Superman and Captain America are coming to Long Island this summer. Actors Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the 1993-97 TV series, "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," and Reb Brown, who portrayed the title character in the 1979 TV movie, "Captain America," will be special guests at Eternal Con - Long Island’s comic book convention at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead on August 7 and 8.

"Dean is one of the most recognizable actors to play Superman. We are excited that he will be here for both days," says event organizer Frank Patz. "We invited Reb because it's the 80th anniversary of Captain America. There’s even going to be an art show where artists can submit a Captain America-themed piece that will be part of a huge wall mural."

Cain and Brown will be signing autographs, posing for photos and taking part in Q&A sessions. Additionally, a special VIP experience is in the works with Cain.

"Usually we have a room with just the VIPs and the special guest comes in and talks to everyone. It’s a more intimate experience," says Patz. "Because of what’s going on with the pandemic, we have to figure out the proper way to do this so that everyone is safe."

Tickets (Saturday: $20 adult/$12 child 10-12, Sunday: $15/$10, weekend pass: $30/$20, VIP: $100, children under 10 are free) are currently on sale at eternalcon.com.