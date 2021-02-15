Drive-in movie series kicks off in Bay Shore this spring

Miss going to the movies? The outdoor big screens are back and headed to Bay Shore when the Movie Lot Drive-In series opens for the season at the Westfield South Shore Mall this spring.

"We are trying to provide no generation gap entertainment that brings families together in one vehicle," says Lauren Powers, senior director of sales and events at Starfish Junction Productions in Deer Park, which produces the series. "For two hours, it gives people a break from reality to sit in their car, eat popcorn and enjoy time with their family or even go on a date."

The series will be held two weekends a month at the mall from April through December. Opening weekend features "The Croods: A New Age" at 7:45 p.m. and "Scream" at 10:15 p.m. on April 9 and "Ghostbusters" at 7:45 p.m. and "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" at 10:30 p.m. on April 10. Free prepackaged popcorn gets distributed to every car in celebration of opening weekend, courtesy of Stew Leonard’s.

Additionally, the Long Island Ghostbusters cosplay troupe will appear at the "Ghostbusters" screening with their replica Ectomobile posing for pictures.

"Every event we try to add some kind of experience with it," says Powers. "Last year, we showed ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ and we had the Mustang & Shelby Club of Long Island display some of their cars and during our ‘Star Wars’ screening we had cosplayers from the 501st Legion-Empire City Garrison portray Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. It adds to the fun."

Each showing, which takes place in the parking lot behind Dick’s Sporting Goods, holds 130 vehicles with social distancing as every other space is occupied. The movies are displayed on a 52-foot high by 36-foot wide screen and the sound is captured through an FM transmitter inside each car radio.

Portable restrooms will be on site with cleaning attendants, socially distant lines and hand sanitizing stations. Anyone exiting their vehicle must wear a mask and adhere to COVID safety guidelines.

In terms of concessions, everyone is encouraged to bring their own snacks. However, food trucks and a takeout delivery system utilizing restaurants inside the mall is currently being organized.