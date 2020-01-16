FEBRUARY Chowder contest and craft beer festival

LONG ISLAND CHOWDER CONTEST. Snapper Inn, 500 Shore Dr., Oakdale, 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com. Sample chowders from local restaurants, three categories will be judged. Contest starts at noon, winners announced at 2 p.m. Fee $10 suggested donation. Date Noon Feb. 1.

SOUPER BOWL LIV. Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Dr., Port Washington, 516-883-6566, pwcoc.org. Taste soups donated by Port Washington restaurants, vote for your favorite; bring a nonperishable food item. Fee $10, $3 ages 11 and younger. Date Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 1.

VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER AT THE MANSION. Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org. Hors d'oeuvres in the Memorial Wing, dinner in the Northport porch and dessert in the Lancaster Room; reserve. Date 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Feb. 8.

HOPS AND PROPS CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL. NYCB Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org. Sample a wide range of craft beers amid the planes; must be 21 and older to attend. Date 7-10 p.m. Feb. 8.

CHOCOVINO - A VALENTINE WINE AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING DINNER. Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com. Five-course meal accompanied by Raphael wines and chocolate; must be 21 and older. Fee $199 per couple. Date 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.