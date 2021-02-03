TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleLong Island Events

Free winter break drive-in movie series comes to Town of Hempstead

"Jumanji: The Next Level" is among the movies

"Jumanji: The Next Level" is among the movies screening during the Town of Hempstead's free winter break drive-in series.  Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The Town of Hempstead is going Hollywood this month when it presents its free drive-in "Winter Break" film series from Feb. 12 through Feb. 21 at Town Park in Point Lookout.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re committed to the safety of residents, while also providing them with fun entertainment options to get them through this difficult period," says Town Supervisor Don Clavin. "While others have scaled back or canceled activities, we at the Town of Hempstead have worked to uncover safe and socially distanced events to help provide special memories to our residents."

The series is open to Town of Hempstead residents only on a first come, first served basis.

On "Family Fun Fridays," catch "Remember the Titans" on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. or "Jumanji: The Next Level" on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. During "Double Feature Saturdays" see "Incredibles 2" on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., "The Notebook" on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., "Guardians of the Galaxy" on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. and "When Harry Met Sally" on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Sunday "Fundays" offer "Dolittle" on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. and "Coco" on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.

Monday through Thursday brings "Weekday Wonders" showing "Arctic Dogs" on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., "Ghost" on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., "Toy Story 4" on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. and "Moonstruck" on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The COVID safety rules include that all attendees must remain in their vehicles. Those who exit their vehicle to use the restroom must wear a mask. For more information, visit hempsteadny.gov.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

