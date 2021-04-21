Pop-up drive-in movies and concerts are springing up around Long Island again this season. For families and friends looking for things to do, you'll want to reserve your tickets in advance, if possible, and have a plan for how you'll handle food and drinks (some screenings include snacks or offer a la carte service from food vendors).

DRIVE-IN MOVIES

POP UP MOVIE LOT AT WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE MALL

1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore

ADMISSION $40 per carload, free popcorn

INFO movielotdrivein.com

SCHEDULE 8 p.m. April 23: "The Lorax"; 10:30 p.m. April 23: "Blair Witch Project"; 8 p.m. April 24: "Dirty Dancing"; 10:30 p.m. April 24: "Mean Girls"; 8 p.m. May 7: "E.T."; 11 p.m. May 7: "Spaceballs"; 10 p.m. May 8: "Brave"; 8:30 p.m. May 21: "The Lion King"; 10 p.m. May 21: "Back to the Future"; 8:30 p.m. May 22: "The Mighty Ducks"; 10:15 p.m. May 22: "The Breakfast Club"; 8:30 p.m. June 4: "The Goonies"; 11:30 p.m. June 4: "Scary Movie"; 8:30 p.m. June 5: "Toy Story."

GATEWAY DRIVE-IN MOVIES

215 South Country Rd., Bellport

ADMISSION $40

INFO thegateway.org, 631-286-1133

SCHEDULE 8 p.m. April 23: "Iron Man"; 8 p.m. April 24: "Beetlejuice"; 8 p.m. April 25: "Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back"; 8 p.m. April 30: "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"; 8 p.m. May 1: "Dirty Dancing"; 8 p.m. May 2: "Return of the Jedi"; 8 p.m. May 7: "Who Framed Roger Rabbit"; 8 p.m. May 8: "Ghostbusters"; 8 p.m. May 9: "Gravity"; 8 p.m. May 14: "E.T."; 8 p.m. May 15: "Moana"; 8 p.m. May 16: "Hidden Figures"; 8:30 p.m. May 21: "Jaws"; 8:30 p.m. May 22: "Goonies"; 8:30 p.m. May 23: "Independence Day"; 8:30 p.m. May 28: "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"; 8:30 p.m. May 29: "Jurassic Park"; 8:30 p.m. May 30: "Star Wars — The Force Awakens."

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD

North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Road, Port Washington

ADMISSION Free but limited to town residents with reservations

INFO northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311

SCHEDULE 8:30 p.m. May 8: "Brave"; 8:30 p.m. May 22: ""Wonder Woman 1984"; 9 p.m. June 12: "Karate Kid"; 9 p.m. June 27: "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"; 9 p.m. July 17: "The Greatesty Showman"; 9 p.m. August 1: "The Boss Baby"; 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14: "Monsters, Inc.,: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29: "Up." 9 p.m. June 11: "Black Panther," Martin "Bunky" Reid Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable/canned foods to the event as part of North Hempstead's food donation drive. Advance registration is not required, but attendees must show proof of residency before entering the park. There will be no food available for purchase. Restroom facilities will be available.

TOWN OF ISLIP DRIVE-IN MOVIES

Various locations

ADMISSION Free

INFO islipny.gov, gates open at 6:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE 8:30 p.m. June 21: "Princess Bride"; 8:30 p.m. July 12: "Zathura: A Space Adventure"; 8 p.m.Aug. 9: "Nanny McPhee": Byron Lake Park, Oakdale; 8:30 p.m. June 28: ""The Sandlot," 8:15 p.m. July 26: "The Lego Batman Movie," Casamento Park, West Islip; 8:30 p.m. July 6: "Nim's Island"; 8:15 p.m. Aug. 2: "How to Train Your Dragon," 7:45 p.m. Aug. 23: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Gulf Haven Golf Course, Central Islip; 8:30 p.m. July 19: "Big Hero," 8 p.m. Aug. 16: Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse," Holbrook Country Club.

DRIVE-IN CONCERTS

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills

ADMISSION Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to the concerts to benefit SJJCC’s Community Needs Bank, $36 per show, $80 for all three events

INFO 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org/drivein

SCHEDULE Three-part concert series features live performances: 7 p.m. April 24: Let It Bleed, the Rolling Stones tribute band; 7 p.m. May 15: BonJourney, BonJovi and Journey tribute band; 7 p.m. June 26: Penny Lane, the Beatles tribute band

ADVENTURELAND

2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

ADMISSION $139.99 plus $10.73 fee for car up to 6 passengers

INFO 631-694-6868, eventbrite.com

SCHEDULE 8 p.m. April 24: ZBTB, the Zac Brown tribute band