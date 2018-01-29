Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his “Irresponsible Tour” to Nassau Coliseum.

Promoter Live Nation announced Monday that the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star, 38, plays at the venue officially known as NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sunday, July 29, with tickets on sale this Wednesday at noon at LiveNation.com. The more than 100 new dates added to the ongoing tour also include Madison Square Garden on Sept. 27.

Hart was No. 6 on Forbes magazine’s 2017 list of highest-earning comedians, down from No. 1 the previous year as a result of doing fewer concerts in order to concentrate on film roles and his recently launched streaming platform, Laugh Out Loud.

“I only get BETTER.....the reviews are in and people are going crazy over my new material,” Hart bragged on social media. “Tickets for my ‘Irresponsible’ tour go on sale this WEDNESDAY people....I’m announcing over a 100 Tour dates damn it....Go hard or go home!!!! This tour will be EPIC.”