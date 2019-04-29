Here are dozens of fairs and festivals all over the Island this spring, summer and fall.

MAY

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy. Oakdale, 516-567-0657, rememberyesteryears.com. Furniture, collectibles, vintage, jewelry, toys, primitives, garden, bric-brac, linens, tools, clothes and more. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19.

EMPIRE STATE FAIR NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale, 516-408-1500 empirestatefair.com. Food, rides and attractions. Fee $12 admission, fee for rides; $5 parking Date 2-11 p.m. May 19.

HUNTINGTON WATERFRONT FESTIVAL Mill Dam Park, Mill Dam Rd., Huntington, 631-846-1459 depasmarket.com. Professional artists, photography, handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, antiques, gift items, recreational equipment, boats, boating supplies and more; live music, locally crafted brew available at the beer tent and food trucks. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 19.

LONG ISLAND FLEECE AND FIBER FAIR Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.com. Demonstrations and activities, livestock, animal displays, spinning, knitting, weaving, rug hooking, needle arts, quilting, basket-weaving, crocheting, historic tours, exhibits and fiber vendors. Fee $6, $4 ages 4-12 Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19.

LONG ISLAND MUSIC LOVERS FAIR American Legion Hall-Massapequa Post 1066, 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa, 973-209-6067, showsandexpos.com. Records, compact discs, DVDs and memorabilia for sale. Fee $5 Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19.

ST. BONIFACE MARTYR FEAST BY THE SHORE Harry Tappen Beach, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing, 631-499-6824 newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 1-6 p.m. May 19.

ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE SCHOOL FAMILY FESTIVAL St. Thomas the Apostle School, 12 Westminster Rd., West Hempstead, 516-481-9310, stthomasschool.net. Rides, games and food. Fee Free admission, pay-one-price rides Date 2-8 p.m. May 19.

SUFFOLK GEM, MINERAL, FOSSIL, JEWELRY AND BEAD SHOW Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 495 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-567-3342, suffolkgem.com. Minerals, precious and semiprecious gems, handcrafted jewelry and beads, wire and macramé wrapping, and geode cracking. Food court available. Learn about the club. Fee $6, free 11 and younger with an adult Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 19.

HUNTINGTON YMCA CARNIVAL YMCA, 60 Main St., Huntington, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-10 p.m. May 23, 6-11 p.m. May 24, 1-11 p.m. May 25-May 26, 1-7 p.m. May 27.

LEVITTOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMORIAL DAY CARNIVAL Behind P.C. Richards & Son, Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, 516-520-8000, levittownchamber.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 5 p.m.-10 p.m. May 23, noon-11 p.m. May 24-26, noon-9 p.m. May 27.

EISENHOWER PARK MEMORIAL WEEKEND CARNIVAL Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, field 2, East Meadow, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Food, rides, games. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-11 p.m. May 24, 2-11 p.m. May 25-26 2 p.m.-7 p.m. May 27.

MONTAUK JURIED FINE ART SHOW Montauk Village Green, Main Street, Main Street, Montauk, 631-668-5336, montaukartistsassociation.org. Show and sale of prints, sculptures, photography, paintings, jewelry and mixed-media works presented by the Montauk Artists’ Association. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 24, May 25 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 26.

BETHPAGE AIR SHOW AT JONES BEACH Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, 631-321-3510, bethpageairshow.com. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline with additional performances to be announced. Fee Free admission, $10 parking Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 25-26.

ANNUAL CHOWDERFEST New Suffolk Waterfront, First and Main streets, New Suffolk, 631-566-0806, newsuffolkwaterfront.org. A variety of locally prepared chowders, full barbecue lunch, live music, activities and perennial plants for sale; parking and shuttle available at Wickham’s Fruit Farm, 28700 Main Rd. Cutchogue; reserve. Fee $25, $5 ages 6-11, free younger than 6 Date Noon-3 p.m. May 25; rain date May 27.

GLEN COVE STREET FAIR Glen, School and Bridge streets, Glen Cove, 516-676-2004. Arts, crafts, jewelry, gifts, accessories, mementos, food, and music. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 25-26.

NAVY/MARINE HELICOPTER LANDING Kite Field, parking Field 6/6A, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0200. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25.

MOSAIC STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL Downtown Riverhead, Main Street, and along Peconic River, Riverhead, 631-727-0900, nwsdy.li/riverheadpaint. Street painting, artisan and craft fair, live music, theatre, drumming and dance, face painting, food trucks and more. Fee Free Date Noon-5 p.m. May 26, rain date: May 27.

GRECIAN FESTIVAL St. Nicholas Shrine Greek Orthodox Church, 200 Great East Neck Rd., West Babylon, 631-587-1150, stnicholasbabylon.com. Homemade food and pastries, Greek beer and wine, rides, dancing, music, raffle, vendors and crafts. Fee Free, fee for food and activities. Date 5-10 p.m. May 30-31, noon-11 p.m. June 1, noon-10 p.m. June 2.

HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH FAMILY FESTIVAL Holy Spirit Church, 16 S. 6th St., New Hyde Park, 516-354-0359, holyspiritnhp.com. Rides, food, beer and entertainment. Fee Free admission, fees for activities and food Date 6-10 p.m. May 30, 6-11 p.m. May 31, 2-11 p.m. June 1, 2-8 p.m. June 2.

LONG ISLAND GREEK FESTIVAL Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, 110 Cathedral Ave., Hempstead, 516-483-5700, longislandgreekfestival.com. Greek food, pastries, beer garden tent, wine and cheese tent, carnival rides, games, live music. Fee Free, fee for rides Date 6-10 p.m. May 30, 6-11 p.m. May 31, noon-11 p.m. June 1, noon-9 p.m. June 2.

NASSAU COUNTY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL Nassau BOCES, 2351 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore, 516-719-6070, nassaucountystrawberryfest.com. Fresh strawberries, crafts, rides, local entertainment and interactive butterfly exhibit. Fee $2 donation Fri.-Sun., free younger than 5, fee for rides Date 6-10 p.m. May 30, 6-11 p.m. May 31, noon-11 p.m. June 1, noon-6 p.m. June 2.

JUNE

ART IN THE PARK Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, 631-462-5400, artleagueli.net. Artists and craftspeople featuring fine arts and homemade crafts, live art demonstrations and music. Fee Free admission Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1-2.

ARTS ON THE BOARDWALK Long Beach Boardwalk, Boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890 longbeachny.gov/artsandcrafts, Fine art and handmade crafts. Fee Free admission Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1-2.

CAROLINE COUNTRY FAIR Caroline Church of Brookhaven, 1 Dyke Rd., Setauket, 631-941-4245 carolinechurch.org. More than 30 vendors, children’s games, races, silent auction, barbecue lunch, bake sale, raffle baskets, barn sale and live music. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 1.

CRADLE CON: A COMIC, COLLECTIBLE AND POP CULTURE CONVENTION NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4066 cradleofaviation.org. Meet and greet local comic book creators, rare collectible books and toys, take photos with creative cosplayers, and play retro video games. Fee $25, $12 children (weekend passes available) Date 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2.

SPRING ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museums, intersection of Main Road and Cardinal Drive, Mattituck, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Art, photography, antiques, silver, jewelry, pottery, hand made crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items, collectibles, vintage treasures and more. Fee $2 Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1, rain date: June 2

SPRING FAIR Westminster United Presbyterian Church, 109 Udall Road, West Islip, 631-661-9047, westminsterupc.org. Yard sale, baked goods, strawberries, shortcake and more. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1, rain date: June 8

FLORAL PARK STREET FAIR Tulip Avenue, Floral Park, 516-641-1200, floralparkchamber.org. Live music, dance performances, food, rides, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Fee Free Date 1-6 p.m. June 2, rain date: June 9.

FRANKLIN SQUARE SPRING STREET FESTIVAL Franklin Avenue, Hempstead Turnpike to Scherer Boulevard, Hempstead, 516-644-5615, lifairs.com. Half-mile event with more than 120 vendors, sports arcade, food court, inflatable rides and live entertainment. Fee Free admission Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, rain date June 9.

HARBORFEST DOCK DAY AND CRAFT FESTIVAL Port Washington Town Dock, Lower Main Street, Port Washington, 516-883-6566 pwcoc.org. Craft show, art in the park, musical entertainment, talent show, children’s fun park, nautical exhibit, model boat regatta, food, water taxi rides and cruises aboard the tall ship SoundWaters. Fee Free admission, fee for water taxi and cruise Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2.

SMITHTOWN FESTIVAL DAY Main Street, Smithtown, 631-979-8069, smithtownchamber.com. Crafts, entertainment, face-painting, karate demonstrations and live performances. Fee Free admission Date 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2.

LONG ISLAND UNCORKED: WINE AND FOOD EVENT Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate, 135 West Gate Dr., Huntington, 631-659-1400, longislanduncorked.com. Sampling of more than 100 world-class wines from Long Island’s vineyards, paired with dozens of tastings from restaurants, bakers, celebrity chefs and chocolatiers and live jazz music; must register. Fee $350, additional $100 to attend VIP Bubbly Party with one hour early access at 6 p.m. Date 7-10 p.m. June 5.

GREEK VILLAGE FESTIVAL Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection, 1400 Cedar Swamp Rd., Brookville, 516-671-5200 resurrectiongoc.org. Greek food, pastries, music, dancing, flea market and kids amusement rides; free parking at LIU Post and free shuttle bus to the church. Fee Free, fee for rides Date 6-11 p.m. June 7, 3-11 p.m. June 8, 1-9 p.m. June 9.

HUCKLEBERRY FROLIC Woods and Atlantic avenues, East Rockaway, 516-887-6300, villageofeastrockaway.org. Parade, live entertainment, craft fair, music, food trucks, children’s rides and tours of the East Rockaway Grist Mill Museum (June 8). Fee Free admission Date 5-9 p.m. June 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 8; rain date: June 15.

TASTE THE EAST END Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com. More than 40 local food vendors pairing their signature dishes with local craft beer, wine, spirits and cider; live music and entertainment; 21 and older only; reserve. Fee $64.95 plus tax (includes food and craft beverage tastings) Date 7-10 p.m. June 7.

AMITYVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY HERITAGE FAIR Park Avenue and Ireland Place, Amityville, 631-598-1486. Food, music, vendors, raffles and white elephant table. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8; rain date: noon-4 p.m. June 9.

ANTIQUE FAIR AND COUNTRY BAKE SALE Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Antiques and baked goods. Fee Free Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8; rain date: June 9.

BUTTERFLY AND WILDLIFE FAIR Sweetbrier Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown, 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org. Butterfly house, exotic animals, environmental and craft vendors; refreshments available for purchase. Fee $20 a car Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8.

ELIQG QUILT SHOW Suffolk County Community College, Eastern Campus, 121 Speonk-Riverhead Rd., Riverhead, 877-225-0010, eliqg.com. Eastern Long Island Quilters’ Guild annual show, “Hopes and Dreams.” Vendors, exhibits, raffles and more. Fee $10, free younger than 12 Date 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 9.

FAMILY FUN DAY John P. McKenna Elementary School, 210 Spruce St., Massapequa Park, 516-590-7551, longislandtourette.org. Live music, carnival games, inflatables, raffles, arts and crafts, caricatures, photo booth, food and more. Fee $15 children, free for adults Date 1-5 p.m. June 8.

LONG ISLAND BAVARIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, originalenzian.org. Contests, live music, dancing, activities for children, German food and beer, games. Fee $10, $9 seniors, free younger than 12 Date 2-11 p.m. June 8, noon-10 p.m. June 9.

NORTH MEETS SOUTH FARMS, FOOD, AND DRINK FESTIVAL Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton, 631-848-7544 northforkevent.com. Provisions from local farms, food from East End restaurants, drinks from local breweries, vineyards and cider houses, live entertainment, activities for all ages and more; register. Fee $20 advance, $25 at the door; $10 parking Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 8-9.

SPRING STREET FAIR Main Street, Center Moriches, 631-878-0003. Vendors, food, crafts and children’s activities. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8.

STRAWBERRY FAIR Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket, 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com. Old-fashioned activities, demonstrations, strawberry treats. Fee $8, $6 ages 12 and younger and seniors Date Noon-4 p.m. June 8.

WHALES, ALES AND SALTY TALES: A CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor, 301 Main St. (Rte. 25A), 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org. Dozens of craft beer tastings, musical sea shanties by Sampawam’s Creek, hourly whaleboat chats about what whaling was like in the 1850s, and “Ale Tales” in the workshop where brewers share some of their brewing secrets; 21 and older, photo ID required. Fee $35, $15 for designated drivers Date 2-6 p.m. June 8.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy. Oakdale, 516-567-0657 rememberyesteryears.com. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 9.

ARTS FESTIVAL BY THE BAY Main Street and the Band Shell, Bay Shore, 631-665-7003, bayshorecommerce.com. Performances by Sweet Adelines, the Babylon Chorale and Hibernian Festival Singers; artists, pony rides, a petting zoo, food and vendors Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 9.

FARMINGVILLE STREET FAIR Portion Road between Leeds Boulevard and South Howell Avenue, Farmingville, 631-317-1738, farmingvillestreetfair.com. Food, beer garden, entertainment, classic cars and bounce houses for children, more than 150 vendors and more. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9.

HICKSVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STREET FAIR Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, 516-644-5615, llifairs.com. More than 70 artisans and merchandise vendors, inflatable rides, entertainment and more. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 9; rain date: June 16.

PORTUGUESE-AMERICAN FEAST AND NEW YORK PORTUGAL DAY PARADE starts at Chaminade High School, 340 Jackson Ave. and ends with festivities at Wilson Park, 211 Westbury Ave., Mineola, 516-765-5281. Rides, games and food; parade from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jericho Turnpike; starts at Chaminade High School, 340 Jackson Ave. and ends with festivities at Wilson Park, 211 Westbury Ave. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-11 p.m. June 9.

MATTITUCK LIONS CLUB STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL 1175 Rte 48, Mattituck, mattituckstrawberryfestival.org. Live entertainment, rides, ethnic foods, strawberry goods, arts and crafts, vendors, fireworks; hulling of the berries 5 p.m. June 13; free parking and shuttle service, no pets allowed. Fee Fee $6, free ages 4 and younger, fathers free June 16 Date 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 13, 5-11 p.m. June 14, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. June 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 16.

ST. GERTRUDE’S PARISH FEAST St. Gertrude’s Parish, 28 School St., Bayville, 516-628-1113, stgerts.com. Food, rides and games. Mass on the beach at sunrise, June 16. Fee Free Date 5-10 p.m. June 13, 6-11 p.m. June 14-15, 3-8 p.m. June 16.

CARRIAGE HOUSE ANTIQUE FAIR Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southampthistory.org. Shop features a wide variety of donated goods and consignment items, outdoor fair features artisan and antique vendors. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15.

COWBOY MOUNTED SHOOTING SHOW Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8400, obvrnassau.com. Riders race their horses as they speed through several different courses while shooting balloons, based on the re-enactment of historic shooting events held at Wild West Shows in the late 19th century, fun and safe for all ages. Fee $14, $8 ages 5-12 Date 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 15, 29.

ISLIP ARTS DAY Brookwood Hall, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip, 631-224-5420 isliparts.org. Arts, antiques, collectibles and free appraisals. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15.

KINGS PARK DAY TOWN FAIR Main Street, Kings Park, 631-269-7678. Music, games, rides, food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts, handmade goods, art on display, raffles and more. Fee Free admission Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15.

STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL Historical Society of the Massapequas, 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-799-2023, massapequahistoricalsociety.org. Local strawberries, food, live entertainment, craft fair, face-painting, raffles and more; historic building tours available. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15; rain date: June 16.

ANTIQUES, VINTAGE AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW Sagtikos Manor, Montauk Highway, Bay Shore, 631-889-1166 sagtikosmanor.org. More than 30 vendors, plant sale and appraisals ($5 per item). Manor house tours (fee). Fee $3, free younger than 12; $10 early bird entry Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16; rain date: June 23.

MARIA REGINA FAMILY CARNIVAL Maria Regina Church, 3945 Jerusalem Ave., Seaford, 516-798-2415 mariaregina.com. Live music, entertainment, carnival, talent competition, games, rides, raffles and food. Fee Free Date 5-10 p.m. June 20, 5-11 p.m. June 21, 3-11 p.m. June 22, 3-10 p.m. June 23.

SAINTS PHILIP AND JAMES FAMILY FESTIVAL Saints Philip & James Parish, 1 Carow Place, St. James, 631-584-5454, newtonshows.com. Rides, games and food. Fee Free admission, fee for rides Date 6-9 p.m. June 20, 6-10 p.m. June 21-22, 5-9 p.m. June 23.

LONG ISLAND PRIDE-PRIDE ON THE BEACH KICKOFF Along the Boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-323-0011, prideonthebeach.org. Carnival, vendor’s market, live performances and more.Fee Free admission, $15 beach pass for some activities. Date June 21-23 (parade at noon June 23, followed by concert at 1 p.m.).

ARTS ON TERRY FESTIVAL Terry Street, Patchogue, 631-627-8686, patchoguearts.org. Art exhibits, demonstrations, live painters, family-friendly activities, live music, poetry, performances and more. Fee Free Date Noon-6 p.m. June 23.

OYSTER BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL Various locations from Sagamore Hill to Raynham Hall, Oyster Bay, 631-357-2518, oysterbaymusicfestival.org. A classical music festival featuring prize winning young musicians, ages 10-24. Fees apply. Date June 23-July 3.

FR. THOMAS JUDGE K OF C AND ST. ANTHONY’S FAMILY FESTIVAL Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games and food; fireworks on June 26 and 29. Fee Free Date 6-11 p.m. June 26-27, 6-11:30 p.m. June 28-29, 3-9 p.m. June 30.

JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills, 516-484-1545 sjjcc.org/films. Documentaries, comedies, shorts, narratives and more; fees apply. Date 7:30 p.m. June 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7 and 2 p.m. June 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8.

ALIVE AFTER FIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL Main Street, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, aliveafterfive.com. Outdoor street festival on Main Street, six stages of live music and entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, food and craft beer. Fee Free Date 5-9:30 p.m. June 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8; rain date: Aug. 22.

WEST HEMPSTEAD KIWANIS SUMMER STREET FAIR Nassau Boulevard near Halls Pond, West Hempstead, 516-644-5615. Giant craft fair featuring live music, inflatable rides, food court and more. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30; rain date: July 7.

JULY

ALIVE ON 25 Downtown Riverhead, Main Street, and along Peconic River, Riverhead, 631-209-4244, aliveon25.com. Summer street festival on Main Street, live music, food, local craft beer and wine, artists, street vendors and activities for all ages, fireworks held 8 p.m. July 3. Fee Free Date 5-9:30 p.m. July 3, 18, Aug. 1, 15; rain date: Aug. 22.

OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL FESTIVAL Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 495 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games and food. Fee Free Date 6-10 p.m. July 4, 6-11 p.m. July 5, 2-11 p.m. July 6, 2-8 p.m. July 7.

LONG BEACH ARTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL Long Beach Boardwalk, Boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov. Arts and crafts vendors, July 5 features food vendors, craft vendors, a concert at 8 p.m. and a fireworks show at sundown (rain date for fireworks: July 6). Fee Free Date 3 p.m. July 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 6-7.

CARRIAGE HOUSE ANTIQUE FAIR Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org. Shop features a wide variety of donated goods and consignment items, outdoor fair features artisan and antique vendors. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20.

MATTITUCK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STREET FAIR Love Lane and Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck, 516-298-7676, mattituckchamber.org. Food, live music, vendors, arts and crafts and entertainment. Crowning of Little Mr. and Ms. Mattituck. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6.

FAMILY FESTIVAL St. William the Abbot, 2000 Jackson Ave., Seaford, 516-785-1266, stwilliam.org. Rides, games, food, entertainment and raffles. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-10 p.m. July 10-12, noon-11 p.m. July 13-14.

ITALIAN AMERICAN CITIZEN’S CLUB ST. ROCCO’S FESTIVAL Oyster Bay Train Station, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food, and fireworks show (July 13). Fee Free admission, pay-one-price rides Date 6-10 p.m. July 10-11, 6-11 p.m. July 12-13, 5-9:30 p.m. July 14.

LONG ISLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM EXPO The Showplace at the Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore, 516-783-3199, longislandfilm.com. More than 100 short and feature-length films screened, panel discussions, celebrity appearances, networking; dinner/awards ceremony closing night. Fee $10-$12 per film; $25 day pass; $75 gold pass; $55-$65 closing night Date July 12-18.

FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR AND HANG-UPS SHOW Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue, 631-734-6382 oldtownartsguild.org. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 13; rain date: July 14.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy. Oakdale, 516-567-0657, rememberyesteryears.com. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14.

PLATTDUETSCHE VOLKSFEST Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com. German-American festival featuring live music, dancing, activities for children, German food and beer, game stands. Fee $10, free younger than 12 Date 2-11 p.m. July 13, noon-9 p.m. July 14.

HUNTINGTON INDEPENDENCE DAY Colonial Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington, 516-448-3097, huntingtonmilitia.com. Re-enactment of the 1776 events in the Town of Huntington. Musket and cannon drills, practice musket drills for children, period craft, cooking demonstrations and tours of the Arsenal. Fee Free Date Noon-5 p.m. July 14; rain date: July 21.

SUNDAY ART IN THE PARK FESTIVAL Northport Village Park, Main Street, Northport, 631-807-5168 northportarts.org. Art vendors, Middle Eastern dance, musicians and poetry readings. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14.

FIREMAN’S FAIR Stimson School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, 631-427-1629, ext. 4. Amusement rides, games, live musical entertainment; parade 7:30 p.m. July 17, starts at Oakwood Primary Center, 264 West 22nd Street, ends at Henry L. Stimson Middle School; fireworks July 17-20. Fee Free entry, $30 pay-one-price rides Date 6-11 p.m. July 16-19, 5-p.m. July 20.

FAMILY FESTIVAL St. Rose of Lima Church, 2 Bayview Avenue, Massapequa, 516-798-4992, ext. 234, stroseoflimaparish.org. Raffles, food, zeppoles, drinks, live entertainment, rides and games. Fee Free admission, pay-one-price bracelets Date 7-11 p.m. July 18-19, 24-26, 6-11 p.m. July 20-21 and 27.

GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL Shorefront Park, Rider Avenue and Smith Street, Patchogue, 631-331-0808, greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com. More than 65 performers on four stages, performing classic and contemporary rock, punk, Indy, jam-band, reggae and funk genres; children’s concert 11 a.m. July 21, craft beer and wine tents, artisan and craft market, food court and more. Fee $37-$39 and ($65 VIP) Date 3:30-10 p.m. July 18, 4-11 p.m. July 19, 1-11 p.m. July 20, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 21.

SOUTHAMPTON HOUSING AUTHORITY AND ASCENT CARNIVAL 1995 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton (next to Carvel), 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Food, rides and games. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-10:30 p.m. July 18, 24-25 and 6-11 p.m. July 19-21, 26-27.

STONY BROOK FILM FESTIVAL Staller Center for the Arts, Stony Brook University, Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, 631-632-2787 stonybrookfilmfestival.com. Independent features, docs and shorts, Q&As with filmmakers, receptions. Fee $12, $10 seniors, $5 students, $80-$90 film pass. Date July 18-27.

APOLLO AT 50 MOON FEST NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4066, cradleofaviation.org. Family-friendly festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic lunar module landing, visits from Long Island space shuttle astronauts Bill Shepard and Charlie Carmada, virtual reality experiences, model rocket launches, documentary screenings, community countdown of the moon landing and more. Fee $20, $15 ages 2-12 Date 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20.

DANCERS RESPONDING TO AIDS: FIRE ISLAND DANCE FESTIVAL Fire Island Pines, 212-840-0770, ext. 229, dradance.org. Weekend of dance featuring a diverse lineup of acclaimed companies and choreographers performing on a waterfront stage; register. Fee $175 and up, all levels include cocktail party Date 5 p.m., 7 p.m. July 20, 5 p.m. July 21.

DEEPWELLS SUMMER BOUTIQUE Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James, 631-563-8551, preferredpromotions.com. More than 75 vendors selling handmade jewelry, fiber, leather, candles, painted glass, pottery and more, live music, children’s activities and refreshments, the air-conditioned mansion will be open to the public. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20-21.

EAST HAMPTON ANTIQUES SHOW Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org. Vendors offer a variety of antiques for sale. Fee $10 general admission, $20 early-bird entry 9-10 a.m. July 20 Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21.

HONEY AND BEE FESTIVAL Garden of Eve, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-8777 gardenofevefarm.com. Honey and beeswax vendors, beekeeping demonstrations, honey tasting, hay rides, farm animals, beer garden and more; register. Fee $15 Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 27-28.

MINERAL, GEM, JEWELRY AND FOSSIL SHOW Mattituck Junior/Senior High School, Main Road, Mattituck, limineralandgeology.com. More than 30 vendors displaying minerals, gemstones, bead jewelry, fine jewelry, fossils, meteorites and more from around the world, as well as jewelry repair, geode cracking, beads and supplies and a geology scavenger hunt; refreshments available. Fee $6, free younger than 12 Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 27-28.

ST. JOHN’S GREEK FESTIVAL St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 77 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point, 631-363-6450, bluepointgreekfest.com. Crafts, rides, games, food and wine, Greek music, flea market, raffles, dancing and more. Fee Free, fee for rides Date 6-10 p.m. July 27, 5-11 p.m. July 28, noon-11 p.m. July 29, noon-9 p.m. July 30.

SUMMER ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFT FAIR Southold Historical Society, 55200 Route 25 (Main Road and Maple Lane), Southold, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Fine art, photography, antiques, silver, jewelry, pottery, hand made crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items, collectibles, vintage treasures and more. Fee $5 Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27-28.

FEAST OF ST. ROCCO Church of St. Rocco, 18 Third St., Glen Cove, 516-676-2482, stroccoglencove.com. Rides, games, food, children’s show, Sunday is the traditional procession of the patron Saint Rocco through the streets of Glen Cove following the 10:15 a.m. mass, the feast follows the procession of the Saint back to the church. Fee Free, fee for food, pay-one-price rides Date 6-11 p.m. July 31-Aug. 2, 3-11 p.m. Aug. 3, 3-10 p.m. Aug. 4.

OUR LADY OF MERCY FAMILY FESTIVAL Our Lady of Mercy Church, 500 South Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville, 516-931-4351, ourladyofmercy.org. Rides, games, food, live music, casino. Fee Free, $30 pay-one-price rides Date 6-11 p.m. July 31-Aug. 2, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 3, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 4.

AUGUST

CARRIAGE HOUSE ANTIQUE FAIR Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3, 24.

FINE ART AND CRAFTS SHOW AND RAFFLE AUCTION Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s Village Green, off Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. More than 40 fine art and crafts vendors, food vendors, music. Fee $1 Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3; rain date: Aug. 4.

GARVIES POINT MUSEUM DAY Garvies Point Museum and Preserve, 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove, 516-571-8010, garviespointmuseum.com. Nature programs, live animals and crafts. Fee $5, free 4 and younger Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3.

MARY O. FRITCHIE ART SHOW Westhampton Village Green, Mill Road, Main Street, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org. Outdoor fine art juried event, more than 50 exhibitors. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4.

MASSAPEQUA PARK STREET FAIR Park Boulevard, Massapequa Park, 516-644-5615. More than 150 vendors, live entertainment, children’s activities, games, petting zoo, pony rides, clam shucking, food and more. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 4; rain date: Aug. 11.

OUR LADY OF THE ASSUMPTION FEAST Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 1 Molloy St., Copiague, 631-842-5211, olacopiague.org. Food, rides and raffles. Fee Free Date 6-10 p.m. Aug. 7-9, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 10, 2-11 p.m. Aug. 11.

SAYVILLE SUMMERFEST Gillette Park, Gillette Avenue, Sayville, 631-567-5257, greatersayvillechamber.com. Rides, numerous stages with live music, art exhibits, vendors, car show, beer and wine tastings and more. Fee Free, fee for rides and food Date 5-10 p.m. Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 11.

LONG ISLAND RETRO GAMING EXPO NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4111, liretro.com. Vendors, panel discussions, table top gaming, costumes, tournaments and more. Fee $25, $15 ages 2-12 Date 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11.

PAUMANAUKE POW WOW Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst, 631-587-3696, paumanauke.org. Aztec and traditional dancers, drums, traditional food, dance competitions; bring chairs. Fee $10; $5 ages 12-16 and 60 and older Date 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 11.

COWBOY MOUNTED SHOOTING SHOW Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8400, obvrnassau.com. Riders race their horses as they speed through several different courses while shooting balloons, based on the re-enactment of historic shooting events held at Wild West Shows in the late 19th century, fun and safe for all ages. Fee $14, $8 ages 5-12 Date 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

FEAST OF THE ASSUMPTION St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School, 101 Maple Ave., Westbury, 516-790-1811, dellassuntasocietyofwestbury.com. Italian food and entertainment, rides, games, vendors, fireworks and more. Fee Free Date 6 p.m. Aug. 14-18.

HOLY FAMILY CHURCH PARISH FESTIVAL Holy Family Church, 17 Fordham Ave., Hicksville, 516-938-3846, festival.holyfamilyparishny.org. Rides, games, food and casino. Fee Free, fee for food and rides Date 6-10 p.m. Aug. 14-15, 6-11 p.m. Aug. 16-17.

SS. CYRIL AND METHODIUS PARISH FAMILY FESTIVAL Saints Cyril and Methodius RC Church, 125 Half Hollow Rd., Deer Park, 631-667-4044, sscyrilandmethodius.org. Rides, games, food, live entertainment, raffles and children’s tent. Fee Free, fee for food and rides Date 6-10 p.m. Aug. 14-16, 3-10 p.m. Aug. 17, 2-8 p.m. Aug. 18.

HOLBROOK CARNIVAL/CRAFT AND FESTIVAL Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook, 631-471-2725, holbrookchamber.com. Rides, games, entertainment, crafts and fireworks on select nights. Fee Free Date 6-11 p.m. Aug. 15-16, 1-11 p.m. Aug. 17, 1-9 p.m. Aug. 18.

PATCHOGUE FAMILY FUN NIGHT East Main Street between Ocean and Maple avenues, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, patchogue.com. Family activities for all ages including face painting, train rides, balloons, music and vendors. Fee Free Date 5-9 p.m. Aug. 16; rain date: Aug. 17.

LONG ISLAND BLUEGRASS & ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road, Copiague, 631-587-3696, libluegrassfestival.org. Traditional bluegrass, Americana, and roots music, children’s activities, workshops, vendors, food; bring chair; no alcohol, no pets. Fee $20, $15 ages 12-16 and 60 and older Date Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 17.

POLISH TOWN STREET FAIR Polonaise Park at Lincoln Street and Osborn Avenue, Riverhead, 631-369-1616, polishtowncivicassociation.org. Polish food, polka bands, arts and crafts. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17-18.

SUMMER ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR Peconic Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-734-6382 oldtownartsguild.org. Fine art, photography, antiques, silver, jewelry, pottery, hand made crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items, collectibles, vintage treasures and more. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17; rain date: Aug. 18.

GREEK FESTIVAL Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Rd., Port Jefferson, 631-473-0829, portjeffgreekfest.com. Homemade food, pastries, live music, dancing, vendors, children’s activities, church tours, raffles and fireworks (9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24), weather permitting; free parking and shuttle from Ward Melville High School and Port Jefferson High School. Fee $2, free younger than 12 Date 5-10 p.m. Aug. 22, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 23, 1-11 p.m. Aug. 24, 1-10 p.m. Aug. 25.

BACONFEST Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com. Celebration of all things bacon, bacon-themed food, drinks and desserts, live music and more. Fee Free, food and drinks available for purchase Date 5 p.m. Aug. 23, 4 p.m. Aug. 24.

MOTHER CABRINI ITALIAN FEAST Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood-Grant Campus, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, food, entertainment and fireworks Aug. 24 and Sept. 2. Fee Free admission Date 6 p.m. Aug. 23, 28-30 and 4 p.m. Aug. 24-25, 31, Sept. 1-2.

HALLOCKVILLE COUNTRY FAIR AND CRAFT SHOW Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.com. Artisan vendors, food, music, children’s games, animals and demonstrations of traditional crafts; tour historic homes and outbuildings dating from 1765 to 1937; no pets. Fee $8, $5 ages 5-12 Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24-25.

LONG ISLAND SCOTTISH FESTIVAL AND HIGHLAND GAMES Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, liscots.org. Bagpipe music, dancing, singing, Celtic vendors and Scottish food, games and events for children, Scottish highland games. Fee $20, $18 for seniors, $8 for ages 7-17 Date 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24.

SUMAQ PERUVIAN FOOD FESTIVAL NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-422-2718, sumaqpff.com. More than 20 food vendors, local and award-winning chefs from Peru, cooking demonstrations, musical performances and more. Fee $15, $7 ages 2-12 Date 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 24-25.

SEAFOOD FESTIVAL Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville, 631-447-8679, limmseafoodfestival.org. Celebrate oysters, clams and seafood traditions, live performances, exhibits and arts and crafts. Fee $10, free ages 12 and younger Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24-25.

BLUE CLAW CRAB FESTIVAL Marina One, 96 E. Riviera Dr., Mastic Beach, 631-399-6111, masticbeachpropertyownersassociation.weebly.com. Vendors, seafood, music and dance. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25.

SHINNECOCK POWWOW Shinnecock Powwow Grounds, Westgate Road off Montauk Highway on the Shinnecock Reservation, Southampton, 631-283-6143, shinnecockindianpowwow.com. Tribal dances, crafts, storytelling, native foods, demonstrations, dance and drum competitions, no pets. Fee $15, $10 for seniors, military with ID and children under 5 Date 3 p.m. Aug. 30, 10 a.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

GREENPORT RE-CREATIONS UP-CYCLED ARTS FAIR Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport, 631-846-1459, depasmarketfair.com. All hand crafted items that have been recycled/upcycled, entertainment, food and refreshments. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31.

SEPTEMBER

EAST NORTHPORT FESTIVAL John J. Walsh Memorial Park, Larkfield Road, East Northport, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-11 p.m. Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8.

HARBORFEST Sag Harbor Village, 631-725-0011, sagharborchamber.com. Block party extending out over the water, village-wide celebrating the maritime history of Sag Harbor. Arts and crafts fair Sept. 7-8 at Marine Park. Fee Free, fee may apply for some activities Date 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8.

MERRICK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL FESTIVAL Merrick LIRR Station, Hewlett and Merrick avenues, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6 p.m. Sept. 6, 11 a.m. Sept. 7-8.

DOCKSIDE FAMILY FESTIVAL Captree State Park, off Robert Moses Causeway, 3500 E. Ocean Parkway, Bay Shore, 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov. Live music, food and merchandise vendors, crafts, petting zoo, boat rides and more. Fee Free, $8 parking Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7-8.

ST. LIBERATA ITALIAN FESTIVAL Main Street, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, patchogue.com. Italian food, live entertainment, parade of the statue of St. Liberata, a bocce ball tournament, and Italian themed family fun activities. Fee Free Date Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL GAUGE SWAP MEET Island Bingo, 1055 Portion Road, Farmingville, 631-563-0173 coltrains.com. More than 90 vendors, breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Fee $5, free ages 11 and younger with an adult Date 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES ITALIAN FEAST Our Lady of Lourdes Church of West Islip, 455 Hunter Ave., West Islip, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 7-10 p.m. Sept. 11-12, 7-11 p.m. Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 14, 2-8 p.m. Sept. 15.

ST. PARASKEVI GREEK FESTIVAL St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, 1 Shrine Pl., Greenlawn, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free Date 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 14-15.

STARS AND STRIPES FESTIVAL Talfor Boat Basin Main Street, East Rockaway, 516-887-6300, villageofeastrockaway.org. Carnival rides, games, music, fireworks 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13, 4-10 p.m. Sept. 14, noon-4 p.m. Sept. 15.

CARRIAGE HOUSE ANTIQUE FAIR Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14, 28.

LONG ISLAND GARLIC FESTIVAL Garden of Eve, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com. Food, farming, wide variety of garlic-inspired foods, crafts, live music, iron chef garlic competition, garlic eating contest. Fee $5 before noon, $10 after Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14-15.

PORT JEFFERSON DRAGON BOAT RACE FESTIVAL Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, Port Jefferson, 101-A East Broadway, Village Center, Port Jefferson, 631-473-1414, portjeffdragonboatracefest.com. Asian performing arts and entertainment, retail, cultural and food vendors, competing teams, children’s arts and crafts, closing awards and more. Fee Free for spectators, fee to sail Date 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy. Oakdale, 516-567-0657 rememberyesteryears.com. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15.

FIDDLE AND FOLK FESTIVAL Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket, 631-689-8172 bennersfarm.com. Music, fiddle workshop, singalongs, jam area, “kids zone,” contra dancing and more. Fee $18, $13 ages 6-16; $15, $10 ages 6-16 in advance Date 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 15.

OVER 50 FAIR Hilton Long Island/Huntington Hotel, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, 516-621-1446, over50fair.com. Connects adults 50 and older with products and services, exhibitors including travel, health and wellness products, financial services, education and more. Date 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

WILLISTON DAY STREET FAIR Hillside Avenue, east of Willis Avenue to the LIRR tracks, Williston Park, 516-739-1943, chamberofthewillistons.com. More than 200 outside vendors and merchants, live music, DJ, classic cars, rides, food vendors and more. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15.

BELLMORE FAMILY STREET FESTIVAL Bellmore LIRR Station, Sunrise Highway, Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, 516-809-5892, bellmorechamber.com. Sports, children’s expo, petting zoo, pony rides, see Whacky Hairspray show, craft expo, car show, live entertainment; street fair 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21-22, carnival until 10 p.m. Fee Free, fee for rides Date 5-10 p.m. Sept. 19, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 22.

SOUTHAMPTONFEST Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org. Rotary Kick Off Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Agawam Park. Live entertainment, food, art and farmers market throughout Southampton Village, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 21-22. Fee Kick Off Party is a ticketed event, reserve; free admission Sept. 21-22 Date Sept. 20-22.

FOR THE KIDS OF EAST ISLIP CARNIVAL Timber Point Elementary School, 200 Timber Point Rd., East Islip, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20, noon-7 p.m. Sept. 21, 1,-5 p.m. Sept. 22.

ANTIQUES, FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT FAIR The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville, 631-878-8358. Antiques, flea market items, handmade crafts, raffle auction. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21.

FALL ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFT FAIR Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue, 631-734-6382 oldtownartsguild.org. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21; rain date: Sept. 22.

LONG BEACH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BOARDWALK VENDOR FAIR Long Beach Boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-432-6000, thelongbeachchamber.com/boardwalk-fairs. Vendors selling crafted items and merchandise. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22.

LONG ISLAND FAIR Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8400, lifair.org. Jugglers, lumberjacks, puppet shows, singers and dancers, a hot-air balloon, craft demonstrations and the entire Old Bethpage Village open. Races and corn husking contests for the young, ride a wagon, pony or camel. Fee $15, $12 ages 5-12 and seniors, free under 5 Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21-22, 28-29.

MARITIME FESTIVAL Village of Greenport, 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org. Vendors, live music, traditional arts and craft demonstration, Captain Kidd’s Craft Alley, kayak derby, classic wood boats, tours to Bug Lighthouse, meet pirates and mermaids. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 and runs down Main Street to Front Street. Fee Free, fee for activities Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22.

PICKLE FESTIVAL John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Greenlawn, 631-754-1180, gcha.info, Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association’s festival features specialty pickles, jams, jellies, farm-grown vegetables, baked goods, lollipop farm train, corn maze, hay rides and family activities. Fee $5, free younger than 12 Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21.

THE HARMONY OF THE HEALING ARTS Brookwood Hall Park, 50 Irish Ln., East Islip, 631-224-5420, isliparts.org. Educational fair of wellness, music and art; music all day. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21.

COW HARBOR DAY Northport Village Park, Main Street, Northport, 631-261-7502 cowharborday.com. Food, rides and games. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22.

LONG ISLAND MUSIC LOVERS FAIR American Legion Hall-Massapequa Post 1066, 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa, 973-209-6067, showsandexpos.com. Records, compact discs, DVDs and memorabilia for sale. Fee $5 Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22.

MINEOLA STREET FAIR Jericho Turnpike west of Roslyn Road, Mineola, 516-319-4465, mineolachamber.com. Crafts, entertainment. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22.

NORTHERN SPUR TRAIN AND SWAP MEET Lindenhurst Firemen’s Pavilion, Heling Boulevard, Lindenhurst, 631-666-6855. All types of model railroad equipment, Hess and die-cast vehicles available for sale to the public; breakfast and lunch will be available. Fee $5 a person, free younger than 16 Date 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22.

OMPAHFEST Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com. German food, beer, live music, bands direct from Germany, demonstrations, contests, vendors. Fee $10, free younger than 12 Date 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 22.

WEST ISLIP COUNTRY FAIR West Islip Public Library, 3 Higbie Lane, West Islip, 631-533-5403, westislipcountryfair.org. Craft vendors, children’s bounce house and slide, petting zoo, magician, face painting, sand art, food. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22; rain date: Sept. 29.

GREEK FESTIVAL ON THE HARBOR North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington, 516-944-3180, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, fee for rides Date 4-11 p.m. Sept. 27, noon-11 p.m. Sept. 28, noon-8 p.m. Sept. 29.

FALL FESTIVAL Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor, 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org. Children’s fishing, exhibitions, live animals, petting zoo, bounce castle, music, food and games. Fee $7, $5 ages 3-12, $6 seniors 65 and up Date 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28; rain date: Oct. 5.

GREAT SOUTH BAY SEAFEST Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-224-5310, islipny.gov, Live entertainment, food court, merchandise vendors, fireboat display, fishing clinic, children’s games and activities. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28.

LONG ISLAND APPLE FESTIVAL Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Rd., East Setauket, 631-692-4664, preservationlongisland.org/sherwood-jayne-farm. Colonial cooking demo, pony rides, hay rides, music, free house tours, apple pie contest, games and more. Fee $7, $5 ages 2-12 and seniors Date 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

SAN GENNARO FEAST OF THE HAMPTONS Good Ground Road (LIRR station). Hampton Bays, 631-728-0066, sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com. Live entertainment, rides, artisan vendors, food, wines. Fee Free, fee for rides Date 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 29.

WILDWOOD FALL FESTIVAL Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-321-3510, nysparks.com. Vendors, wagon rides, pony rides, inflatables (weather permitting), funny photos, environmental displays and children’s entertainment, including pie-eating contest. Fee Free, $8 parking Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28.

OCTOBER

HERITAGE TRUST FAMILY FESTIVAL North Shore Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd., Mt. Sinai, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Fee Free, pay-one-price rides Date 6-10 p.m. Oct. 3, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 4-5, noon-7 p.m. Oct. 6.

HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY CELEBRATION NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4066, cradleofaviation.org. Music, art and family activities. Fee $15, $13 children and seniors Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 5.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL GAUGE SWAP MEET Island Bingo, 1055 Portion Road, Farmingville, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. More than 90 vendors, breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Fee $5, free ages 11 and younger with an adult Date 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE FALL FESTIVAL Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Rd., Plainview, 516-937-5646, pobcoc.com. Arts, crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and children activities. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6.

APPLE FESTIVAL Historical Society of the Massapequas, 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-799-2023, massapequahistoricalsociety.org. Apples, pie, hot dogs, crafts, trash and treasure, vendors, face-painting and live music 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Old Grace Church, the Delancy Floyd-Jones Free Library and Elbert Floyd Jones Cottage are available for tours. Fee Free Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12; rain date: Oct. 13.

CARRIAGE HOUSE ANTIQUE FAIR Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494 southamptonhistory.org. Fee Free Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy. Oakdale, 516-567-0657 rememberyesteryears.com. Fee Free Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13.

FALL FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR Cutchogue Village Green Historic Buildings, Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Fine art, photography, silver, jewelry, pottery, hand made crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items and more. Fee $2 Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19; rain date: Oct. 20.

BUCKLEY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL FALL FAIR Buckley Country Day School, 2 I.U. Willets Rd., Roslyn, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, activities, food and more. Fee Free, fee for rides Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 27.

NORTH EASTERN ARMS COLLECTORS ANTIQUE AND MODERN ARMS SHOW American Legion Post 94-Babylon, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 631-241-3299, nearms.wixsite.com/nearmshome. Show and sale with items from pre-Civil War to modern times, including muskets, swords, bayonets, medals and insignia among others. Fee $6 Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27.