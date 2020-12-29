Live concerts to watch from home on New Year's Eve 

This year New Year’s Eve has turned the ultimate night out into a cozy evening at home. But don’t let that make you panic. Check out these virtual Long Island music programs as you usher in 2021.

GAMBLERS

Gamblers dropped its debut album, "Small World" in the middle of quarantine. However, the indie rock band from Massapequa was unable to celebrate.

"We never got to do a release show for our album," says singer/guitarist Michael McManus of Massapequa, who founded the group. "The plan was looking to do something different. Since we’re a Long Island band, we wanted to do something at a Long Island landmark."

The band decided to go virtual with a live performance at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts called "Play for the Ghost Light." The 45-minute set will feature tracks from the album like "Blood Sport," "Do I?" "Tug of War" and "We’re Bound to be Together," plus the debut of three new songs ("Lollygag," "Running from My Grave," "Agita") and a cover of "Monster Mash." The event will serve as a fundraiser for Patchogue Theatre.

"We are hoping to raise some money for the theater as they’ve been closed down this whole time," says McManus, 31. "We didn’t want to put the concert behind a paywall. The goal is for everyone to see the show and enjoy it. If they can find it within themselves to donate then that’s awesome."

INFO 8 p.m., Dec. 31, donations are being accepted for the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, patchoguetheatre.org, gamblersmusic.com

LONG ISLAND MUSIC HALL OF FAME

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame wasn’t able to hold its biannual induction ceremony this year due to the pandemic. However, it will still put on a show virtually with a 90-minute TV special called "Best of the Awards Galas," presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union.

The program will feature a mix of red carpet interviews, acceptance speeches and live performances ranging from its 2006-2018 galas. Inductees appearing include Billy Joel, Joan Jett, Debbie Gibson, Twisted Sister, Blue Öyster Cult, Chuck D of Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Lou Reed, the late Leslie West of Mountain and more. The show will be dedicated in West's memory.

"They’ll be some featured performances plus a collage of others and some backstage footage too," says Zebra guitarist/vocalist Randy Jackson of Centereach, who will serve as the host. "I think it’s going to be a great show."

The presentation will also be informative showcasing Long Island’s wide variety of musicality.

"Seeing this program will show people just how much Long Island talent they may not have known about or been in the forefront of their minds," says Jackson, who was inducted in 2012. "When you start adding up all the pieces, there are really so many diverse artists that come from this area. It’s incredible."

INFO 9 p.m., Dec. 31 on News 12+ (Optimum channel 61), FiOS (Verizon channel 530) and on News 12’s Facebook page (facebook.com/News12LI)