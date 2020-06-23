They'll be flying through the air with the greatest of ease in front of an intimate crowd. A drive-in circus-style acrobatic show is happening Friday night at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

"Pack the car with friends, family and snacks and get ready for the first circus show of our season," says Anthony Rosamilia, program director for I-Fly, which runs trapeze lessons on-site.

Friday's aerial show, "Pomp and Circus," has a graduation-meets-circus theme and features acrobatic stunts and thrills performed by I-Fly's professional flying trapeze troupe.

Tickets are $50 per carload and must be purchased in advance. Admission to the event, near parking field 1, is limited to 10 vehicles. Patrons can bring blankets or a lawn chair to set up during the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Details at iflytrapeze.com, 516-640-6995.