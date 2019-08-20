End your summer on a high note with two feasts fit for family and friends featuring a smorgasbord of international dishes, music, dancing — even bacon-dusted doughnuts.

SUMAQ PERUVIAN FOOD FESTIVAL

Have a taste of Peru without the expensive flight. The ninth annual SUMAQ Peruvian Food Festival at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City on Aug. 24 and 25 includes traditional cuisine, musical performances, folklore dancing and craft vendors.

“It feels like Peru is here for a weekend,” says organizer Cinthia Diaz comparing the festival to Mistura, Peru’s 10-day food fair. SUMAQ (which means “delicious” in the indigenous language of Quechua) is a way to spread Peruvian culture, Diaz says. Chefs visiting from the New York tristate area and Peru will be presenting a variety of dishes, drinks and desserts. Diaz says she looks forward to eating picarones, squash-sweet-potato doughnuts and recommends cuy frito (fried guinea pig) for those with an adventurous palate.

On both days, there will be live cooking demonstrations from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and a raffle for a roundtrip ticket to Peru.

Another perk is “you get the festival and the museum for the same price,” says Diaz, which means festivalgoers can visit the Cradle of Aviation after filling up on fish ceviche or passion fruit cheesecake.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (VIP sessions start at 12 p.m.) Aug. 24-25 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd. in Garden City.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ADMISSION $15 adults, $7 ages 2-12 and $120 VIP. Tickets can be purchased online or the day of the event and includes admission to the aviation museum from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

INFO www.sumaqpff.com, 516-422-2718

PLATTDUETSCHE PARK’S BACONFEST

It’s time to put down the Bavarian pretzels and pick up the bacon-wrapped bratwurst. Plattduetsche Park’s Baconfest on Aug. 23 and 24 in Franklin Square is serving German cuisine with a bacon twist. Menu options include a pork and bacon skewer, bacon and maple syrup potato salad, pinwheel tenderloin sliders and more items ranging from $3 to $12. Bacon is even served for dessert. Visit the bacon sundae bar to have bacon with your choice of toppings or order bacon dusted doughnuts with a pomegranate molasses glaze.

Thirsty? Wash it down with a Maple Bacon Martini or other sweet-and-savory drink options.

“We hold many different heritage festivals during the year, but we do Baconfest for the pure fun of coming up with bacon creations for people to try,” says Matthew Buck, general manager of the Plattduetsche Restaurant, Catering & Biergarten. “It’s great to see all the bacon lovers in the Biergarten, testing out the menu, including some interesting dessert options, along with a nice beer and great live music. It’s just a really fun atmosphere.”

The menu is available starting at 4 p.m. and there’s a $5 cover charge between 5 p.m. and when Wonderous Stories, a cover band known for playing classic rock albums, finishes playing.

WHEN | WHERE 4-11 p.m. Aug. 23-24, Plattduetsche Park Biergarten, 1132 Hempstead Tpke. in Franklin Square.

ADMISSION $5

INFO www.parkrestaurant.com, 516-354-3131