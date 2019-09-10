September 15 could be deemed Specialty Car Show Sunday — there are three outdoor automotive events are taking place around Long Island where you'll see rare and luxury vehicles on display.

2019 GREAT MARQUES CONCOURS

WHAT YOU'LL SEE BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche

WHEN|WHERE 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road in Westbury

INFO 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org

ADMISSION Included with regular $12 Old Westbury Gardens admission ($30 show cars)

Brian Uckert, 62, of Holbrook will be showing his 2002 Porsche 996 Carrera C2, which he bought in 2015 upgrading from his 1987 Emerald Blue SAAB 900S.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Driving it is effortless,” says Uckert. “This car goes from zero to 60 in four seconds. It’s like a go-kart.”

Despite having 128,000 miles on it, the gray Porsche “has been very dependable,” he says. “It’s exhilarating to drive and very comfortable.”

STUDEBAKER & ORPHAN CAR SHOW

WHAT YOU'LL SEE Studebakers and "orphan" cars (those discontinued before 1994)

WHEN|WHERE 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Heckscher Park, Main Street and Prime Avenue in Huntington

INFO longisland-sdc.com

ADMISSION Free admission ($25 show cars)

More than 28 years ago, Roger Price, 82, of Elwood bought a 1959 Studebaker Lark out of pure nostalgia. “It’s a throwback to my father,” says Price. “The first car I remember when I was a little boy was my father’s 1939 Studebaker Commander. I loved that car.”

This Studebaker, an American automobile made in South Bend, Indiana from 1852-1966, stands out because of its pink color (Tahiti Corral) and its low mileage (40,000). Recently, Price passed the car down to his son, Evan, 38, of Lloyd Harbor.

“I wanted to keep it in the family,” says Price. “I enjoyed the car for many years, now it’s his turn.”

Now the pair show the car at various events throughout the year.

“It’s such a distinct car. You simply don’t see too many bright pink Studebakers on the road,” says Evan, who took ownership last November. “It’s fun to keep the history of the brand alive.”

“Sharing this with my dad … there’s no value you can put on that,” he says. “I’ve given him a garage opener and he has full access to it. It’s his car as much as it is mine.”

Meanwhile an "orphan car"-- a 1981 Checker A11 Taxi cab — will be shown by Larry Kiss, 68, of East Moriches. Its working roof light and fare meter are still intact.

“It relates to so many people on so many different levels,” says Kiss, who likes Checkers' higher seat position. “If you grew up in Manhattan and rode a taxi cab, you are going to remember this car.”

At car shows, Kiss encourages people to get inside.

“I tell people to get in the jump seat, back seat or get behind the wheel,” he says. “I’ll even take their pictures.”

ROBERT D. CESS CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA XIV

WHAT YOU'LL SEE Italian exotic cars (Ferrari, Lamborghini)

WHENWHERE 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Stony Brook University campus across from the Sports Complex on John S. Toll Drive

INFO 631-632-7444, stonybrook.edu

ADMISSION Free

For Bob Daddino, 50, of St. James owning a 1983 Lamborghini Countach was a lifelong dream.

“As a young boy in the ‘80s, you had a couple of posters on your wall — either Farrah Fawcett or the Lamborghini Countach,” he says. “I had the Countach.”

Twelve years ago he reached his goal. But it came with a surprise.

“It’s completely uncomfortable,” says Daddino, who works as a private jet pilot. “The car is all about the look and the speed. More than 15 minutes in it and they’ll need a shoehorn to get you out.”

The car has taken Best-in-Show prize at Concorso D’Eleganza in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

“It’s not a regular car you see on the road,” he says. “Everybody stares at it and they can’t believe what they are looking at. It looks sleek and futuristic. The car was far ahead of its time.”