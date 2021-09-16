Fairs and festivals are slated to return all over Long Island this fall and winter. Many are outdoor affairs, with food and drink vendors, family friendly activities and, often, live music, too. Event details are subject to change due to weather conditions or pandemic restrictions. Admission is free unless otherwise noted.

SEPTEMBER

ARTS IN THE PLAZA. Handcrafted art, live music, children's art station and cultural performances; held at Kennedy Plaza in Long Beach. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, 516-507-8383, artsintheplaza.com

GREEK FESTIVAL ON THE HARBOR. Rides, games, food Sept. 24-26, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-944-3180, newtonshows.com

FALL ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFT FAIR. Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 25 (rain date Sept. 26), 631-734-6382 oldtownartsguild.org

WILDWOOD FALL FESTIVAL. Vendors, wagon rides, pony rides, inflatables (weather permitting), funny photos, environmental displays and children’s entertainment, scarecrow contest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 25, Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov

NORTHERN SPUR TRAIN AND SWAP MEET. All types of model railroad equipment, Hess and die-cast vehicles available for sale to the public; breakfast and lunch will be available. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26, Nov. 7, Jan. 2, 2022, Feb. 20, 2022, March 20, 2022. Lindenhurst Firemen’s Pavilion, Heling Boulevard, Lindenhurst, 631-666-6855. Fee $5 a person, free for under 16 with an adult.

OVER 50 FAIR. Connects adults 50 and older with products and services, exhibitors including travel, health and wellness products, financial services, education. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Samanea Mall, formerly The Source Mall, 1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury, 516-621-1446, over50fair.com. Fee $5, free for veterans with ID.

OCTOBER

HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY CELEBRATION. Art and family activities, Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Garden City, 516-572-4066, cradleofaviation.org. Fee $16, $14 children.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy. Oakdale, 516-567-0657 rememberyesteryears.com

PSYCHIC, HEALER AND WELLNESS EXPO. Readings available from a selection of clairvoyants, mediums, palm readers, astrologists, numerologists, angel card readers and tarot card readers. A selection of health and wellness vendors offering crystals, essential oils, original jewelry and artwork, natural beauty products, alternative health products. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3, Hilton Garden Inn, 3485 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Ronkonkoma, 516-639-6903, empoweredpathexpos.wordpress.com. Fee Readings: $40 per 15-minute session.

HERITAGE TRUST FAMILY FESTIVAL. Rides, games and food vendors, noon-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at North Shore Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd., Mount Sinai, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com

LONG ISLAND FALL FESTIVAL. Entertainment, carnival, vendors, international food courts, activities and more. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington, 631-423-6100, lifallfestival.com

MONTAUK FALL FESTIVAL. Clam chowder-tasting contest (11 a.m., Sat. only), farmers' market, pumpkin decorating, beer and L.I. wine, children's and family activities, live music, food vendors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9-10, Montauk Village Green, Main Street, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL GAUGE SWAP MEET. More than 90 vendors, breakfast and lunch available for purchase 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10, Nov. 14, Dec. 12, AMVETS Post 18, 141 Carleton Ave. East Islip, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. Fee $5, free for ages 11 and under with an adult.

GOLD COAST INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL. The Gold Coast Arts Center in collaboration with the Town of North Hempstead presents live in-person, virtual and drive in movies taking place in venues throughout the North Shore of Long Island, Oct. 10-17 516-829-2570, goldcoastfilmfestival.org. Fee $10-$150 (some events free).

MINEOLA STREET FAIR. Crafts and entertainment along Jericho Turnpike west of Roslyn Road, Mineola, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10 (rain date Oct 17), 516-319-4465, mineolachamber.com

RIVERHEAD COUNTRY FAIR. See works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays and competitions, authors, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, pony rides, business expositions and displays and food, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10, 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com

FRIENDSHIP FAIR. Featuring a silent auction, raffles, thrift tables, home cooked meals, books, toys, collectibles, jewelry, antiques and more, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at The Church of the Ascension, 71 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-766-0693, ascensionrvc.org

APPLE FESTIVAL. Apples, pie, crafts, trash and treasure, vendors, and live music 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Old Grace Church, the Delancy Floyd-Jones Free Library and Elbert Floyd Jones Cottage are available for tours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16, Historical Society of the Massapequas, 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-799-2023, massapequahistoricalsociety.org

CHILI COOK-OFF AND FALL FESTIVAL. A pop-up restaurant style chili smackdown with meat-based and vegan chili dishes. Reservations required for two seatings 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. for parties of two-ten people per table. Each person receives a complimentary chili flight of three tastings and cast one vote. A menu will feature additional orders of chili along with other foods, desserts and beverages available for purchase. Live music, raffle auction, children activities and award ceremony at 5 p.m. 12:30-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Association for Mental Health and Wellness, 939 Johnson Ave., Ronkonkoma, 631-471-7242 ext. 1329, chili.mhaw.org Fee Varies by menu selection.

PATCHOGUE FALL FESTIVAL. Main Street will feature a petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, chili and chowder contest, entertainment and vendors along with a costume parade, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16 (rain date Oct. 23), 631-207-1000, patchogue.com

FALL FAMILY FISHING FESTIVAL. Fishing for the whole family, loaner rods and bait available, "Casting for Pumpkins" contest; more than 1,000 trout are stocked for the festival, held at McDonald Pond. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16, Hempstead Lake State Park, Southern State Parkway, West Hempstead, 631-444-0283, parks.ny.gov. Fee $8 parking.

FALL FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR. Fine art, photography, silver, jewelry, pottery, handmade crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16 (rain date Oct. 17), Cutchogue Village Green Historic Buildings, Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Fee $2.

CENTER MORICHES FALL FESTIVAL. Held on Main Street, featuring vendors selling goods and food, raffles, artists and activities for children. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17, Center Moriches, 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org

LONG ISLAND REPTILE EXPO. More than 150 vendors, featuring pet reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies on display and for sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood-Grant Campus, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood, 845-526-4845, reptileexpo.com. Fee $10, $5 ages 7-12.

BATS, BARNACLES AND BROOMSTICKS — HALLOWEEN PARTY. Featuring trick or treating, vendor tables, games and prizes. Children ages 3-12 are half price in costume with a paid adult, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23, Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com. Fee Free with admission: $39.99, $27.99 ages 3-12, $29.99 ages 62 and older.

GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN SPECTACULAR SAIL. Featuring inflatables, balloon twisting, a children's spooky den, trick or treating, games, environmental crafts and funny photos. The first 50 carved pumpkins received will be placed on flotation devices and lit with candles and then sailed, from the back of kayaks, around Belmont Lake at dusk (6:15 p.m.), noon-3 p.m. Oct. 23, Belmont Lake State Park, North Babylon, 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov

HARVEST FAIR. Featuring holiday boutiques, silent auction, baked goods, top-quality raffle baskets, Vermont cheese, white elephant, antiques and fabulous finds, casual and professional thrift shop, handcrafted items and benefits local ministries and charities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23, St. John's Episcopal Church of Huntington, 12 Prospect St., Main Street, Huntington, 631-427-1752, stjohnshuntington.org

LONG ISLAND CHRYSANTHEMUM SOCIETY SHOW. See a display of spectacular chrysanthemums in a variety of colors and bloom types, grown outdoors by highly skilled amateurs, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24, Starkie Bros. Garden Center, 721 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-263-2719, mums.org/new-york

LONG ISLAND MODEL RAILROAD ENGINEERS OPEN HOUSE. View a large-scale model train layout in operation, members will operate multiple trains on the Club's HO and N Gauge layouts. Fun for all ages. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23-24, Nov. 6-7, Nov. 20-21, Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12, Jan. 22, 2022, Feb 12-13, 2022, LI Model Railroad Engineers, 3661 Horseblock Rd., Unit P, Medford, 631-345-3415, limrre.com Fee Donation.

MERRICK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL FESTIVAL. Merrick LIRR Station, Hewlett and Merrick avenues, 631-499-6824, newtonshows.com. Rides, games, food. Oct. 23-24.

RIVERHEAD HALLOWEEN FEST. Features coffin races 3-4 p.m. on Griffing Avenue and trick or treating 4-6 p.m. and 7 p.m. goblin parade on Main Street, Oct. 23 (rain date Oct. 24), 631-591-0722, halloweenfestriverhead.com

ROCK HALL COUNTRY FAIR. Country music, juggling show, Colonial historians, children's pumpkin patch, make-your-own scarecrow and craft area, craft and food vendors, animal farm and pony rides; proceeds benefit Friends of Rock Hall. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23-24, Rock Hall Museum, Town of Hempstead Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence, 516-239-1157, friendsofrockhall.org/country-fair/

FALL MUSTER AT THE ARSENAL. The Huntington Militia will re-create an 18th-century muster, featuring Colonial encampment, military drills, Colonial life skills, tours of the Arsenal and period music, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 24, Colonial Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-223-8017, huntingtonmilitia.com

HUNTINGTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY APPLE FESTIVAL. Local apples, baked goods, food, scarecrow-making, crafts, historic demonstrations, hayrides, old-fashioned games and storytelling, traditional music and tours of 1795 Kissam House, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24, Daniel W. Kissam House Museum, 434 Park Ave., Huntington, 631-427-7045 ext. 401, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. Fee Donation.

NORTH EASTERN ARMS COLLECTORS ANTIQUE AND MODERN ARMS SHOW. Show and sale with items from pre-Civil War to modern times, including muskets, swords, bayonets, medals and insignia among others, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24, American Legion Post 94, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 631-241-3299, nearms.wixsite.com/nearmshome. Fee $8.

HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL. Trick or treat in shops, children’s games, Monster Mash dancing with a parade beginning at 4 p.m., 2-5 p.m. Oct. 29, Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street, 631-751-2244, stonybrookvillage.com

FREEPORT GEM AND MINERAL SHOW. Minerals, gems, jewelry, fossils, beads and more for sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 631-271-8411, kaleidoscopegemshows.com. Fee $5.50, free for ages 12 and younger.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PLAZA. Trick or treating around Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall on West Park Avenue, live music, hula hoop dance party, children's art station and handcrafted art; 11 a.m. costume parade. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30, Long Beach, 516-476-2473, artsintheplaza.com