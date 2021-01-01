Ready to head to Hogwarts? Tap into your inner wizard this winter at the Harry Pop-Up Bar at Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale from Jan. 15 through Feb. 21.

"We started last month with ‘Elf’d Up’ and it was so highly successful that we wanted to continue with a new theme for the 21 to 55 [year old] crowd," says co-owner Kevin Cleary. "'Harry Potter' fans encompass that demographic."

Expect an evening of mystery and magic as this 21-and-over event delivers with clips of the "Harry Potter" films on a big screen, Potter-themed music, standees from the series for selfies and a live-action Harry Potter on hand for photos and some table side tricks. Plus, the entire pop-up bar will be deck out including a recreation of the infamous platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross train station.

"We will have the Hogwarts Express coming out of the wall as a three-dimensional effect," says Cleary. "Everyone is encouraged to dress up in the wizard theme. Cosplay baby!"

There will be two parts to this Potter experience. The Dragon Dinner Wednesdays through Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m. includes a cocktail, a meal and dessert for $42 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Fantastical food includes the Cauldron of Fire (cheese fondue with vegetables, bread, apples and chicken) and Golden Snitches (rice balls with wings) plus drinks like Unicorn Blood (vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao and Sprite) and Muggle Mule (Fireball whiskey, ginger beer, pineapple juice and rum).

Those who prefer an early hour on the weekend can hit the Broomstick Brunch on Saturdays or Sundays for two sessions: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with a buffet and a cocktail for $40 per person (plus tax + gratuity). Here you can sip on Gillyweed (orange juice and Prosecco) or Butterbeer Prosecco (butterscotch liquor, Prosecco, cream soda) while noshing on dragon legs (whiskey glazed chicken wings), chocolate frogs and more.

"A pop-up bar gives people a chance to escape their normal lives and do something fun yet cost effective," says Cleary. "We plan to do one with a St. Patrick’s Day theme in March and another with a Disney theme in April."

The room holds 600 people but will be limited to 50 patrons. Tables are socially distanced and separated by partitions in line with New York State Liquor Authority regulations. Those who aren’t seated must wear masks. Each table will have an individual server and the brunch will bring up one party at a time to the buffet.

Reservations are a must and limited to groups of four, six, eight and 10. To make a reservation, call (516) 293-9700 or visit: popupbarli.com. Enter through the back of the Nutty Irishman.