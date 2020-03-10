TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island event cancellations

The Staller Center in Stony Brook has cancelled

The Staller Center in Stony Brook has cancelled March events including a performance by the Russian National Ballet. Credit: Columbia Artists

By Newsday Staff
Here are the Long Island performing arts venues and other event organizers that have announced cancellations:

March 10

Writers Speak Wednesdays: MFA Faculty reading has been canceled at Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Hwy., Southampton.

March 11

Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce's annual raffle auction fundraiser has been rescheduled for April 28 at The Piermont, 494 Fire Island Avenue, Babylon.

SeniorNet Spring Open House has been postponed at Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center, 39 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point.

March 14

A Cappella Live at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University, Nicolls Road has been canceled.

Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Rd., Shelter Island has made the decision to postpone The Fretless concert.

March 15

The Symphonic Pops of Long Island concert scheduled at Huntington High School has been postponed.


Jack Licitra: U Are the Music at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook, Nicolls Road has been canceled.

March 20

SeniorNet Spring Open House has been postponed at Family Service League, 790 Park Ave., Huntington.

March 21
Russian National Ballet: Giselle at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook, Nicolls Road has been canceled.

March 22
Met Opera: Live in HD: Der Fliegende Hollander (The Flying Dutchman) at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University, Nicolls Road has been canceled.

March 28
Bela Fleck & The Flecktones at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University, Nicolls Road has been canceled.

March 29

The Band of Long Island's concert to honor veterans at Landmark on Main Street has been postponed, 232 Main St., Port Washington

