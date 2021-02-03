The Town of Hempstead is going Hollywood this month when it presents its free drive-in "Winter Break" film series from Feb. 12 through Feb. 21 at Town Park in Point Lookout.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re committed to the safety of residents, while also providing them with fun entertainment options to get them through this difficult period," says Town Supervisor Don Clavin. "While others have scaled back or canceled activities, we at the Town of Hempstead have worked to uncover safe and socially distanced events to help provide special memories to our residents."

The series is open to Town of Hempstead residents only on a first come, first served basis.

On "Family Fun Fridays," catch "Remember the Titans" on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. or "Jumanji: The Next Level" on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. During "Double Feature Saturdays" see "Incredibles 2" on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., "The Notebook" on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., "Guardians of the Galaxy" on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. and "When Harry Met Sally" on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Sunday "Fundays" offer "Dolittle" on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. and "Coco" on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.

Monday through Thursday brings "Weekday Wonders" showing "Arctic Dogs" on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., "Ghost" on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., "Toy Story 4" on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. and "Moonstruck" on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

The COVID safety rules include that all attendees must remain in their vehicles. Those who exit their vehicle to use the restroom must wear a mask. For more information, visit hempsteadny.gov.