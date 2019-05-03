Using the arts to help fight autism

They say it takes a village to raise a child. On May 13, that village will be Patchogue, bringing artists, performers, authors and the public together to raise funds for those affected by autism.

"A Night of Family Fun: A Fundraiser for Autism Speaks," a variety show, book signing, art exhibition and auction, is Eastern Suffolk BOCES' latest in an 18-year tradition of fundraising for Autism Speaks. "We service a lot of kids who are on the autism spectrum. Not every student is able to learn in typical ways," says Peggie Staib, BOCES' associate superintendent. "Each of these acts will have something connecting to learning but in an entertaining way."

All of the performers have appeared in area schools and donated their talent after event organizer Loretta Corbisiero, BOCES arts-in-education coordinator, reached out. Gary Hygom, executive director of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, offered its stage, and the Patchogue Arts Council tapped local artists for contributions. All profits from ticket sales go to Autism Speaks, and the non-profit Patchogue Arts Council and Autism Speaks will evenly divide funds raised from the art auction.

"We're really happy it can benefit both organizations," says Beth Giacummo, PAC's executive director. She promises everything from "an illustration of Slimer from 'Ghostbusters' to a traditional landscape painting," with works to ranging from $50 to $1,000. Contributing artists will receive free tickets, and they'll be accepting work up till the last minute, Giacummo says.

GETTING IN ON THE ACT

With acts like PUSH Physical Theater, a dance troupe that uses choreography, props and original music to tell stories about astronomy and nature, and Circque-tacular's jugglers and aerialists, the program is family-friendly and focused on fun. Ball in the House, an R&B-soul-pop a cappella group featured on "America's Got Talent," is traveling from Boston to add their voices to the cause. "It's the magic of music and pictures, all these different sensory stimuli that break through," says performer Ron Trotta, "and kids just love dogs." The meteorologist, along with author Elly McGuire and Schmitty the Weather Dog, have been teaching science to kids with autism for years.

While it's hoped the event will be the first of many, says Staib, "Our greatest hope is that eventually we won't need programs like this, because they'll figure out what's causing autism and be able to do something."

