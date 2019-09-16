Fall and winter fairs, festivals on Long Island
Here are dozens of fairs and festivals all over the Island to explore this fall and winter.
OCTOBER Oyster Fest and Halloween events
RISE OF THE JACK O'LANTERNS. Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-252-3392, therise.org. More than 5,000 hand-carved and illuminated jack-o'-lanterns light up the night, featuring the work of dozens of artists in an outdoor walk-through experience; suitable for all ages; rain or shine; must reserve in advance. Fee $26, $22 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger. Date Oct. 6, 11-13, 17-20, 24-28.
LONG ISLAND CARS "FALL HARVEST" CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET. Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectibles, vendors selling parts and accessories, cars for sale by owners, live music, food vendors and free pumpkin patch for children. Fee $9, free 12 and younger; $20 show cars. Date 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6; rain date: Oct. 20.
BETHPAGE HARVEST FESTIVAL & STREET FAIR. Broadway, Bethpage, 516-442-6000, nassaucountycraftshows.com. Vendors, food trucks, live music and more. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6.
DAHLIA SHOW. Carriage House, Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Montauk Highway, Great River, 631-581-1002, longislanddahlia.org. Learn how to grow dahlias, view a photo exhibition; all show flowers available for sale after show. Fee Free; $8 parking. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6.
PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE FALL FESTIVAL. Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Rd., Plainview, 516-937-5646, pobcoc.com. Arts, crafts, food vendors, live entertainment and children's activities; rain or shine. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6
OKTOBERFEST. Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com. Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Biergarten with a special menu and beer on tap, German dancing demonstrations and live ompah-style music. Fee Free admission. Dates Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 11, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 12, noon-10 p.m. Oct. 13.
LONG ISLAND FALL FESTIVAL. Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, 631-423-6100, lifallfestival.com. Entertainment, carnival, vendors, international food courts, activities and more. Fee Free admission. Dates 5-10 p.m. Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14.
FALL FESTIVAL AND COSTUME PARADE. Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov. Craft vendors, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, music, carousel, hay rides, costume parade at noon Oct. 12 at the Recreational Center fields. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.
APPLE FESTIVAL. Historical Society of the Massapequas, 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-799-2023, massapequahistoricalsociety.org. Apples, pie, hot dogs, crafts, trash and treasure, vendors, face-painting and live music from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Old Grace Church, the Delancy Floyd-Jones Free Library and Elbert Floyd Jones Cottage are available for tours. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12; rain date: Oct. 13.
MILL NECK FAMILY APPLE FESTIVAL. Mill Neck Manor House, 40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck, 516-628-4231, millneck.org/apple. Country crafts, children's activities, cheeses, apples, baked goods, country store, face-painting, hearing screenings, and house tours. Fee Free admission; $15 parking fee. Date 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.
MONTAUK FALL FESTIVAL. Montauk Village Green, Main Street, Montauk, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com. Clam chowder-tasting contest (11 a.m. Sat.), farmers' market, pumpkin decorating, beer and L.I. wine, children's art contest and activities, live music, food and carousel. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.
MERRICK ART, CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW. Sunrise Highway at the corner of Hewlett Avenue, Merrick, 516-442-6000, nassaucountycraftshows.com. Crafts and gifts. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.
LINDENHURST FIRE DEPARTMENT'S FESTIVAL. Firemen’s Memorial Park, 555 Heiling Park, Lindenhurst, 631-926-7821. Harvest festival, vendors, craft beer, carnival rides, bounce house, petting zoo and more. Fee $5, free for kids; $4 unlimited fun zone. Date Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 12; rain date: Oct. 13.
CARRIAGE HOUSE ANTIQUE FAIR. Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton, 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org. Artisan and antique vendors. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12.
FALL MUSTER AT THE ARSENAL. Colonial Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-223-8017, huntingtonmilitia.com. The Huntington Militia re-creates an 18th-century muster, featuring a Colonial encampment, drills, Colonial life skills, tours of the Arsenal and period music. Fee Free. Date Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 13.
ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET. Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center (next to Chase Bank), 901 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, 516-567-0657, rememberyesteryears.com. Furniture, collectibles, vintage, jewelry, toys, primitives, garden, bric-brac, linens, tools, clothes & accessories, lighting, pottery. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13.
RIVERHEAD COUNTRY FAIR. Downtown Riverhead, Main Street and along Peconic River, Riverhead, 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com. Enjoy the works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays and competitions, authors, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, pony rides, business expositions and displays and food. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13.
NEWSDAY'S MARCHING BAND FESTIVAL. Mitchel Athletic Complex, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 631-843-2214, newsday.com/marchingbandfestival. High school marching bands perform over three nights. Fee $12 in advance through any participating school, free ages 10 and younger. Date 7 p.m. Oct. 15-17; postponement dates: Oct. 23-24.
FRIENDSHIP FAIR. The Church of the Ascension, 71 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-766-0693, ascensionrvc.org. Silent auction, raffles, thrift tables, home cooked meals, books, toys, collectibles, jewelry, antiques and more; Phillip Weiss will be on site 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. to appraise antiques for a fee (no furniture or jewelry). Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 18-19.
CENTER MORICHES FALL FESTIVAL. Main Street, Center Moriches, 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org. Vendors selling goods and food, raffles, artists and activities for children. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19.
FALL FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR. Cutchogue Village Green Historic Buildings, Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Fine art, photography, silver, jewelry, pottery, hand made crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items and more. Fee $2. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19; rain date: Oct. 20.
CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ART, CRAFT AND GIFT SHOW. Christopher Morley Park, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, 516-442-6000, nassaucountycraftshows.com. Crafts and gifts. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
HARVEST FESTIVAL. Benner's Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket, 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com. Cider making, folk music, games, crafts, homestead arts, storytelling, farm animals, local produce, food, pumpkin picking (fee) and hay rides. Fee $8, $6 seniors and ages 14 and younger. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
ROCK HALL COUNTRY FAIR. Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence, 516-239-1157, friendsofrockhall.org/country-fair. Country music, log rolling, Colonial historians, children's pumpkin patch, make-your-own scarecrow and craft area, craft and food vendors, animal farm and pony rides. Fee Free admission. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
OYSTER FESTIVAL. Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and along Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-628-1625, theoysterfestival.org. Live entertainment, artisans, pirate shows, midway rides, oyster eating and shucking contest, food court; no alcohol or pets; rain or shine. Fee Free admission. Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
PATCHOGUE FALL FESTIVAL. Main Street, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, Patchogue.com. Petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, chili and chowder contest, entertainment and vendors along with a costume parade. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19; rain date: Oct. 26.
HALLOWEEN AT THE LONGWOOD ESTATE: BARNYARD SCARE. Longwood Estate, Longwood and Smith roads, Ridge, 631-924-1820. Come in costume, make Halloween crafts and bring in child-sized clothes to create your own scarecrow. Fee $10. Date 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19.
CHILI COOK-OFF AND FALL FESTIVAL. Association for Mental Health and Wellness, 939 Johnson Ave., Ronkonkoma, 631-471-7242 ext. 1329, chili.mhaw.org. Diverse and creative meat and vegan chili dishes from local food establishments, area businesses, and local talent; prizes given in several categories. Vendors, food, beverages, and children’s games including a Halloween costume contest for children younger than 10 at 3:30 p.m. Fee Free admission. Chili tasting tickets: $5 for 2 ($5 for 3 in advance), $10 for 5 ($10 for 7 in advance), $20 for 12 ($20 for 15 in advance). Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 19.
TOWN OF ISLIP APPLE FESTIVAL. Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville, 631-224-5430. Live entertainment, more than 250 crafts and specialty vendors, and a large festival food court with apple treats. A family fun zone with a pumpkin patch, rides, petting zoo, pony rides, crafts and apple culinary and scarecrow contests. Parking and shuttle bus from the Sayville Train Station. Fee Free admission. Date 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 19; rain date: Oct. 26.
FALL FAMILY FISHING FESTIVAL. McDonald Pond, Hempstead Lake State Park, Southern State Parkway, West Hempstead, 631-444-0283, parks.ny.gov. Fishing for the whole family, a children's "Casting for Pumpkins" contest; more than 1,000 trout are stocked for the festival. Fee Free; loaner rods and bait available. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19.
LONG ISLAND REPTILE EXPO. Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood-Grant Campus, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood, 845-526-4845, reptileexpo.com. More than 150 vendors, featuring pet reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies on display and for sale. Fee $10, $5 ages 7-12, free ages 6 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20.
NEW YORK AUTOFEST HALLOWEEN CAR SHOW. Chelsea Mansion, 34 Muttontown Lane, East Norwich, 516-882-5022, nyautofest.com. Fee $5 spectators, free younger than 12; $25 show vehicles. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20; rain date: Oct. 27.
FALL FAMILY FESTIVAL. Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, ParkRestaurant.com. Fall-themed celebration with arts and crafts, games for kids, petting zoo, pony rides, fall-themed menu, live music, entertainers, face painting. Fee $10, free 12 and younger. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 20.
HUNTINGTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY APPLE FESTIVAL. Daniel W. Kissam House Museum, 434 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-427-7045 ext. 401, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. Local apples, baked goods, food, scarecrow-making, crafts demonstrations, including butter churning; hayrides, old-fashioned games and storytelling, traditional music and tours of 1795 Kissam House; rain or shine. Fee Free, donations accepted. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 20.
BARKFEST. Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater of Eisenhower Park, Field 6A, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 516-572-0200, nassaucountyny.gov. Adoptable animals, many rescues, judging and pet parade at 2:30 p.m. followed by a costume contest and music. Fee Free, accepting pet food donations. Date 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26.
LONG ISLAND CHRYSANTHEMUM SOCIETY SHOW. Starkie Bros. Garden Center, 721 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-536-5048, mums.org/new-york. Display of chrysanthemums in a variety of colors and bloom types, grown outdoors by highly skilled amateurs. Fee Free. Date 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Oct. 27.
FREEPORT GEM AND MINERAL SHOW. Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 631-271-8411, kaleidoscopegemshows.com. Minerals, gems, jewelry, fossils, beads and more for sale. Fee $5.50, free ages 12 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
HARVEST FAIR. St. John's Episcopal Church of Huntington, 12 Prospect St., Huntington, 631-427-1752, stjohnshuntington.org. Holiday boutiques, silent auction, baked goods, raffle baskets, white elephant sale, antiques, thrift shop and handcrafted items. Fee Free admission. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26.
HALLOWEEN IN THE PLAZA. Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall on West Park Avenue, Long Beach, 516-507-8383, artsintheplaza.com. Trick-or-treat around the plaza, live music, hula hoop dance party, children's art station and handcrafted art; 11 a.m. costume parade. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26.
GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN SPECTACULAR SAIL. Belmont Lake State Park, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon, 631-321-3510, nysparks.com. Inflatables, balloon twisting, a children's spooky den, trick-or-treating, games, environmental crafts and funny photos. First 50 carved pumpkins received will be placed on flotation devices and lit with candles and then sailed around Belmont Lake at dusk. Fee Free admission. Date 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26.
FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 99 Central Park Rd., Plainview, 516-349-1966, ourshepherdlives.org. Pony rides, bounce house, children’s costume parade, pumpkin decorating, face painting, farmers’ market (fresh produce), vendors, bake sale and more. Fee Free admission.,. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26; rain date: Oct. 27.
RIVERHEAD HALLOWEEN FEST. Downtown Riverhead, Main Street and along Peconic River, Riverhead, 631-440-1350, halloweenfestriverhead.com. Trick-or-treating on Main Street, 4-6 p.m. and a Halloween parade at 7 p.m. Fee Free. Date 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
BATS, BARNACLES AND BROOMSTICKS - HALLOWEEN PARTY. Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com. Trick-or-treating, vendors, games and prizes. Fee $33, $27 ages 62 and older, $24 ages 3-12 (children in costume $12). Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26.
ARTS IN THE PLAZA. Kennedy Plaza, Long Beach, 516-507-8383, artsintheplaza.com. Handcrafted art, live music, children's art station and cultural performances. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 26.
NEW YORK AUTOFEST WESTBURY CRUISE NIGHT. 1504 Old Country Rd., (former Source Mall), Westbury, 516-882-5022. Food trucks and entertainment; weather permitting. Fee Free, $5 show cars. Date 5-9 p.m. Thur. through Oct. 24.
FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL. Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury, 516-334-0066, hicksnurseries.com. Hayrides (until 4 p.m.), live animals, pumpkins and the animated story display; roasted corn, popcorn and other foods available (weekends only and Oct. 14); take a picture with Otto the Ghost (weekends only from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.). Fee Free admission. Date 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 27.
BUCKLEY COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL FALL FAIR. Buckley Country Day School, 2 I.U. Willets Rd., Roslyn, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, activities, food and more. Fee Free admission. Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 20.
NORTH EASTERN ARMS COLLECTORS ANTIQUE AND MODERN ARMS SHOW. American Legion Post 94, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 631-241-3299, nwsdy.li/nearms. Pre-Civil War to modern times, including muskets, swords, bayonets, medals and insignia. Fee $8. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27.
HAUNTED WAIL-ING BOOS-EUM. The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St. (Route 25A), Cold Spring Harbor, 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org. Annual not-so-scary Haunted Boo-seum, chock-full of hands-on and wonderfully creepy activities. Live critters in Dr. Gellerman’s Spooky Zoo, meet costumed characters, and go home with spooky crafts; rain or shine. Fee $15 per child, $5 adults. Date 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27
HARVEST FESTIVAL. Port Jefferson Village, Port Jefferson, 631-473-1414. Live music throughout the village, haunted walking tours, costumed dog parade at 2 p.m. on East Main Street, marshmallow roasting, tastings, scarecrow alley, chowder contest, chowder crawl (till 4 p.m., fee) and more. Fee Free admission, fee for some activities. Date Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 27.
PSYCHIC, HEALER AND WELLNESS EXPO. Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 3845 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Ronkonkoma, 516-639-6903, empoweredpathexpos.wordpress.com. Readings from clairvoyants, mediums and tarot card readers, health and wellness vendors. Fee Free admission; $40 readings for 15 minute session, cash only. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27.
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS. Main Street, Patchogue, 631-207-1000, patchogue.com. Halloween fun, come in costume, trick-or-treat at participating Main Street businesses, collect tokens and get a prize at the Patchogue pumpkin patch. Fee Free. Date 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL. Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street on the harbor, Stony Brook, 631-751-2244, stonybrookvillage.com. Trick-or-treat at shops, games, Monster Merlin parade, dance performances and more. Fee Free. Date 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31.
NOVEMBER Chocolate Fest and holiday craft fairs
CRAFT AND VENDOR SALE. AMVETS Post 18, 141 Carleton Ave., East Islip, 631-277-9842. Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary,Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2.
THE I LOVE CHOCOLATE FEST. Chelsea Mansion, 34 Muttontown Lane, East Norwich, 631-488-0521, lovechocolatefest.com. Sample and buy chocolate from more than 50 exhibitors, plus wine, crafts, giveaways and other treats; rain or shine. Fee $15 ($12.50 in advance), $12 ($10 in advance) seniors 62 and older, military, EMT's and firefighters, $10 ($8 in advance) ages 4-12. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2-3.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR. St. Anthony's High School, 275 Wolf Hill Rd., South Huntington, 631-271-2020, stanthonyshs.org. More than 100 vendors, hosted by the Mother's Guild. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2.
GREAT BEER EXPO. NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale, 631-940-7290, greatbeerexpo.com. More than 50 breweries and more than 100 beers; 21 and older. Fee $45 in advance, $55 at the door, $12 designated drivers; $5 parking. Date 12:30-4 p.m., 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 2.
WADING RIVER FALL FEST. Historic downtown area, Wading River, wadingrivershorehamchamber.com. Street fair with fall festivities, food, crafts, pumpkin carving contest, hayrides and more. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2.
ISLIP COUNTRY FAIR. Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St., Islip, islipchamberofcommerce.org. Inflatable rides, pumpkin patch, line dancing, food vendors and more. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3.
GOLD COAST INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL. Gold Coast Arts Center, 113 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, 516-829-2570, goldcoastfilmfestival.org. The Gold Coast Arts Center in collaboration with the Town of North Hempstead. Fee $15 individual ticket, $13 seniors; $150 all access pass, $75 six pack flex plan. Date Nov. 4-13; check website for films and times. CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR. Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge, 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com. More than 100 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9-10.
CHRISTMAS FAIR. Holy Spirit Church, 16 S. 6th St., New Hyde Park, 516-328-0348, holyspiritchurch.com. Vendors selling a variety of items. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10.
LONG ISLAND WOODWORKERS SHOW. Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8401, LIWoodworkers.org. Handcrafted furniture and wood projects, demonstrations in wood-turning, scrolling, woodcarving and cabinet/furniture making; tour the homes in the Village Restoration. Fee $14, $8 ages 5-12 and older than 60, free younger than 5. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9-10.
AUTUMN ART AND CRAFT FESTIVAL. Hilton Long Island/Huntington Hotel, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, 631-563-8551, preferredpromotions.com. Handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, woodworking, candles, and more; artisans on site to answer questions and customize orders. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10.
ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR. American Legion Post 948, 2730 Royle St., Bellmore, 631-875-8848. Handmade items, hand-painted wood, metal and glass, hand-knit items, personalized ornaments, candles, primitives, baby items, fall and holiday decorations. Fee Free. Dates 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17.
SCANDINAVIAN BAZAAR. St. James Lutheran Church, Woodlawn Avenue, between Second and Third avenues, St. James, 631-862-8017. Scandinavian decorative items and food including cheeses, chocolate, rodkal and authentic Scandinavian baked goods; includes a Scandinavian lunch. Fee Free admission. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16.
LONG ISLAND MUSIC LOVERS FAIR. American Legion Hall Post 1066, 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa, 973-209-6067, showsandexpos.com. Records, compact discs, DVDs and memorabilia for sale. Fee $5; $15 preshow at 8 a.m. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17.
NATIVE AMERICAN FEAST. Garvies Point Museum and Preserve, 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove, 516-571-8010, garviespointmuseum.com. Demonstrations of American Indian cooking and fire making, pottery-making, films, corn grinding, tools, spear-throwing; rain or shine. Fee $8, $5 ages 5-12 and seniors 62 and older, free younger than 5. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23-24.
FALL AND HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR. Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, 98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville, 516-433-2900 ext. 119, holytrinityhs.echalk.com. Crafts, sports memorabilia, new merchandise, raffles, 50/50, bake sale and more. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23
L.I. WHO: AN UNEARTHLY CONVENTION. Ramada Plaza, 1730 North Ocean Ave., Holtsville, 631-758-2900, longislanddoctorwho.com. A Doctor Who convention featuring authors, entertainment, gaming, podcasting, special guests, signings, presentations and more. Fee $65 adult weekend pass ($55 by Oct. 31), $20 ages 12 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24.
FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR. Walt Whitman High School, 301 West Hills Rd., Huntington Station, 631-549-8582, shufsd.org. More than 100 professional artists and craftsmen selling paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wooden items, florals, handbags, clothing, toys, dolls and other handmade gifts; food court. Fee $2, free ages 12 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23.
CHRISTMAS FAIR. Trinity Lutheran Church of Islip, 111 Nassau Ave., Islip, 631-666-5884, trinityislip.org. Christmas fair featuring vendors and crafts. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23.
CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR. East Islip High School, 1 Redmen St., Islip Terrace, 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com. Handmade and self designed crafts. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23-24.
BIG APPLE DEPRESSION ERA GLASS/POTTERY SHOW. VFW Post 5253, Albertson, 155 Searingtown Rd., Albertson, 516-476-0155, justglass.com. Glassware and pottery from the Depression era. Fee $5.50. Date 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24.
FESTIVAL OF TREES. NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-378-2000 ext. 651, cpnassau.org. Designer decorated trees, entertainment, gingerbread village, Santa, children's activities, and vendors. Fee $15, $10 ages 2-12. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
COUNTRY PARLOR HOLIDAY FOLK ART AND CRAFT SHOW. Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.com. Folk artists and craftspeople in the historic Naugles Barn at Hallockville; folk art, crafts and gifts including baskets, tree trimmings and holiday decor, wreaths, rugs, woodcarvings and decoys, gift baskets and ornaments. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
CHRISTKINDL MARKT. Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com. Traditional German Christmas market, Christmas wreaths and greenery, arts and crafts, imported specialties, a visit with Santa, crafts and activities for kids, white elephant table and food. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
MONTAUK COMMUNITY CHURCH CHRISTMAS FAIR. Montauk Community Church, 850 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2022, montaukchamber.com. Baked goods, homemade items, Christmas toys and gifts; rummage sale (till noon). Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30.
1880s THANKSGIVING. Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 516-572-8400, OBVRNASSAU.COM. Traditional cooking demonstrations, traditional fiddle music, historic legends and more. Fee $14, $8 ages 5-12 and older than 60, free younger than 5. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
DECEMBER Holiday light shows and Dicken's Fest
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW. Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-543-6622, holidaylightshow.org. Drive through a seaside trail filled with light displays and holiday vignettes. Fee $20 a car, buy tickets at the gate, credit card only. Date 5 p.m. Dec. 1-30 (closed Dec. 24-25).
COUNTRY PARLOR HOLIDAY FOLK ART AND CRAFT SHOW. Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.com. Folk artists and craftspeople in the historic Naugles Barn at Hallockville; folk art, crafts and gifts including baskets, tree trimmings and holiday decor, wreaths, rugs, woodcarvings and decoys, gift baskets and ornaments. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7-8.
HOLIDAY FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR. Art League of Long Island, 107 E. Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills, 631-462-5400, artleagueli.net. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7-8.
NORTHPORT CRAFT FAIR. Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Rd., Northport, 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com. More than 200 vendors, arts, crafts and gift items. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8.
SUFFOLK GEM, MINERAL, FOSSIL, JEWELRY AND BEAD SHOW. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 495 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-567-3342, suffolkgem.com. Minerals, precious and semi-precious gems, handcrafted jewelry and beads, wire and macramé wrapping, and geode cracking; food court. Fee $6, free for children younger than 12 with an adult. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7-8.
HOLIDAY FAIR. Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-5500, southoldhistoricalsociety.org. Local artisans, unique holiday gifts for all, crafts and face painting for children and photos with Santa. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7.
CHARLES DICKENS FESTIVAL. Port Jefferson Village, Port Jefferson, 631-473-5220, portjeff.com/dickens. Family-oriented celebration, parades, trolley and carriage rides, vendors, costumed characters from "A Christmas Carol," Victorian entertainment and more. Fee Free, fee for some activities and events. Date Dec. 7-8.
SANTA COMES TO LONGWOOD. Longwood Estate, Longwood and Smith Rds., Ridge, 631-451-6100, brookhavenny.gov. Visit with Santa's lap, take photos and bring a letter, for children younger than 12; hot chocolate, holiday craft and train display. Fee $5 a child, donations of new unwrapped toys requested. Date 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7.
WOODEN WONDERLAND: CARVERS HOLIDAY AND SHOW. Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org. Live woodworking, handmade carvings, wooden items and artisan wares created by Long Island craftspeople. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
ROCKY POINT PTA HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE. Rocky Point Middle School, 76 Rocky Point Yaphank Rd, Rocky Point, 631-744-1600, rockypointpta.com. Crafts, vendors, raffles, food; professional photos with Santa available. Fee Free. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7.
DEEPWELLS MANSION HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE. Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James, 631-563-8551, preferredpromotions.com. Original art, stained and painted glass, jewelry, handmade soaps, candles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday cards and more; tree lighting Dec. 7. Fee $5, free younger than 12. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15.
HOLIDAY FESTIVAL. Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street on the harbor, Stony Brook, 631-751-2244, stonybrookvillage.com. Parade with 14-foot puppets, a promenade of decorated holiday trees, live music, holiday trains display, a visit from Santa, and tree lighting. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR. Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, 98 Cherry Lane, Hicksville, 516-433-2900 ext. 119, holytrinityhs.echalk.com. More than 100 vendors, crafts, sports memorabilia, new merchandise, raffles, 50/50 and more. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14.
ST.JAMES/SMITHTOWN CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR. Smithtown High School East, 10 School St., St. James, 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com. More than 100 vendors, crafts and gift items, sculpture and more. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14-15.
SUGAR PLUM BALL. Chateau Briand, 440 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-378-2000 ext. 651, cpnassau.org. Dinner and dancing forgirls ages 4-12 and the men in their lives. Includes a complimentary flower and gift for each princess, plus a visit from the Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends. Enjoy the "Waltz of the Flowers" from the Nutcracker Ballet. Fee $175 per couple. Date Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 15.
SELDEN CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR. Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Dr., Selden, 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com. More than 200 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 21-22.
FEBRUARY Chowder contest and craft beer festival
LONG ISLAND CHOWDER CONTEST. Snapper Inn, 500 Shore Dr., Oakdale, 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com. Sample chowders from local restaurants, three categories will be judged. Contest starts at noon, winners announced at 2 p.m. Fee $10 suggested donation. Date Noon Feb. 1.
SOUPER BOWL LIV. Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Dr., Port Washington, 516-883-6566, pwcoc.org. Taste soups donated by Port Washington restaurants, vote for your favorite; bring a nonperishable food item. Fee $10, $3 ages 11 and younger. Date Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 1.
VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER AT THE MANSION. Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org. Hors d'oeuvres in the Memorial Wing, dinner in the Northport porch and dessert in the Lancaster Room; reserve. Date 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Feb. 8.
HOPS AND PROPS CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL. NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org. Sample a wide range of craft beers amid the planes; must be 21 and older to attend. Date 7-10 p.m. Feb. 8.
CHOCOVINO - A VALENTINE WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING DINNER. Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com. Five-course meal accompanied by Raphael wines and chocolate; must be 21 and older. Fee $199 per couple. Date 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
MARCH Exhibits and demonstrations
THE LONG ISLAND PEN SHOW. Hofstra University Student Center, Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead, 631-235-4690, lipenshow.com. Collectors and dealers of vintage and modern writing instruments exhibiting pens of all kinds, desk sets, inkwells, paper and writing supplies, demonstrations, repairs, appraisals and more. Fee $10 daily admission. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 8.
APRIL Gaming expo and Easter brunch
PENGUIN EGG HUNT. Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, LongIslandAquarium.com. Children can "hunt" for up to 5 eggs filled with candy or fun aquarium prizes. Fee $33 ages 13-61, $27 seniors 62 and older, $24 ages 3-12. Date 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11-12.
PENGUIN EASTER BRUNCH. Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, LongIslandAquarium.com. Includes brunch, admission to the aquarium and a penguin egg hunt; reserve. Fee $54.95, $26.95 ages 3-12. Date 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. April 12.
LONG ISLAND TABLETOP GAMING EXPO 2020. NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org. Events catering to new and experienced players of all games, an opportunity to learn everything from Dungeons and Dragons to Warmachine to Magic: The Gathering, and various board games. Fee $20, $10 ages 2-12 (in advance). Date 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Apr. 18.
