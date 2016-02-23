Why fight the chill?

Sag Harbor invites Long Islanders to embrace the cold at its sixth annual HarborFrost winter festival, which features live music, ice carving, fireworks and fire dancing.

“HarborFrost is a reason to get outdoors and connect during the long cold winter,” says Kelly Dodds of the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.

Founded as a means to support local businesses and promote community spirit, HarborFrost attracts about 1,000 people each year. Part of the appeal of the daylong event — aside from being free to attend — is that it promises fun for guests of all ages.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

HarborFrost kicks off at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 with dozens of swimmers hopefully thinking warm thoughts as they race into the frigid water for the Frosty Plunge at Windmill Beach.

The coldest of all the attractions, the plunge has a warmhearted agenda: to raise funds for the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance ($20 registration).

At 2 p.m., there’s live ice-carving demonstrations from Ice Melodies on the Long Wharf, followed by performances from fire juggler Keith Leaf at 3 and 4 p.m.

For those with music on the mind, there will be live entertainment throughout the village thanks to the Sag Harbor American Music Festival, says Lisa Field, Sag Harbor Chamber president.

Local shops such as Dodds and Eder, Sag Harbor Kids, Rainbow School, Barefoot Kids and the Wharf Shop will host table games, snowflake-making and other craft projects for children from 2 to 5 p.m. accompanied by live music from guitarist Nancy Remkus.

Stores throughout the business district will mark the occasion with sales and promotions while vendors showcase some of their best offerings along Long Wharf in the afternoon.

The Fiery Sensations — a troupe of fire performers — will bring the heat to HarborFrost at 5:45 p.m. just before the main attraction.

To cap off the celebration, fireworks will explode over Sag Harbor at sunset courtesy of Bellport-based Fireworks by Grucci.