Free drive-in fireworks show coming to Tobay 

The Town of Oyster Bay is hosting a free drive-in concert and fireworks show intended to show admiration for the USA.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announced that the town is hosting a “Celebrate America” event at Tobay Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m.

“The Town of Oyster Bay hosts a patriotic salute to the nation each year as part of our free Summer Concert Series,” says Saladino. “Many adjustments have been made this year to ensure the health and safety of attendees … This show provides a free evening out with family while celebrating our patriotism at a time where so many of us have gained a greater appreciation of our freedom and all of the things that unite us as a nation.”

The town held similar events for residents last year, including a July “Salute to America” fireworks program at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa Park. “As was the case with many events, this year proved to be more of a challenge," Saladino says, adding that the town received several requests for a fireworks show after announcing its drive-in event series.

Open only to residents of the Town of Oyster Bay, the night will also include a live performance by the tribute act New York Bee Gees. ID will be required for entry; vehicles will be permitted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Face coverings must be worn if using restrooms; all must otherwise remain in their cars. Anyone attending is being asked to donate a nonperishable food item upon arrival with donations benefiting Island Harvest Food Bank. Performances are subject to change and will take place, weather permitting; call 516-797-7925 for more information.