What to know before you go back to a Jones Beach concert

A summer on Long Island is not the same without a concert season at Jones Beach. After a pandemic pause, the crowds will be coming back starting with Lady A on opening night July 30. However, it’s important to know a few things before getting in line.

Here are some tips to take in with your tickets:

Do I need to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask to enter?

According to Jones Beach’s house policy: "The CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] strongly recommends that all fans who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings unless they are actively eating, drinking or are otherwise exempt from having to wear a face covering. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering." At this time, Live Nation will not confirm whether or not proof of vaccination will be requested.

Will there be spacing in between seats?

No, Jones Beach is operating at 100% capacity.

Can I bring a bag in with me?

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yes, however there are specific parameters everyone must follow. "To help reduce contact between guests and our venue staff, we will be moving to a Clear Bag Policy," says Adam Citron, general manager of Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

The venue allows clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12-inches by 6-inches by 12-inches and/or small clutch bags (4.5-inches by 6.5-inches). No other bags of any type are allowed.

In what form do my tickets need to be in?

Jones Beach has moved to an all-mobile entry, meaning the tickets you purchased must be downloaded to your mobile device via the Live Nation app or added to your mobile wallet by visiting livenation.com. However, because some shows have been postponed from over a year ago due to the pandemic, if your tickets were previously printed they will be honored.

Do I need cash or can I use other forms of payment?

Those purchasing tickets at the box office prior to entry can only use a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. The main concession stands do take all major credit cards [Visa, Master Card, Discover, American Express]. However, the portable concessions are cash only. Those needing cash can utilize the ATMs on premise.

What are some essentials I am allowed to bring in?

Cameras are cool as long as they are not professional with detachable lenses. Food is allowed but must be brought in a clear one gallon Ziploc bag. Water is OK only up to a gallon in a sealed plastic bottle (no cans or glass containers).

Will there be new food concessions where I can get dinner at before the show?

There are several new options this year. At Art Bird, "celebrity chef Art Smith brings his famous fried chicken … served boneless to make it easier to eat. It also comes with biscuits and Southern sides like macaroni and cheese," says Citron.

Down by Tim Love’s BBQ, "the celebrity chef behind Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and the CNBC show 'Restaurant Startup' will bring more than barbecue to Jones Beach; his setup will feature an outdoor grill and smoker for people to see (and smell) their food as its prepared," Citron adds.

Dog Haus, known for its hot dogs and sausages "will serve sandwiches with entertainment tie-ins like the ‘Reservoir Hog,’ kielbasa topped with chili and coleslaw," says Citron.

Will there be alcohol available at the venue?

Cheers! Those of legal age (21 and over with ID proof) can purchase beer, wine and cocktails during all shows at various watering holes on site such as the Lighthouse Pub, Beachcomber Bar, Sea Side Bar, Rockin’ The Mike and Taste NY Bar. Guests can also get a preshow drink at The Cove at Zach’s Bay, which is adjacent to the venue’s main entrance and can be accessed from parking field 5.

Is tailgating allowed in the parking lot?

Technically, Jones Beach Theater's parking lot is under the jurisdiction of New York State Parks and policy states, "There are no tailgating operations permitted inside the NY State Park parking fields." Truth is some people still do it but at risk of getting fined.