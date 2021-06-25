It's that time of year again. Start celebrating summer and the Fourth of July by looking to the skies above Long Island. Firework spectaculars promise not to disappoint with thrilling pyrotechnic displays. Check out these locatons and events that either spotlight the fireworks alone or as an added attraction.

Here are fireworks shows to catch on Long Island:

LONG ISLAND DUCKS POST GAME FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will play the Long Island Ducks and a fireworks display will follow; July 3 and July 4; Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Dr., $15, liducks.com, 631-940-3825.

INDEPENDENCE DAY SALUTE TO VETERANS FIREWORKS Salute to Veterans honors local heroes, followed by a concert by the Commodores and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. on June 26. The rain date is June 27; Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout, free, toh.li/facilities/beaches-and-pools/beaches, 516-489-5000.

ALIVE ON 25 This summer street festival on Main Street features live music, food, local craft beer and wine, artists, street vendors and activities for all ages. The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. on July 1, rain date Aug. 19; downtown Riverhead, Main Street and along the Peconic River, free, downtownriverhead.org, 631-209-4244.

RIVERHEAD RACEWAY CELEBRATION WITH FIREWORKS There will be a Demo Derby, kids "Big Wheel" race and more on July 3 at 4 p.m. The fireworks begin at dusk; Riverhead Raceway, 1797 Old Country Rd, $30; $10 children 6-12; 5 and under free, riverheadraceway.com, 631-842-7223.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS Catch fireworks over Shinnecock Bay, part of Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual fundraiser, with additional viewing from Coopers Beach at 9:15 p.m. on July 2; rain date: July 3; Southampton, free, sfah.org, 631-283-5847.

ORIENT HARBOR FIRWORKS See fireworks over Orient Harbor starting at 9:15 p.m. on July 3; rain date Aug. 7. The show can be viewed from the causeway (Route 25) between East Marion and Orient. Donations are accepted, orientfireworks.com.

JONES BEACH JULY FOURTH FIREWORKS Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular takes place at the Central Mall with a musical simulcast of patriotic songs on WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM. The fireworks are included in the $10 park admission fee; 9:30 p.m., July 4, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., parks.ny.gov, 516-785-1600.

JULY 4TH FIREWORKS CRUISE Cruise to see the Jones Beach State Park fireworks onboard the Captain Lou fleet; cash bar, DJ and dancing, 8 to 11 p.m. on July 4, 31 Woodcleft Ave., $70, captloufleet.com/cruises/, 516-623-5823.

CELEBRATE AMERICA Drive-in concert with the Rock this Town Orchestra, Brian Setzer tribute band, on 8 p.m. Aug. 3 followed by a Grucci fireworks show; TOBAY Beach, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. Concerts are open to town residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and residency will be verified upon admission, free, oysterbaytown.com.