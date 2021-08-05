After two years of no superheroes or creatures crawling about Long Island, Eternal Con is back on! Now in its 8th year, the pop culture convention is returning bigger than ever Aug. 7 and 8 at a new venue, Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead.

"We wanted to make sure people have enough room to space out and walk comfortably," says Frank Patz, owner and founder of Eternal Con. "Hofstra University’s Mack Complex has a unique look to it with two floors that are very open allowing a lot of room for social distancing."

Here are some of the celebrities from the TV screen to the silver screen that will be attending this year:

SUPERMAN

Dean Cain portrayed the Man of Steel in the ABC series, "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" from 1993-97.

"Back in the 1990s, the internet was brand new and the world wasn’t as ‘connected’ as it is now. We didn’t get much feedback from fans," says Cain, 54. "It’s only now that I’m hearing the positive responses to the show — and hearing so many anecdotes of how people reacted to or identified with the characters or the themes in the show is both amazing and very humbling."

CYBORG

Ray Fisher took on the role of Victor Stone who becomes a half-man, half-machine superhero in "Justice League" and the most recently released extended cut, "Zack Snyder’s Justice League."

"I identify most with Victor Stone’s resilience. As human beings we face challenges every day that may at first seem insurmountable," says Fisher, 33. "Despite the odds, he found a way to make positive change in the world, and that’s something I’m hoping to be able to do myself."

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CAPTAIN MARVEL

Jackson Bostwick played the 6-foot-3-inch, 270-pound superhero Billy Batson transformed into on the 1974 TV show, "Shazam!"

"I tried my best to give my generation what Clayton Moore, who played the Lone Ranger, gave me," says Bostwick, 77. "I did anything I could do to provide the viewers a real hero to look up to."

COCHISE & VERMIN

"The Warriors" was a small film about gang life in New York City in the late ‘70s that was not only a hit but turned into an international cult classic.

"When I walk down the street, people still shout, ‘Warriors, come out to plaaaayay!' It never stops and it’s great," says David Harris, 62, who portrayed Cochise.

Terry Michos, 67, who was cast as Vermin, adds, "People tell me how the film made them feel like there was a camaraderie that they didn’t have and brought them into a world they didn’t know."

ARTHUR MORGAN

Playing the lead in the popular video game, "Red Dead Redemption II" is something Roger Clark dedicated 5 years of his life doing the voice and motion capture for … on Long Island.

"The filming took place in Glen Cove and at Grumman Studios in Hicksville," says Clark, 43. "We put in the equivalent of five to six seasons of a TV show. It was a huge undertaking."

CAPTAIN AMERICA

Before Chris Evans worked the shield, there was Reb Brown who played the title character in two TV movies, "Captain America" and "Captain America II: Death Too Soon," in 1979.

"When I got involved, it was like living out my childhood dreams. It felt so good to do that because the character is so positive," says Brown, 73. "It was a blast! Who doesn’t want to be a superhero?"