTAGE TRANSPORTATION: VINTAGE MOTORCYCLES, AUTOMOBILES AND AIRPLANES Bayport Aerodrome Society’s Living Aviation Museum, Bayport Aerodrome, Vitamin Drive off Church Street, Bayport, 631-682-5973, bayportaerodromesociety.org. Trophies awarded for top three cars and bikes. Fee $10 for bike or car entry, must register; donations for spectators. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, rain date: June 2.

CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET North Hempstead Beach Park, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Super Swap Sunday judged car show; featuring classic and collectible automobiles. Fee $9, free younger than 12; $20 judging fee for registered cars. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19.

CADILLAC CLUB OF LONG ISLAND CAR SHOW Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579. Fee $8 spectators, $5 ages 12 and younger, includes admission to museum grounds. Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19.

ALL BUICK CAR SHOW Wantagh LIRR station, 516-380-5751. All Buick models and years. Fee Free for spectators; $20 post war, $5 prewar for show cars. Date 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 26, rain date: June 9.

JUNE

CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Super Swap Sunday judged car show; featuring classic and collectible automobiles. Fee $9, free younger than 12; $20 judging fee for registered cars. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2.

POLICE SURGEONS BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION CAR SHOW St. Anthony’s High School, 275 Wolf Hill Rd., Huntington, clubs.hemmings.comcenturion, 631-368-8617. Open to all show-quality cars. Fee $5 spectators; $15 show cars in advance, $20 day of. Date 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2.

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTIBLE AUTO SHOW Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. The Greater New York Region Antique Automobile Club of America’s annual show, hundreds of cars from various eras. Fee Garden admission includes entry into car show for spectators: $12, $10 seniors, $7 ages 7-17; $15 in advance show cars, $20 day of includes garden admission. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3, rain date: June 9.

ALL FORD STAMPEDE Lucas Ford Lincoln, 3245 Hortons Lane, Southold, 516-398-7793, mscli.com. Hosted by the Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island. Open to all Mustangs and Ford-powered makes and models, trophies awarded; first 100 registered cars receive a free T-shirt and goody bag; rain or shine. Fee Free for spectators; $20 show cars. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 9.

CAR SHOW AutoMat Customizing & Restoration, 69 Hazel St., Hicksville, 516-938-7373, nwsdy.li/automat. Anniversary show with more than 300 customs, classics, antiques, exotics, sports, luxury cars and trucks; bring a camera to take pictures with the AutoMat Girls, no preregistration needed. Fee Free for spectators and show cars. Date 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15, rain dates: June 22, June 29.

CORVAIR CAR SHOW Heckscher Park, Huntington, longislandcorvair.org. 1960-1969 Corvairs and Corvair engine-powered vehicles. Fee $15 show cars in advance, $20 day of. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15.

FATHER’S DAY CAR SHOW SWAP MEET Merrick LIRR station, Hewlett and Merrick avenues, Merrick, 516-937-7800 Non-judged car show; rides, food, and vendors. Fee Spectators: $5 per family, $2 per person, free for dad; car entry: $15 in advance, $20 day of. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16.

CAR SHOW Sands Willets House, 336 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, 516-365-9074. More than 30 classic cars on display, live music, hot dogs, popcorn. Fee Free for spectators. Date Noon-4 p.m. June 23.

CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Flowerfields Fairgrounds, St. James, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Super Swap Sunday judged car show; featuring classic and collectible automobiles. Fee $9, free younger than 12; $20 judging fee for registered cars. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23, rain date: June 30.

GOLD COAST CRUISERS WATERFRONT CAR SHOW Morgan Park, Germaine Street and Landing Road, Glen Cove, goldcoastcruisers.org, 516-671-2004. Open to all show-quality cars, trucks, classics, street rods, muscle cars and antiques. All vehicles must be on the show grounds by noon. Show also features entertainment, raffles and more. Fee Free for spectators; $25 show cars. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 30.

JULY

THUNDERBIRD AND FORD CAR SHOW Key Food Shopping Center, 58 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, 631-724-3756, clubs.hemmings.com/longislandthunderbirds. Thunderbird and all-Ford car show for Building Homes for Heroes; judging, awards. Fee $15 show cars in advance, $20 day of; free for spectators. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 7, rain date: July 14.

ANTIQUE CLASSIC AND WORKING TRUCK AND TRACTOR SHOW AND PULL The Long Island Antique Power Association, 5951 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-7943, athsli.com or liapa.com. Long Island Antique Power Association and the Long Island Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society presents cars, antique race cars, trucks, antique tractors, kids corner and craft vendors. Fee $10 adult, free younger than 12; no fee for exhibitors. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13-14.

ALL CAR AND TRUCK SHOW Bethpage Federal Credit Union, 899 South Oyster Bay Rd., Bethpage, 516-297-8352, longislandvettes.org. All makes, models and years welcome, music and vendors. Car registration at 7 a.m. Fee $15 show car registered by July 2, $20 day of show; free for spectators. First 100 cars/trucks to pre-register will be judged. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14, rain date: July 21.

ANTIQUE AND CLASSIC CAR SHOW Sagtikos Manor, Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, 631-983-9028, sagtikosmanor.org. More than 100 vehicles, featuring classic makes and models, rain or shine. Fee $5, $3 seniors, students and ages 5-15; $10 for show cars. Date 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 14.

AUGUST

LONG ISLAND CARS “SUPER SWAP SUNDAY” CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display. Vendors selling parts and accessories, plus a variety of cars for sale by owners, rain or shine. Fee $9, free 12 and younger; $20 show car judging fee. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25.

SEPTEMBER

CLASSIC CAR SHOW Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, Cove Neck, 917-428-4499, nps.gov/sahi. Hosted by Long Island Sound Classic Car Club. Fee Free for spectators; $10 show cars, free for 1948 models and older. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8, rain date: Sept. 15.

COPIAGUE KIWANIS ANNUAL CAR SHOW Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road, off Montauk Highway, Copiague, townofbabylon.com, 516-647-2754. Live music, judged car show with 40 classes, refreshments, all makes and models welcome. Fee $6 spectators; $10 show cars in advance, $15 day of. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8, rain date: Sept. 22.

JAGUAR-MG CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org. Presented by the Jaguar Drivers Club of Long Island and the MG Car Club-Long Island Centre. Fee $8, $5 ages 12 and younger. Date Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8.

SEASIDE SPECTACULAR CLASSIC CAR SHOW Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, hempsteadny.gov, 516-812-3303. Registration 10 a.m.-noon, show runs noon-4 p.m. Fee $10 show cars; free for spectators. Date Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 14.

CAR SHOW Tanger Outlet, 1770 W. Main St., Riverhead, limooseclassiccarclub.com, 631-831-3547. Benefits the Wounded Warriors of Long Island. Conducted in the Office Max parking Lot. Fee $5 spectators; $15 in advance for show cars, $20 day of. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15, rain date: Sept. 22.

MERCEDES-BENZ, PORSCHE, BMW CONCOURS Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. Fee Garden admission includes entry into car show for spectators: $12, $10 seniors, $7 ages 7-17; $15 in advance show cars, $20 day of, includes garden admission. Date 8-3:30 p.m. Sept. 15, rain date: Sept. 29.

STUDEBAKER AND ORPHAN CAR SHOW Heckscher Park, Huntington, 631-834-6785, longisland-sdc.com. Presented by the Studebaker Driver’s Club, Long Island Chapter. Fee Free for spectators; $20 show cars in advance, $25 day of. Date 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15.

LONG ISLAND FALL CLASSIC CAR SHOW Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. Car show, live music by The Mystic, food drive in cooperation with Island Harvest, carshowli.com, 516-797-4121. Fee Free for spectators; $15 early bird car preregistration, $25 day of. Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22, rain date: Oct. 13.

OCTOBER

COLLECTIBLE CAR SHOW “The Big Band and Rock and Roll Car Show,” Village Green, Cutchogue, 631-734-6626, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org. Fee $5, free younger than 12; $15 show cars. Date 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6.

CORVETTE CAR SHOW Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579. Fee $8 spectators, $5 ages 12 and younger, includes admission to museum grounds. Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6.

LONG ISLAND CARS “BEST CARS ON LONG ISLAND” CAR SHOW Flowerfields Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectibles. Vendors selling parts and accessories, plus cars for sale by owners; rain or shine. Fee $9, free 12 and younger; $20 show car judging fee. Date 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6, rain date: Oct. 20.

RIVERHEAD FORD ROUNDUP The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 NY25A, Wading River, mscli.com, 631-371-1432. Open to all Mustangs and Ford-powered makes and models, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies, first 100 registered cars receive a free t-shirt and goody bag, hosted by the Mustang & Shelby Club of Long Island. Fee Free for spectators; $20 show cars. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6, rain date: Oct. 13.