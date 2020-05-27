Pop-up drive-in movies are springing up around Long Island as a means of entertainment heading into the summer. You'll want to reserve your tickets in advance, if possible, and have a plan for how you'll handle food and drinks (some screenings include snacks or offer a la carte service from food vendors).

NASSAU COLISEUM

ADMISSION $30 advance ($35 at the gate if available, credit/debit cards only)

INFO nycblive.com

SCHEDULE 7 p.m. May 29-31 (also 4 p.m. May 30-31) "Trolls" 4 and 7 p.m. May 30-31. Rain or shine.

Pull into the Coliseum's lot for the movie displayed on a large backlit LED screen. Audio is available through a partnership with Hofstra University's radio station, 88.7 FM/WRHU. While guests are permitted to bring their own snacks, food trucks will be stationed on-site selling food and nonalcoholic beverages. Guests are permitted to bring outside snacks on-site. Lots open 60 minutes before showtime.

ADVENTURELAND, FARMINGDALE

ADMISSION $30 a person or $100 per car. Reservations required.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO adventureland.us

SCHEDULE 8 p.m. May 30 "The Mighty Ducks"; 8 p.m. June 5 "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Tickets include the movie plus an Adventureland dinner (choice of hamburger, hot dog, chicken fingers) with French fries, a soft drink and a box of popcorn. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with preshow bingo with prizes starting at 7 p.m.

BAYVILLE ADVENTURE PARK

ADMISSION $20 per car plus $50 food and beverage minimum

INFO bayvilleadventurepark.com

SCHEDULE 8:30 p.m. May 29-May 31 (sold out); "Night at the Museum," 10 p.m. May 30. Tickets on sale now for June 4 (movie to be announced).

You can have dinner and a drive-in movie from your car in the parking lot of the theme park. Takeout menus from the on-site eateries Shipwreck Tavern and Beaches and Cream Soda Shop can be delivered to your car.



SMITH HAVEN MALL, LAKE GROVE

ADMISSION $40 per carload, advance purchase required

INFO 631-940-7290, movielotdrivein.com

SCHEDULE 8:45 p.m. May 28 "Indian Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark"; 8:45 p.m. May 29 "Sonic the Hedgehog"; 11:45 p.m. May 29 "King Kong"; 8:45 p.m. May 30 "The Bad News Bears" and 11:45 p.m. May 30 “Star Wars: Episode IX, "The Rise of Skywalker.”

Ticketholders are permitted to bring their own food and snacks or order curbside from one of the mall's restaurants. Lot opens 45 minutes before showtime, enter via Middle Country Road.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY

ADMISSION Free but limited to town residents

INFO 516-797-7925, oysterbaytown.com

SCHEDULE May 28 "Finding Nemo" at Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing; June 2 "Playing with Fire" at Broadway Commons, Hicksville; June 4 "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at TOBAY Beach, Massapequa; June 9 "Onward" at Ellsworth Allen Park, Farmingdale; June 11 "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" at Fireman's Field, Oyster Bay; June 16 "Thor: The Dark World" at Westfield Sunrise Mall, Massapequa; June 18 "E.T.." at Broadway Commons, Hicksville; June 23 "Jumanji: The Next Level" at Ellsworth Allen Park, Farmingdale; June 25 "Grease" at TOBAY Beach, Massapequa.

Vehicles will be admitted first-come, first served beginning at 7 p.m. at this town-organized series of drive-in movies. Screenings are weather-permitting and there will be a nonperishable food drive for Island Harvest.

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD

ADMISSION Free but limited to town residents with reservations.

INFO northhempsteadny.gov

SCHEDULE 8 p.m. May 30-31 "Frozen" at Clinton G. Martin Park, New Hyde Park

Residents can register in advance for screenings, with preference given to those who haven't attended a previous town-organized screening. There will be a nonperishable food drive.



Compiled by Lynn Petry.