Big concerts, new stores, expanded festivals and a revamped Coliseum are just a few of the upgrades Long Island will get in 2016. Here are a dozen events coming up this year.

1. 50 CENT IN PATCHOGUE

The Queens rapper celebrates his new album, “The Kanan Tape,” with a live performance and release party at the Emporium in Patchogue on Jan. 2.

2. STEW LEONARD’S OPENS ON LI

In mid-to-late January, the high-concept grocery chain Stew Leonard’s opens its first Long Island store in Farmingdale. Known for its daily hot and cold takeout buffets — and its one-way shopping aisle that meanders from produce to bakery to butcher — customers get a free ice cream cone (or coffee) for every $100 they spend.

3. NEIMAN MARCUS OPENS

High fashion is headed to Roosevelt Field when Neiman Marcus opens its first Long Island store Feb. 19, a project that has been in the planning stages for more than 10 years. The store helms a new two-story wing.

4. WINTERFEST: LIVE ON THE VINE GETS BIGGER

The music festival features more than 60 acts performing at 30 venues Feb. 19-March 20, including the Dirty Dozen Brass Band on March 5 at Martha Clara Vineyards, Amy Helm on March 12 at Hotel Indigo, plus Judy Collins on March 17 and Jefferson Starship on March 19, both at the Suffolk Theater, all in Riverhead.

5. TWISTED SISTER DOCUMENTARY

Long Island’s heavy-metal quintet plans to release a documentary Feb. 23 tracking the band’s rise through Nassau and Suffolk clubs to superstardom. The band also will embark on a final tour to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

6. TRACY MORGAN’S COMEBACK GIG

After surviving a near-fatal car wreck in 2014, the “SNL” and “30 Rock” comedian gets back behind the mic for his “Picking Up the Pieces” tour, which comes to The Paramount in Huntington for two shows March 12 plus a gig at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center May 28, Memorial Day weekend.

7. NEW ARTS CENTER IN STONY BROOK

The late artist Joseph Reboli’s legacy is preserved with the early March opening of the Reboli Center for Art and History at the old Capital Bank building in Stony Brook, which is across the street from the artist’s childhood home. Known for his ability to capture light on local landscapes and architecture, Reboli’s paintings will be on display along with work from other local artists in a space that will also host lectures and historical programs.

8. NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY HITS 60

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, formerly Westbury Music Fair. The celebration includes a performance by The Turtles on June 18, the exact date of the venue’s first show (a production of “The King and I”).

9. SUMMER AT NIKON JONES BEACH

It’s only January, but three big summer shows have been announced for Nikon at Jones Beach Theater. Journey and the Doobie Brothers will join forces on June 27, while Josh Groban and Sarah McLachlan pair up July 22. Meanwhile, Black Sabbath says goodbye at its “The End” show Aug. 17.

10. GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL GOES COUNTRY

The four-day music fest celebrates its 10th anniversary July 14-17 when it returns to the village of Patchogue. This year, it will open with a country night featuring acts such as LoCash, J.T. Hodges and Rodney Atkins, followed by alternative night on Friday, jam bands on Saturday and classic rock on Sunday.

11. LONG ISLAND MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS

With the organization’s museum set to open in Wyandanch in 2017, this 11-year project to recognize musicians with local roots is starting to take shape. The induction ceremony moves to Nassau County for the first time in the fall.

12. REVAMPED NASSAU COLISEUM OPENS

Billy Joel helped close the doors at Nassau Coliseum in August, and the $261 million renovation has begun that will turn the arena into a modernized venue for concerts, boxing matches, family entertainment and sporting events such as college basketball games. It’s slated to reopen in December.