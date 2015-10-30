Crafts and camaraderie at DIY nights

It's Pinterest, in real life. A growing number of Long Islanders are going from "pinners" to pupils, thanks to do-it-yourself workshops that invite people to show up and make the kind of crafts popularized by the free social media website.

"I'm a big crafter but I don't always finish everything," says Bonnie Wojcik, a Huntington Station resident who's been making decorative wine racks and wall signs at Suite Pieces in Huntington Station. "I like that all the materials are there. I leave with a finished product. It's ready to hang and to display."

Last year, Pinterest reported a record 100 million users. The social media site allows users to "pin" images or videos to "boards" and also to browse what others have posted. Ideas range from home decorating to cooking to fashion, but DIY projects abound.

Here are some spots that make a business out of offering one-night classes for crafters inspired to create something social media-worthy.

1. SUITE PIECES

Amanda Peppard opened Suite Pieces in 2012 as a furniture restoration service -- now she's also hosting weekly "Pinterest Live" DIY nights.

"We get people that walk in here who have never picked up a paintbrush and by the time they come back the third time, we wish we were 'Traditional Homes' so we could feature them," Peppard says.

Last fall, a customer came to Peppard with a photo of a burlap wreath she found on Pinterest. Peppard and her team taught themselves how to make the holiday-themed piece and turned it into a one-night workshop, all materials and instruction provided.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"What we found is, people have a really hard time completing something when they're doing it on their own," Peppard says. "They have a lot of half-finished projects."

Students say the craft nights foster camaraderie while requiring a low level of commitment for busy adults. "I don't attend the classes just to have my finished product," says Miguel Colon, 27, of Bay Shore. "I like the sharing of the experience with everyone and to know you didn't do it by yourself."

WHEN | WHERE 5-8 p.m. Nov. 5, free demonstration night; 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 (trough centerpiece), at Huntington Station (1038 New York Ave); 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19 (burlap monogram wreath), at the shop's Massapequa location (569 Broadway)

INFO 631-560-9759; suitepieces.com

COST $49

2. GATHER STUDIO

The second-floor studio in Patchogue offers its own craft nights for adults who want to make pottery, paint, draw or knit.

"Adults want to feel like they can fail without embarrassment," says co-owner Alison Rosa-Schultz. She and business partner Lisa Slomin say they help students to shed their inhibitions in the name of art.

The studio hosts the already-popular "paint and sip" nights in which people recreate a painting -- but instructors also host workshops to get students dabbling in stained glass and felt accessories.

WHEN | WHERE 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13 (ceramic wineglasses), 83 E. Main St., Suite 5, Patchogue, reservations required.

INFO 631-654-1351; gatherstudio.blogspot.com

COST $40

3. CRAFTREE

Opened in July, Craftree in Huntington is a creative studio space that hosts sewing and crafting classes for kids, and adults too. Career crafters Jennifer Tullo and Kelly Donovan started the business after meeting at their daughters' nursery school. Their classes range from jewelry-making to the sewing of totes and scarves. One Thursday night every month, the pair hosts a ladies craft night.

"We provide the craft inspiration, materials, and munchies," Tullo says. "Some bring their own adult beverage but all bring their creativity and imagination."

WHEN | WHERE 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19 (choice of wine charms or Thanksgiving centerpiece), 267 Main St., 2nd floor, Huntington. Reservations required.

INFO 631-268-4072, craftreeclasses.com

COST $35-$40