Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Amy Schumer and Rosie O’Donnell are some of the Long Island women who have conquered the stage in music and comedy, respectively. They helped pave the path for local female comedians and rockers who are making their way through predominantly male-dominated fields. Such rising local ladies will be coming to a venue in Nassau or Suffolk near you.

TRACY LOCKE

This former National Women's Football League pro turned stand-up runs her own podcast, “Girls Gone Green,” with fellow comedian Donna Vee.

“There used to be an unwritten rule that you only have one female on a bill. Now, I do a show called ‘That’s What She Said’ where there’s five female comedians and we sell out,” says Locke, 45. “Things have really opened up for us.”

UPCOMING GIG 8 p.m., Friday, March 20; 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21; McGuire’s Comedy Club, 1627 Smithtown Ave., Bohemia; 631-467-5413; mcguires.govs.com

-----

NINJAS NEED MONEY

Rocking a purple mohawk, Alicia Rose fronts this band as she takes on tunes like Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

“Women can rock just as hard as guys. Maybe even harder,” says Rose, 37, of Mastic Beach. “When a female pulls off these male-oriented songs, it adds a new dimension because it’s more interesting.”

UPCOMING GIG 9 p.m., Saturday, March 21; Junction, 20 W. Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-889-1680; junction-lbny.com

-----

CARIE KARAVAS

Karavas is an in-your-face comic who tells it like it is and doesn’t hold back any punches.

“It’s so much harder being a female. Comedy is such a boys club,” says Karavas, 54, who grew up in Bethpage. “Now, the tables have turned. Women have something to say. It’s time to pass the baton.”

UPCOMING GIG 8 p.m., Friday, March 27; Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon; 844-631-5483; argyletheatre.com

-----

JACKKNIFE STILETTO

Jett signed this female power trio to her own label Blackheart Records, which will release its first full-length album, “Chronicles of Jane,” later this year.

“We’re rock-n-roll with a punk attitude — picture Black Sabbath meets Rancid with women,” says singer/guitarist Annie Stoic, of Babylon. “We are excited to be out on tour making roadway for other ladies. But, there’s a long way to go.”

UPCOMING GIG 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 28; Long Island Puppet Theater, 10 Heitz Place, Hicksville; 516-932-5469; lipuppet.com

-----

RACHAEL O’BRIEN

Those aged 20 to 40 may know O’Brien from her hit podcast, “Be Here For A While,” and she’ll make her Long Island debut with a hybrid show including her friend Kristen Doute of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I’m combining 20 minutes of stand-up followed by an interactive live podcast,” says O’Brien, 34. “I think this is a great time for female comics. At certain points, I’ve gotten more opportunities for being a girl.”

UPCOMING GIG 7:30 and 10 p.m., Saturday, March 28; The Brokerage Comedy Club, 2797 Merrick Rd., Bellmore; 516-781-5233; brokerage.govs.com

-----

RITA RUDNER

Dressed in her signature gown, this veteran comedian will deliver a well-crafted set of her clean, nonpolitical jokes.

“Female comedians are all very distinctive,” says Rudner, 66. “For example, I would never be able to say the same jokes as Amy Schumer. Every one of us is very unique.”

UPCOMING GIG 8 p.m., Saturday, March 28; Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-207-1313; patchoguetheatre.org

-----

LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Picture a female-fronted Bon Jovi tribute band united by '80s nostalgia.

“This is a band of grounded, educated musicians who are also friends outside of music,” says guitarist Heather Faulkner, 43, of Shoreham. “We are all moms who work. It’s all about time management and keeping everything on a schedule”

UPCOMING GIG 7 p.m., Friday, April 3; Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Rd., Amityville; 631-264-7712; revolutionliny.com

-----

ARMY OF EVE

This five-piece female cover band focuses strictly on the hits of women artists ranging from Blondie to The Pretenders to The Bangles to The Go-Go’s to The Cranberries.

“It’s really inspirational when a woman totally owns the stage,” says lead singer Michele Meech, 44, of Suffolk County. “We want to share our love of their music with the public who might not be aware of how powerful these female artists are.”

UPCOMING GIG 7 p.m., June 26; 89 North Music Venue, 89 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue; 631-730-8992; 89northmusic.com