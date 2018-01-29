TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
LifestyleLong Island Events

Kevin Hart to bring ‘Irresponsible Tour’ to Nassau Coliseum

Kevin Hart attends the UK premiere of

Kevin Hart attends the UK premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in London on Dec. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his “Irresponsible Tour” to Nassau Coliseum.

Promoter Live Nation announced Monday that the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star, 38, plays at the venue officially known as NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sunday, July 29, with tickets on sale this Wednesday at noon at LiveNation.com. The more than 100 new dates added to the ongoing tour also include Madison Square Garden on Sept. 27.

Hart was No. 6 on Forbes magazine’s 2017 list of highest-earning comedians, down from No. 1 the previous year as a result of doing fewer concerts in order to concentrate on film roles and his recently launched streaming platform, Laugh Out Loud.

“I only get BETTER.....the reviews are in and people are going crazy over my new material,” Hart bragged on social media. “Tickets for my ‘Irresponsible’ tour go on sale this WEDNESDAY people....I’m announcing over a 100 Tour dates damn it....Go hard or go home!!!! This tour will be EPIC.”

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

The Nature Center at Jones Beach State Park Marine Mammal Festival, more LI fun this week
The best things we ate this month on LI
Nahcho Papi's, Patchogue: This new eatery, formerly Toro Recent LI restaurant openings
Panera Bread is scheduled to open in Stony Panera Bread to open at LI hospital this spring
The shrimp po' boy is a specialty at The Paramount to take over small-plates spot
Narwals, or unicorns of the sea, are the The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year