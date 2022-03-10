The Chocolate Expo is set to return to Long Island on Sunday, March 27 after last year’s eventwas canceled.

"Our last event on Long Island was on March 1, 2020," says Marvin Baum, founder of Baum Image Group, the company behind the Expo. "We had hoped to be back the following year to celebrate our 10th anniversary of The Chocolate Expo at the Cradle of Aviation, but with the winter surge of COVID-19 and limited vaccine supply, that just wasn't possible."

Baum and his group started planning the 2022 comeback event last July. "It wasn't until late January that we made the final decision to move forward with our March expo," he adds.

Those attending this year’s program will have the opportunity to purchase gourmet chocolates, fudges and chocolate-covered treats, as well as other food and drink tastings.

Baum notes there will be several new vendors to see. "We're just really happy to be back," says Baum.

Here are five things to catch at the expo.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1. The event will also once again host its "Hangar 2 Dance Party" featuring the 501st Empire City Garrison, members who wear authentic costumes from the "Star Wars" universe. It kicks off at noon.

2. Guests can also see the museum’s "Birth of Planet Earth" film in its JetBlue Sky Theater Planetarium for no added fee. It will screen hourly between noon and 5 p.m.

3. Free activities like balloon twisting, face painting and other children-friendly activities will be happening in the expo’s "Kidz Zone," open at the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. A new "Chocolate Challenge" interactive presentation will be led by food artist/sculptor Nancy Baker of starvingartz.com.

5. If you’re looking for any excuse to enjoy a chocolate treat, the "Chocolate Spa" hosted by skin care expert Cristy Bergeron, of ScrubIt NH, will return. Times are to be determined.

Additionally, a food drive to benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Long Island Cares will be taking place, so attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation.