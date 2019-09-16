OCTOBER Oyster Fest and Halloween events

RISE OF THE JACK O'LANTERNS. Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-252-3392, therise.org. More than 5,000 hand-carved and illuminated jack-o'-lanterns light up the night, featuring the work of dozens of artists in an outdoor walk-through experience; suitable for all ages; rain or shine; must reserve in advance. Fee $26, $22 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger. Date Oct. 6, 11-13, 17-20, 24-28.

LONG ISLAND CARS "FALL HARVEST" CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET. Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectibles, vendors selling parts and accessories, cars for sale by owners, live music, food vendors and free pumpkin patch for children. Fee $9, free 12 and younger; $20 show cars. Date 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6; rain date: Oct. 20.

BETHPAGE HARVEST FESTIVAL & STREET FAIR. Broadway, Bethpage, 516-442-6000, nassaucountycraftshows.com. Vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6.

DAHLIA SHOW. Carriage House, Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Montauk Highway, Great River, 631-581-1002, longislanddahlia.org. Learn how to grow dahlias, view a photo exhibition; all show flowers available for sale after show. Fee Free; $8 parking. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE FALL FESTIVAL. Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Rd., Plainview, 516-937-5646, pobcoc.com. Arts, crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and children's activities; rain or shine. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6

OKTOBERFEST. Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com. Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Biergarten with a special menu and beer on tap, German dancing demonstrations and live ompah-style music. Fee Free admission. Dates Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 11, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 12, noon-10 p.m. Oct. 13.

LONG ISLAND FALL FESTIVAL. Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, 631-423-6100, lifallfestival.com. Entertainment, carnival, vendors, international food courts, activities and more. Fee Free admission. Dates 5-10 p.m. Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14.

FALL FESTIVAL AND COSTUME PARADE. Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov. Craft vendors, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, music, carousel, hay rides, costume parade at noon Oct. 12 at the Recreational Center fields. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.

APPLE FESTIVAL. Historical Society of the Massapequas, 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-799-2023, massapequahistoricalsociety.org. Apples, pie, hot dogs, crafts, trash and treasure, vendors, face-painting and live music from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Old Grace Church, the Delancy Floyd-Jones Free Library and Elbert Floyd Jones Cottage are available for tours. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12; rain date: Oct. 13.

MILL NECK FAMILY APPLE FESTIVAL. Mill Neck Manor House, 40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck, 516-628-4231, millneck.org/apple. Country crafts, children's activities, cheeses, apples, baked goods, country store, face-painting, hearing screenings, and house tours. Fee Free admission; $15 parking fee. Date 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.

MONTAUK FALL FESTIVAL. Montauk Village Green, Main Street, Montauk, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com. Clam chowder-tasting contest (11 a.m. Sat.), farmers' market, pumpkin decorating, beer and L.I. wine, children's art contest and activities, live music, food and carousel. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.

MERRICK ART, CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW. Sunrise Highway at the corner of Hewlett Avenue, Merrick, 516-442-6000, nassaucountycraftshows.com. Crafts and gifts. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.

LINDENHURST FIRE DEPARTMENT'S FESTIVAL. Firemen’s Memorial Park, 555 Heiling Park, Lindenhurst, 631-926-7821. Harvest festival, vendors, craft beer, carnival rides, bounce house, petting zoo and more. Fee $5, free for kids; $4 unlimited fun zone. Date Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 12; rain date: Oct. 13.

CARRIAGE HOUSE ANTIQUE FAIR. Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org. Artisan and antique vendors. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12.

FALL MUSTER AT THE ARSENAL. Colonial Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-223-8017, huntingtonmilitia.com. The Huntington Militia re-creates an 18th-century muster, featuring a Colonial encampment, drills, Colonial life skills, tours of the Arsenal and period music. Fee Free. Date Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 13.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET. Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center (next to Chase Bank), 901 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, 516-567-0657, rememberyesteryears.com. Furniture, collectibles, vintage, jewelry, toys, primitives, garden, bric-brac, linens, tools, clothes & accessories, lighting, pottery. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13.

RIVERHEAD COUNTRY FAIR. Downtown Riverhead, Main Street and along Peconic River, Riverhead, 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com. Enjoy the works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays and competitions, authors, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, pony rides, business expositions and displays and food. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13.

NEWSDAY'S MARCHING BAND FESTIVAL. Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 631-843-2214, newsday.com/marchingbandfestival. High school marching bands perform over three nights. Fee $12 in advance through any participating school, free ages 10 and younger. Date 7 p.m. Oct. 15-17; postponement dates: Oct. 23-24.

FRIENDSHIP FAIR. The Church of the Ascension, 71 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-766-0693, ascensionrvc.org. Silent auction, raffles, thrift tables, home cooked meals, books, toys, collectibles, jewelry, antiques and more; Phillip Weiss will be on site 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. to appraise antiques for a fee (no furniture or jewelry). Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 18-19.

CENTER MORICHES FALL FESTIVAL. Main Street, Center Moriches, 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org. Vendors selling goods and food, raffles, artists and activities for children. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19.

FALL FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR. Cutchogue Village Green Historic Buildings, Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Fine art, photography, silver, jewelry, pottery, hand made crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items and more. Fee $2. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19; rain date: Oct. 20.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ART, CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW. Christopher Morley Park, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-442-6000, nassaucountycraftshows.com. Crafts and gifts. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-20.

HARVEST FESTIVAL. Benner's Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket, 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com. Cider making, folk music, games, crafts, homestead arts, storytelling, farm animals, local produce, food, pumpkin picking (fee) and hay rides. Fee $8, $6 seniors and ages 14 and younger. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 19-20.

ROCK HALL COUNTRY FAIR. Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence, 516-239-1157, friendsofrockhall.org/country-fair. Country music, log rolling, Colonial historians, children's pumpkin patch, make-your-own scarecrow and craft area, craft and food vendors, animal farm and pony rides. Fee Free admission. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-20.

OYSTER FESTIVAL. Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and along Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-628-1625, theoysterfestival.org. Live entertainment, artisans, pirate shows, midway rides, oyster eating and shucking contest, food court; no alcohol or pets; rain or shine. Fee Free admission. Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-20.

PATCHOGUE FALL FESTIVAL. Main Street, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, Patchogue.com. Petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, chili and chowder contest, entertainment and vendors along with a costume parade. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19; rain date: Oct. 26.

HALLOWEEN AT THE LONGWOOD ESTATE: BARNYARD SCARE. Longwood Estate, Longwood and Smith roads, Ridge, 631-924-1820. Come in costume, make Halloween crafts and bring in child-sized clothes to create your own scarecrow. Fee $10. Date 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19.

CHILI COOK-OFF AND FALL FESTIVAL. Association for Mental Health and Wellness, 939 Johnson Ave., Ronkonkoma, 631-471-7242 ext. 1329, chili.mhaw.org. Diverse and creative meat and vegan chili dishes from local food establishments, area businesses, and local talent; prizes given in several categories. Vendors, food, beverages, and children’s games including a Halloween costume contest for children younger than 10 at 3:30 p.m. Fee Free admission. Chili tasting tickets: $5 for 2 ($5 for 3 in advance), $10 for 5 ($10 for 7 in advance), $20 for 12 ($20 for 15 in advance). Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 19.

TOWN OF ISLIP APPLE FESTIVAL. Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville, 631-224-5430. Live entertainment, more than 250 crafts and specialty vendors, and a large festival food court with apple treats. A family fun zone with a pumpkin patch, rides, petting zoo, pony rides, crafts and apple culinary and scarecrow contests. Parking and shuttle bus from the Sayville Train Station. Fee Free admission. Date 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 19; rain date: Oct. 26.

FALL FAMILY FISHING FESTIVAL. McDonald Pond, Hempstead Lake State Park, Southern State Parkway, West Hempstead, 631-444-0283, parks.ny.gov. Fishing for the whole family, a children's "Casting for Pumpkins" contest; more than 1,000 trout are stocked for the festival. Fee Free; loaner rods and bait available. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19.

LONG ISLAND REPTILE EXPO. Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood-Grant Campus, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood, 845-526-4845, reptileexpo.com. More than 150 vendors, featuring pet reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies on display and for sale. Fee $10, $5 ages 7-12, free ages 6 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20.

NEW YORK AUTOFEST HALLOWEEN CAR SHOW. Chelsea Mansion, 34 Muttontown Lane, East Norwich, 516-882-5022, nyautofest.com. Fee $5 spectators, free younger than 12; $25 show vehicles. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20; rain date: Oct. 27.

FALL FAMILY FESTIVAL. Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, ParkRestaurant.com. Fall-themed celebration with arts and crafts, games for kids, petting zoo, pony rides, fall-themed menu, live music, entertainers, face painting. Fee $10, free 12 and younger. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 20.

HUNTINGTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY APPLE FESTIVAL. Daniel W. Kissam House Museum, 434 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-427-7045 ext. 401, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. Local apples, baked goods, food, scarecrow-making, crafts demonstrations, including butter churning; hayrides, old-fashioned games and storytelling, traditional music and tours of 1795 Kissam House; rain or shine. Fee Free, donations accepted. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 20.

BARKFEST. Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater of Eisenhower Park, Field 6A, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 516-572-0200, nassaucountyny.gov. Adoptable animals, many rescues, judging and pet parade at 2:30 p.m. followed by a costume contest and music. Fee Free, accepting pet food donations. Date 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26.

LONG ISLAND CHRYSANTHEMUM SOCIETY SHOW. Starkie Bros. Garden Center, 721 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-536-5048, mums.org/new-york. Display of chrysanthemums in a variety of colors and bloom types, grown outdoors by highly skilled amateurs. Fee Free. Date 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Oct. 27.

FREEPORT GEM AND MINERAL SHOW. Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 631-271-8411, kaleidoscopegemshows.com. Minerals, gems, jewelry, fossils, beads and more for sale. Fee $5.50, free ages 12 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

HARVEST FAIR. St. John's Episcopal Church of Huntington, 12 Prospect St., Huntington, 631-427-1752, stjohnshuntington.org. Holiday boutiques, silent auction, baked goods, raffle baskets, white elephant sale, antiques, thrift shop and handcrafted items. Fee Free admission. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PLAZA. Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall on West Park Avenue, Long Beach, 516-507-8383, artsintheplaza.com. Trick-or-treat around the plaza, live music, hula hoop dance party, children's art station and handcrafted art; 11 a.m. costume parade. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26.

GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN SPECTACULAR SAIL. Belmont Lake State Park, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon, 631-321-3510, nysparks.com. Inflatables, balloon twisting, a children's spooky den, trick-or-treating, games, environmental crafts and funny photos. First 50 carved pumpkins received will be placed on flotation devices and lit with candles and then sailed around Belmont Lake at dusk. Fee Free admission. Date 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26.

FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 99 Central Park Rd., Plainview, 516-349-1966, ourshepherdlives.org. Pony rides, bounce house, children’s costume parade, pumpkin decorating, face painting, farmers’ market (fresh produce), vendors, bake sale and more. Fee Free admission.,. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26; rain date: Oct. 27.

RIVERHEAD HALLOWEEN FEST. Downtown Riverhead, Main Street and along Peconic River, Riverhead, 631-440-1350, halloweenfestriverhead.com. Trick-or-treating on Main Street, 4-6 p.m. and a Halloween parade at 7 p.m. Fee Free. Date 4 p.m. Oct. 26.

BATS, BARNACLES AND BROOMSTICKS - HALLOWEEN PARTY. Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com. Trick-or-treating, vendors, games and prizes. Fee $33, $27 ages 62 and older, $24 ages 3-12 (children in costume $12). Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26.

ARTS IN THE PLAZA. Kennedy Plaza, Long Beach, 516-507-8383, artsintheplaza.com. Handcrafted art, live music, children's art station and cultural performances. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 26.

NEW YORK AUTOFEST WESTBURY CRUISE NIGHT. 1504 Old Country Rd., (former Source Mall), Westbury, 516-882-5022. Food trucks and entertainment; weather permitting. Fee Free, $5 show cars. Date 5-9 p.m. Thur. through Oct. 24.

FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL. Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury, 516-334-0066, hicksnurseries.com. Hayrides (until 4 p.m.), live animals, pumpkins and the animated story display; roasted corn, popcorn and other foods available (weekends only and Oct. 14); take a picture with Otto the Ghost (weekends only from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.). Fee Free admission. Date 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 27.

BUCKLEY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL FALL FAIR. Buckley Country Day School, 2 I.U. Willets Rd., Roslyn, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, activities, food and more. Fee Free admission. Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 20.

NORTH EASTERN ARMS COLLECTORS ANTIQUE AND MODERN ARMS SHOW. American Legion Post 94, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 631-241-3299, nwsdy.li/nearms. Pre-Civil War to modern times, including muskets, swords, bayonets, medals and insignia. Fee $8. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27.

HAUNTED WAIL-ING BOOS-EUM. The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St. (Route 25A), Cold Spring Harbor, 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org. Annual not-so-scary Haunted Boo-seum, chock-full of hands-on and wonderfully creepy activities. Live critters in Dr. Gellerman’s Spooky Zoo, meet costumed characters, and go home with spooky crafts; rain or shine. Fee $15 per child, $5 adults. Date 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27

HARVEST FESTIVAL. Port Jefferson Village, Port Jefferson, 631-473-1414. Live music throughout the village, haunted walking tours, costumed dog parade at 2 p.m. on East Main Street, marshmallow roasting, tastings, scarecrow alley, chowder contest, chowder crawl (till 4 p.m., fee) and more. Fee Free admission, fee for some activities. Date Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 27.

PSYCHIC, HEALER AND WELLNESS EXPO. Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 3845 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Ronkonkoma, 516-639-6903, empoweredpathexpos.wordpress.com. Readings from clairvoyants, mediums and tarot card readers, health and wellness vendors. Fee Free admission; $40 readings for 15 minute session, cash only. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27.

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS. Main Street, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, patchogue.com. Halloween fun, come in costume, trick-or-treat at participating Main Street businesses, collect tokens and get a prize at the Patchogue pumpkin patch. Fee Free. Date 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL. Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street on the harbor, Stony Brook, 631-751-2244, stonybrookvillage.com. Trick-or-treat at shops, games, Monster Merlin parade, dance performances and more. Fee Free. Date 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31.