Eternal Con is on and moving to Hofstra

Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…ETERNAL CON! The Long Island comic con is returning on August 7 and 8 at a new location: Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead.

"The pandemic has been a scary time for everyone, but now we all see the light at the end of the tunnel," says Frank Patz, event founder. "We wanted to get our community back together to do something fun again."

Now in its 8th year, the two-day pop culture event, which was formerly staged at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and the Cradle of Aviation Museum, will include a cosplay contest for adults, celebrity Q&As, panel discussions, seminars, movie and TV car displays and, celebrity meet and greets. Sunday will be "Kids Day" featuring Jedi lightsaber training, comic book-themed crafts and a children’s costume contest. Tthis year’s list of celebrity special guests has yet to be revealed.

Dropping a hint, Patz says, "The first guests we will be announcing are pretty…SUPER."

The 93,000 square foot facility has ample space on two floors for an artist alley, breakout lecture rooms, main stage and more than 200 vendors selling action figures, T-shirts, costumes, collectibles, trading cards, posters and more.

Tickets (Saturday: $20 adult/$12 child 10-12, Sunday: $15/$10, weekend pass: $30/$20, VIP: $100, children under 10 are free) are currently on sale at eternalcon.com.