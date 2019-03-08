TODAY'S PAPER
Eternal Con returning to Nassau Coliseum

 Anson Williams (Potsie on "Happy Days") and WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jake "The Snake" Roberts are scheduled to appear at the two-day event in June.

Wrestler Jake "The Snake" Roberts will

 Wrestler Jake "The Snake" Roberts  will appear at this year's Eternal Con at Nassau Coliseum.   Photo Credit: Getty Images/Larry Busacca

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Get out your capes and dust off your lightsabers because Eternal Con is returning to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on June 22 and 23.

“Look for this year to be bigger and better than ever before,” says event founder Frank Patz. “We specialize in focusing on family programming with over 300 tables of vendors and artists plus three rooms running continuous panels.”

Special celebrity guests include Ross Marquand (Aaron from “The Walking Dead,” Red Skull from “Avengers: Infinity War”), Anson Williams (Potsie on “Happy Days”), WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Johnny Yong Bosch (The Black Ranger in the 1995 movie) and Austin St. John (The Red Ranger on the TV series) and more to be announced. 

Tickets (weekend pass: $50 adult, $25 child; Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: $30 adult, $15 child, Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: $25 adult, $12 child) go on sale at ticketmaster.com next week (date to be announced). For more information, visit eternalcon.com.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

