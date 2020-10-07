There weren’t any concerts at Jones Beach this summer due to the pandemic, but the holidays aren't getting left out in the cold. "Magic of Lights" is returning to the state park in Wantagh on Nov. 13 and will run through Jan. 2.

The event, presented by New York Community Bank, is a 2.5 mile long drive-through experience where people can view holiday themed light displays containing LED technology and digital animations from their car. Themed displays include the Blizzard Tunnel and illuminated scenes of the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and The Night Before Christmas before passing the Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular featuring 240-feet of LED Christmas trees.

A limited amount of $20 early bird tickets are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Admission is $25 per vehicle in advance and $30 at the gate Monday through Thursday; $35 Friday through Sunday. Purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged for a contactless entry on-site. Those who bring at least two nonperishable food items benefiting Long Island food banks will receive $3 off a weekday admission ticket.

"Magic of Lights" opens each day from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (some exclusions may apply). Details at magicoflights.com.