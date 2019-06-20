A Long Island end-of-summer boating tradition has sunk. The annual Huntington Lighthouse MusicFest, which features bands performing atop the historic offshore beacon in Huntington Bay, has been canceled this year.

The event — popular for its unusual setting, which requires patrons to boat or paddle over to the site — served as a fundraiser for the Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society, a nonprofit organization run by volunteers that's been working to restore the landmark. Organizers said 1,200 people attended last year.

“This decision did not come lightly,” the organization's president Pam Setchell said in a statement, citing “administrative hurdles and lack of collaboration” with the Town of Huntington as the catalyst for the cancellation.

The Town of Huntington said it "wholeheartedly supports" the festival and is "ready, willing and able to facilitate a successful and safe Lighthouse Music festival as it always has."

To fill the void, the town issued a follow-up statement that it's interested in keeping a version of the nautical music festival concept alive.

“The Town of Huntington fully supports the idea of a waterfront musicfest-like event and we are happy to provide the support necessary, including access to Town property and facilities, to facilitate the event," the statement said, inviting organizations or individuals interested in hosting such an event to contact Jonas Wagner in Supervisor Chad Lupinacci’s office.